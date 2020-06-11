“Listen without judgment.” With Beau Henderson & Jan Wellmann

Nowadays I try to catch stress signals before they have a chance to catch me. It’s not possible to do this all the time, of course, but even if it’s possible some of the time, it will help with our ability to cope with situations, to be more centered. Letting go of our identity is key. Too often we confuse emotions with who we are.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jan Wellmann, an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach (INHC) with certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. He is also the co-founder and CEO of WaveLife Technologies USA and HoneyColony Inc. Dedicated to helping people to transform their health and energy levels, Jan focuses on the development of preventive health solutions to promote health and wellness in a safe, natural, and non-invasive manner.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Ilived in Los Angeles for about thirteen years, working both the film and the startup scene, jumping from project to project like the classical multitasking, stressed-out entrepreneur who eventually comes down with a host of chronic health issues. The blowback hit me by my early forties. One day I checked into a hospital where they gave me three days to live due to an “unidentified bacterial infection,” unless treated with an experimental antibiotic. I survived the ordeal, but after the antibiotic, my overall resistance kept degrading.

The doctors — both mainstream and alternative — were unable to help me with more than temporary solutions. For the first time, I noticed a lot of people who were in my situation and could empathize with the frustration. There were no real answers to the one-in-three Americans who have chronic issues due to cumulative stress factors — low-quality nutrition, air and/or water, psychological stress, lack of exercise, smog, etc. — that eventually manifest in the brain, the organs, the immune system, and the cells with individual symptomologies.

I decided to jump out of that vector and heal myself, with methods that I investigated and tried for myself. My focus was to find solutions that help you to regenerate from the ground up, rather than to only suppress symptoms. I tried and failed several times, but zeroed in on more root-causative approaches, solutions that deal with both the energetic and chemical aspect of our being, often not fully recognized by mainstream medicine.

Vital field technology, a noninvasive, non-chemical frequency medicine therapy that WaveLife Technologies uses in wearable applications, was the most impressive solution that I’d come across in terms of diagnosing and dealing with root causality, with an immediacy and accuracy that I hadn’t encountered before. It had over thirty years of practical applications in nearly three thousand clinics, although the clinics were often expensive and remote. People were introduced to these therapists mostly by word-of-mouth, which worked, because the technology worked so well.

Vital Field diagnosis can pinpoint exact stressors in the body — whether they are toxin, stress, organ, or micro-organism induced — in less than ten minutes with over 200 million electric measurements. The therapeutic applications can address chronic issues with subtle, precisely targeted electromagnetic fields. It was an impressive technology but required a big investment and a steep learning curve. A full deck of machines and specialized antennae would cost more than a hundred thousand dollars and required years of training.

After interviewing dozens of doctors and thoroughly educating myself with the possibilities, my partner and I realized that we should make this technology available to the end-users, in simple, wearable applications. And that’s what we’ve been working on for the past few years. We simplified the thousands of complex frequency protocols into a handful of useful applications and found a patented material that helped bring down the cost of delivering these protocols to people even further.

Our mission was to make it accessible and affordable to everyone. The first wearable WaveLife Energy Cell can address chronic pain non-chemically for over six months and was just released recently. We are also developing Energy Cells for the immune system, fertility, sleep, detox, and other common chronic issues.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most exciting thing is always to see how people turn the corner from a serious chronic issue when they solve their individual energy deficit. I’ve met so many brilliant energy medicine practitioners who work with holistic methods, combining frequencies with orthomolecular methods, exercise, trauma release, psychology, to help people genuinely heal.

Every story is individual, which is why there is no universal panacea for these conditions, no magic pill, except to support the body to heal itself. Some people who’ve been on prescriptions for decades come to a point where they are willing to let go of the old thinking and start working with their own body’s defenses. Given there is enough energy and the stressors can be dealt with, there is usually a path to getting better. Frequency medicine can both identify the stressors and give a nudge in the right direction, but the healing itself only happens when there is a clear intention to heal. And that’s not always as present, as it should be.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Purpose, purpose and purpose. Why are we doing this work? Money alone isn’t the reward it used to be, with what’s happening in the world. Teams that are inspired by the shift, that recognize the silver lining in the challenges that we face as a society, will benefit from the turbulence. Changing the thinking around health and how we can empower individuals to heal themselves is a mission that resonates with a lot of people. A strong purpose creates a strong culture.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One that comes to mind is Robert O Becker’s Electric Body. Becker was an orthopedic surgeon, one of the pioneers in bioelectricity. He realized the danger of electro smog, like cellphone radiation, early on in the 1970s before the topic was on the map. He also found that directed microcurrents and fields could stimulate cell regeneration, fracture healing, and limb regeneration, beginning with salamanders and then extending to human applications. Becker fought an uphill battle against a rigid medical establishment.

He was lambasted by the scientists yet demonstrated through several clinical studies that electric/electromagnetic fields are critical regulators for all living organisms. He made groundbreaking discoveries, but still managed to almost disappear from public consciousness. The last century is full of these stories. But Becker’s story is highly relevant to the challenges we face today. We have to work to overcome a dogmatic way of thinking.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

My early entrepreneur days taught me what is NOT mindful, to begin with, like running a gauntlet of projects without consideration for the purpose, or my wellbeing, or the wellbeing of others. My biology crashed because of the series of empty chases. I ran the engine as if I was in a Formula race, thinking that it’s the race that counts, but it’s the direction that counts. Where do we want to go with our endless task list? Mostly nowhere. We’re just become addicted to the stress chemicals, the endless do-do-do. Where’s the be-be-be? I think recognizing this is the first step towards mindfulness.

Mindful, for me, is first and foremost about sensing our part in the big puzzle. What did I come here to do?

Second, mindfulness is about recognizing and sensing ourselves. We’re not just responding to, but also constructing our reality in real time. Being mindful of this balance, we can write our own narrative.

Third, mindfulness is about giving space to other realities around us. Everyone has their unique way of seeing and sensing the world; the only danger is when we try to fit it under our own framework. Being mindful encourages diversity — of thought and being.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Physical, mental and emotional aspects are impossible to separate when we look at the body as an energetic creature. All feed each other. Negative emotion, for example, produces stress chemistry that in turn feeds behavior. We can get addicted to these cycles by unintentionally behaving in a manner that produces dramatic enough results to produce more stress chemistry, in a stress-reward cycle. That’s why news, for example, is filled with content that activates our fear receptors. We love that stuff. To be mindful of this cycle, helps us be in control. Either we steer our own destiny, or we let chemistry do it. Mindful implies that we can act beyond our chemistry.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

There are numerous steps we can take to help develop a sense of mindfulness and serenity during uncertain times, such as what we are experiencing today with COVID-19.

Let go of yourself a little bit

I think the first step towards handling a crisis like this is to let go of yourself a bit. We’re obsessed about our individual status and survival to the point that little else matters. A big source of the stress we experience comes from a Darwinian worldview where competition and survival of the fittest define us. But today we know that we’re not the legacy of a cold zero-sum game, but of cooperation, the secret sauce of every successful species. So how do we let go of the “me” a little bit? I think it’s individual for everyone.

Nowadays I try to catch stress signals before they have a chance to catch me. It’s not possible to do this all the time, of course, but even if it’s possible some of the time, it will help with our ability to cope with situations, to be more centered. Letting go of our identity is key. Too often we confuse emotions with who we are.

Pay attention to detail in everything you do

We all have everyday routines and tasks that we do and often automatically. One way to be mindful is to truly be present and observe the details involved in what we are doing and the beauty of our surroundings. For example, if you are walking to the store, you can take notice of the flowers and trees as you walk and the warmth of the sun on your shoulders. Quietly taking in the details, we allow ourselves to be serene and mindful.

Finally, grounding, connecting with earth and going out in nature frequently, is crucial for our wellbeing. Nature is not just an escape, it’s a regenerative haven in its purest form. And whenever we have a chance, we should greet her shoeless.

Be grateful

As stressful as life can be, such as living through an anxiety-filled pandemic, we can always find something to be grateful for. Gratitude journaling, for instance, can help us to focus and appreciate the positive elements of our lives. This can be as simple as taking a few minutes each day to jot down some of the positive things that have happened to us during the day or list aspects of our lives that we are truly appreciative of.

For example, if you are watching the news reports and are feeling fear and worry over COVID-19, take a break and distance yourself from this for the time being. Sit down and write down what you are grateful for, whether it is your health, special people in your life, that you are safe in your home, etc. Being grateful helps to ground and calm us in times of stress.

Get creative and play!

I think the easiest way to ease anxiety and develop serenity is to find a creative outlet. I think we’re starving to play. Even if we’re not good at something, we need to dabble whether or not it makes logical sense. So write, paint, color, build, collect, whatever it is that lights you up, but do it out of pure enjoyment.

Practice mindfulness exercises

By practicing mindfulness, we become more focused and aware of our present state, which helps strengthen our brain connectivity, allowing us to better cope with life’s stressors and setbacks. Mindfulness is available in multiple forms such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Being a good support system not only helps those around us but also ourselves. Some of the ways we can help each other include:

Listen without judgment

One of the best ways to be supportive is to listen to those around us in a non-judgmental way; share concerns, offer insight and just be a sounding board. Acknowledging our fears and sharing our experiences is a mutually beneficial way to put things in perspective and help each other feel more in control and less anxious.

Encourage self-care

We should encourage those around us who are experiencing anxiety because of COVID-19 to practice self-care. The key to lowering stress is to take care of ourselves. When experiencing chronic anxiety, our brain releases high doses of cortisol, which are detrimental to the mind and body. To counteract the stress, we should pay attention to our needs; it’s important to exercise regularly, eat well, and plan fun-filled activities that will help distract our minds and boost our energy.

Offer help within your capabilities

Some of our friends and loved ones may feel vulnerable and stressed during this time due to their circumstances. Offer help if you are able to in ways that are feasible for you. For example, if a friend has an underlying health condition and should strictly self-isolate but doesn’t know how to order groceries online, helping out this way could ease his or her stress tremendously. Helping and supporting where we are able to can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

Get Social

Many people are lonely and self-isolating alone, so daily check-ins or Zoom meetings can help us all connect and distract from the loneliness and anxiety we may be feeling. Scheduling some social time on the phone or online can be beneficial to all of us. We are all social beings by nature, after all.

Take care of yourself

If we don’t take care of ourselves, then we can’t be supportive to others. We must all take care of ourselves emotionally, physically, nutritionally, and spiritually so that we remain strong for ourselves, our families, our loved ones, and our community.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Don’t follow someone, learn for yourself, by self-observation. We’re all way too individual to benefit from standard protocols. Find your own triggers that help you be more centered, energetic, driven.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“It’s silly to try to escape other people’s faults. They are inescapable. Just try to escape your own.” — Marcus Aurelius

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Ask not what the tribe can do for you, ask what you can do for the tribe.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/janwellmann/

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/wavelifetechnologies

Twitter — @WaveLifeTech

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!