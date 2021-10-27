Lissa Zanville of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities: “Think globally”

Think globally. Act locally. That phrase has been used for everything from the environment to business. I believe in looking around, seeing what is happening in the world, and how YOU can help in your own community.

Lissa Zanville is the Executive Director of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC). She has more than 30 years of experience in the non-profit, public, and private sectors, including government affairs, media relations, crisis management, community relations, strategic planning, spokesperson training, and stakeholder management. Lissa has been in the Executive Director for over 9 years at this non-profit and currently resides in Los Angles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I have been in public service, in some form or another, my entire life (politics, government, external affairs for a major corporation, non-profits). When I was in high school I worked on a political campaign and met a major donor who described himself as a “philanthropist” — a word I never heard of. He said he had enough money to give it away to causes he believed in. That became my dream.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start or join your non nonprofit?

I found Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities I realized that we, as a group, were the “philanthropist” I wanted to become. We raise funds to support organizations and issues we believe in (children, education, persons with disabilities, survivors of abuse, and homelessness) and give it away! For LATLC, the group was started in 2006 by a handful of plaintiff attorneys. They realized that each of them, individually, donated their time and money to causes they believed in. But together they could make more of an impact. To date, LATLC has donated more than 5,000,000 dollars in goods and grants, volunteered almost 7,000 hours since they started tracking service projects in 2015, support over 100 non-profits, and provide annual scholarships and youth sports grants.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

LATLC believes that we can make a real difference in our community. Sometimes it can just be providing a magnifying camera so children with vision problems can see a blackboard; sometimes it is funding meals during a pandemic. Sometimes the projects and support can be bigger, but we really try to target our efforts: our time as well as financial support. What I love the most about LATLC is that everyone who supports us or volunteers for a project REALLY CARES. The first time I attended a volunteer event, I said that if they were all like this, I would either cry in my car afterwards or be high as a kite the rest of the day. I have been here for 5 years, and I still feel that way. Another element of LATLC is that we try to make our volunteer projects “family friendly” so that a NEW generation can continue caring about others in our community. There is a Stephen Sondheim song from “Into The Woods” that says “Children Will Listen” — and children will also SEE. I love watching little children, as young as 4 or 5, painting walls of a low-income housing project, or handing out toys at our “Comfort and Joy” holiday event. It is wonderful! And they are LEARNING about caring for others.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

After one of our “Great Tryke Giveaways” (providing adaptive tricycles for disabled children), I received a card from one of the recipient’s parents. I remember seeing the girl — Evangeline — at the event. She was older, about 16/17 and she couldn’t speak, with a variety of disabilities. She had 2 younger sisters. The family wrote that this was the first time she could play with her sisters. They sent a photo with all of them on bikes smiling. Needless to say, I cried — as did everyone else with whom I shared the note.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

– Instead of thinking of ISSUES think of PEOPLE. LATLC has learned that if you help one person it can make as much of an impact as funding a building.

– Homelessness is a complex problem and I think we try to find a single solution. There isn’t ONE. I was on the board of a group that helped women and children facing homelessness and it was so complex. This is NOT a homogenous group or problem. Find solutions that help smaller groups and meet their needs.

– I am so unhappy that people think more of THEMSELVES than others. Look at vaccines and masks: you are not just protecting yourself — you are protecting others, and that is lost in this terrible debate.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I read a quote from Lao Tzu when I was in college and have tried to live by it. I have shared with every boss I have had as well as co-workers: “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”

A great leader doesn’t need to showcase him or herself — but brings out the best in others.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a non profit”. Please share a story or example for each.

What is your goal? LATLC narrowed our focus from the start. We decided on a limited number of areas to support and kept true to that for 15 years. Have patience. LATLC’s model has now “expanded” to Orange County — OCTLC — a new 501c3 that we have helped set up. The best advice I give them is to remember that we are 15 years old and they are less than 1 year old. Do not compare yourself, nor try to do everything another organization does. Learn from others! Look around and see what other groups are doing. What makes you different? Don’t duplicate efforts or cannibalize each other. However, you CAN learn from other groups and their mistakes. I would add “Steal from others!” If a group has done something incredible, see if that fits with your model or how you could modify it. Focus on what YOU can do. You cannot change everything. Find a specific project or element and focus on that. It is better to be a BIG FISH in a little pond than a LITTLE fish in a little pond. It feels so good to be SUCCESSFUL, even if that success is small. Think globally. Act locally. That phrase has been used for everything from the environment to business. I believe in looking around, seeing what is happening in the world, and how YOU can help in your own community.

I would have to say Oprah. She has done so many incredible things for the world, and is entirely selfless.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

I will go back to the quote about Leadership:

“A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”

As a parent, it is wonderful seeing your children achieve their OWN goals — that they did it themselves, even if you provided invisible guidance that helped them along the way.

