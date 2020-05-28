“Listen to music.” with Ming Zhao & Tina Minasyan

Listening to Music. Find a band. Find a random cover on YouTube, get excited about the vibe. That is such a routine for me. When I find out about a new band, I feel like I’ve uncovered gold.

Attimes it feels like wellness or elevating one’s wellbeing, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep, and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body, and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tina Minasyan a beauty and weight-loss influencer that has been sharing her weight-loss journey with the world. Her YouTube channel and Instagram page are dedicated to all things weight-loss, beauty, and fashion. After losing 170 pounds, she is ready to use her voice to remind others that beauty knows no bounds.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I’ve always been the class clown and had a lot of friends, but when I came home something was missing. I slowly started to realize that who I was behind the camera is who I want to be. Honest, raw, opinionated (I’m a Sagittarius, of course). I started with makeup because I was obsessed with Irene Sarah, MakeupByMel, and MakeupByTiffanyD, the old schoolers.

I got a job at Sephora and with all the gratis we got I was finally able to review products and take myself seriously.

Slowly my love for makeup became a stepping-stone to my weight loss journey. I will never stop loving makeup because when I couldn’t fit into a dress, I always felt amazing because of my makeup.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom. Very cliché. We grew up not so rich, which people don’t really know about me. When I was about 14, my mom became a dentist and started making a steady income. She invested $700 into a camera and I just wanted to make her proud. I have so many things I want to do for her and god willing, I will be able to one day. I also want to thank my dad for pushing me every single day. As an immigrant it is so rare to have a dad like that, if it wasn’t for him, I would have never posted on Instagram.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

This may be controversial! My most viewed video is one of me talking about working at Sephora. I look back at that video and laugh because I find myself sounding entitled. I really wanted to give information, but I think I should have maybe said some more positive things. Sephora was one of the best experiences and the men and women there taught me so much about cosmetics.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

You cannot give up. That is my best advice! I have been trying to grow for the past 6 years and nothing worked, but one day it happened. That one picture may change your life, it changed mine.

Also being consistent, imagine watching a tv show that is only on on Tuesdays. Instagram and social media have more power than TV shows when it comes to entertainment right now and your viewers want to see you on a daily basis!

Lastly, be authentic from the jump. One day you’ll become a star on Instagram and hate that you weren’t your real self. This job takes a lot from you so staying true to who you do not only keep you sane, but helps you stand out.

Once your followers get to know you, they aren’t just random people anymore, they are your friends and will support you through the changes your page goes through.

My advice is TRY. Put your iPhone up and film something, I will watch it:)

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I interned for @emilyvartanian and even though it was short, she taught me a very important lesson. You MUST INTERACT. It is not fair that people show you so much love and you just like a comment back. I try my best to answer DMs, but it does get overwhelming sometimes. Especially because my page is so nutrition based, I never want to put anyone at risk.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Swimming is something else, that I feel like has always helped me thrive mentally and physically. I’m blessed enough to have spent most of my life in southern California with a pool (thanks mom and dad!) Every day during the summer, I like to do at least 60 laps! A lot of people don’t know this about me, but I swam for about 6 years so not to toot my own horn but I’m a fish in the water 🙂

Meditate on something positive in the morning. When I start my morning on a positive note, my mind and body are aligned.

I’m getting a nephew soon and that’s been my main point of happiness. So, I choose to wake up and think about my little baby Avetis who is going to come and bless my life. A lot of people need to know this, a healthy mind is the first step in having a healthy body.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Listening to Music. Find a band. Find a random cover on YouTube, get excited about the vibe. That is such a routine for me. When I find out about a new band, I feel like I’ve uncovered gold. I also have my favorites which include Kid Cudi, Kanye West, The Shins, Weezer, Sade.. the list goes on.

My morning coffee- so simple but a MUST for me. Before I moved out of my parents’ house, my father and I always had our morning coffee together, talked about the day, his old stories… so it became therapeutic for me. Now that I live with my roommate Sarah, I still make her drink her coffee with me every morning and we do the same thing. It just starts the morning off on a positive note.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take a spa shower: my favorite thing. I get all my products ready, get into the shower and just pamper myself. Exfoliating, masking, the whole nine yards. You deserve it!

Getting a tan: I am fully scared of the sun so I don’t go in beds or do natural tans but I do self-tan! Loving Tan is my favorite brand, it makes you feel like J-Lo

Just do it: My favorite one. Get up and look at yourself. Your eyes, lips, mouth, gorgeous figure that only you have. Everything about you is so unique and so special. How could you think you aren’t beautiful?

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

When I was in fifth grade, I read The Outsiders and the words “stay gold” stayed with me forever, I’ve read this book about 12 times.

I’m not a huge listener of podcasts, I should start! But ASMR helps me thrive like no other. ASMR is the reason I’m able to sleep every night and wake up so well rested. Some of my favorites are GentleWhispering, ChynaUnique, and mads asmr.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Hypnosis!!! So bizarre! Did it work? I have no clue! It may have been in my head, but I was “hypnotized” to not like bad foods and follow a plan along with it. I thought it was cool and didn’t find it weird at all, but I think a lot of people find that story to be a bit extreme and I love telling it!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

School lunches. I don’t know how I can help or what I can do but it’s something that has been on my mind for a few months now. I have new ideas every day, but this one is very important to me. Once upon a time I couldn’t afford lunch, I also wasn’t in the bracket to receive free lunch at school- so I got scraps, or the lunch lady would be nice sometimes. I never want any child to think they aren’t good enough to have lunch with their friends at school.

I also hate what they serve our children and eventually will be trying to get into contact with someone (it might sound crazy) and try to make people understand that healthy habits start at a young age, stop feeding our kids crap at school, because they want that at home as well!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Kid Cudi… Everyone knows this about me, but not to the full extent- he has saved my life so many times. When I wanted to give up because my depression became too dark to handle, I would sit in my room and listen to Cudi Zone or Heart Of a Lion and remember I deserve to live in this world. If I could say anything to anyone it would be a simple Thank You to him. If he ever see’s this which is probably unlikely, thank you!!!! “This right here is dedicated to all the kids like me”

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I am very active on my Instagram: @tinaminasyan

And my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/goldaesthetic