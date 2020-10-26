“LISTEN”… Do You Want to Know a Secret?

What is the communication like in your company? In your family? With your friends?

Let’s start with the basics. Did you know that the average person only retains a small percent of what they hear? Yet most of us feel we are providing excellent communication by telling someone what we want them to know or do.

When they forget to do what you asked, do you believe they are ignoring your request intentionally? The answer is… they simply forgot what you asked them to do.

Keep in mind that the average worker is interrupted approximately seven to ten times an hour. Ouch!

If we combine auditory with visual, we can increase retention significantly. Add repetition to the formula, and you can increase retention to over eighty-percent.

A Few Simple Ideas...That will improve your communication skills:

* God gave us two ears, two eyes and one mouth; we should use them in direct proportion. This simple idea, when followed, will enhance the effectiveness of your communication skills.

* Hear the person out. Most people are too busy interrupting someone, mid-sentence, because they want to express their opinion instead of truly listening.

* Practice being a good listener. The benefits are huge. First, we are letting the other person know we respect them. Second, we will grasp their entire thought process.

* Be an active listener… play back what you heard them say. This will make them feel you really heard them (and care), plus it will allow you the opportunity to make sure you got it right.

* Choose your words wisely. Instead of saying the opposite of what you want, For example: “Don’t forget the dry cleaning”... try saying… “Remember the dry cleaning”. Why would you want to tell someone the opposite of what you want them to do? Our subconscious mind struggles to accept a ‘negative’… it hears “forget the dry cleaning.”

* Think (pause) before you speak. One of my favorite quotes is, “It is better to be thought a fool, than to open ones mouth and remove all doubt”.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself