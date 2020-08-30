Listen to Sarahbeth & nbsp; Hartlage to learn how to cope with the new lifestyle of COVID19

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Listen to Sarahbeth Hartlage to learn how to cope with the new lifestyle of COVID19

Sarahbeth Hartlage
As people remain confined at homes and lead a highly restricted life by maintaining physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, they struggle to adapt to the new lifestyle that is highly stressful. This is resulting in severe challenges as people struggle to stay happy and healthy. The enormous mental turmoil that results from the need to adjust to the new lifestyle is affecting health, posing severe problems during the pandemic.

The biggest danger is that people might choose to lead sedentary lives due to the prolonged home confinement, which restricts the chances of engaging in varied physical activities that people usually do at other times. It can negatively impact their health and wellness that can only complicate matters, feels Sarahbeth Hartlage. To overcome the problem, you must maintain a minimum level of physical activities and practice mind relaxation techniques to ensure wellness.

Exercise daily says, Sarahbeth Hartlage

According to the World Health Organization, you must follow a daily exercise routine to stay healthy and relieve stress during the pandemic.  Choose some intense workouts that you can do without resources at home and practice it for as little as 15-20 minutes a day, seven days a week to stay healthy. Despite the limited space at home, it should not be difficult to do exercises that suit the new situation arising from the pandemic. While following a fixed routine is always good, you can make changes to suit your needs provided; you can achieve the minimum weekly target.  Other kinds of physical activities like gardening or playing with the kids at home can add some variety to the exercise routine.

Walk around

Walking is the easiest and best exercise, but the times might not be conducive to take long walks by venturing outside and maintaining physical distancing. Being creative can help to make up for the deficiency. For example, you can take multiple rounds across the home to cover a fixed distance that you set as the target. Another way could be to practice spot walking by emulating real walking while standing at a place as done by mime artists. Walking around while talking on the phone is another option. In between, look for opportunities to venture outside, provided you can maintain the minimum physical distance to ensure safety.

Take a break while sitting

When working from home, be careful to avoid sitting for too long in one place, which can have a toll on your physical health due to bad sitting posture. To avoid sitting for long stretches, take short breaks at some intervals to relax the muscles, and relieve the stress to help the body regain its composure. Preferably follow a cycle of taking breaks after every half an hour and walk around a little. Another option can be using a standing desk or a high table that helps to avoid crouching in your seat, which causes the most damage.

Although taking care of your physical health is essential, do not neglect your mental health. Practice some relaxation and de-stressing techniques that help to improve your wellness and mental wellbeing.

SarahBeth Hartlage was born and raised in North Alabama, where she was instilled with a strong love for science and football. She was a National Merit Scholar and was active in the fine arts and historical preservation in her hometown. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Alabama, where she won the school's Presidential Scholarship – its highest award – among other honors.

