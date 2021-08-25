Lisamarie Monaco: “This is one of best ways to reset your mind, body, and soul, and ultimately get that mojo back!”

The best way to reverse it is to take time off, do something you love, exercise, start a hobby or just sit on a beach or lake or even sit on your front porch and do a complete disconnect from the outside world. This is one of best ways to reset your mind, body, and soul, and ultimately get that mojo back!

Lisamarie is a Business Owner, Mom, and Entrepreneur. Co-Founder of PinnacleQuote Life Insurance Specialists, and InsuranceForBurial.com. She is a family protector by bringing peace of mind during the most difficult time of peoples lives when they lose a loved one. A photographer, and someone who lives her life with passion daily.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My childhood was much different from most. I grew up on Long Island, NY. I was 16 years old when I became pregnant with my first child. I finished school on time and graduated with my graduating class. Immediately following, I worked in a doctor’s office and then pursued working in a Level One Trauma Emergency Room for about 18 years of my life. I had to inspire myself from when I first became pregnant. Always looking to achieve a better version of myself. Especially through the years following, as my children were watching me. Which all have led me where I am today. Helping people daily in my career as an Independent Life Insurance Agent. We are a National Telesales Agency.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband Danny, has been in this business for over 27 years now. When he was transitioning from another company to creating his own, I was there with him. I had not imagined being a Family Protector (Independent Life Insurance Agent) ever before. I decided, I can do this!. With his support, and my kid’s support, I took the leap of faith and dove right in. Still to this day, I live my life this way. Any failure or mistakes I made along the way, were my stepping stones to greatness and have made me who I am today along with my family and their support.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One thing that was funny, comes to mind, not so much a mistake or a learned lesson though.

I speak with my clients daily and I am personable. I am a consumer like them and I also have a family as they do. So, ultimately I have a relationship with all my clients.

There was a funny story a while ago, my first time on the phone with my client and she told me her date of birth and she told me how old her husband was. I said, oh boy, you are a cougar! And we busted out laughing. She loved it. My learning lesson from this, my clients are just like me and I am just like them, they love when you interact with them on a personable level. My true lesson, keep being me.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote is, “The Road to Success is Always Under Construction” This quote resonates so much with me because it describes my entire life, no matter what I am doing in life, you are a constant work in progress. Your plans my change, but your goals are going to be the same. Sometimes, in order to achieve those goals we have to be willing to reconstruct the pathway and allow ourselves to embrace those detours, and the construction in order to get to our main goal.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project right now, is gearing up for Medicare. Being able to provide our clients everything they need to fill in their gaps and not pay a penny more than they should is a beautiful thing.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three character traits that are the most instrumental to my success would be, Grit, Passion and Drive.

Grit- Putting myself out there with strength and courage to create our legacy almost 4 years ago. We love what we do and taking this leap of faith has given me the belief, and courage I am able to do anything when I set my mind to it.

Passion- I love what I do. I protect families from the financial burdens when their loved ones pass away. I make sure that during this most difficult time, my clients’ families are taken care of with respect, love, and grace.

Drive- I am nonstop and relentless in my goals, from day one. As my husband says, brick by brick, each day we are closer to our goals.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Because I know what that burnout feels like firsthand. You are worn, drained, frustrated and depleted of any energy. It is an awful feeling. On top of that, the guilt sets in, because you feel this way and ultimately if you do not embrace the burnout and acknowledge it, you will bring others in your business down as well. That is a recipe for disaster.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a feeling of exhaustion on every level of life. You are drained mentally and physically. You do not feel good at all. You feel you cannot function in your day-to- day routine and nothing gets accomplished. You feel sad and unaccomplished.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is energy, supercharged, working at the highest level, and being in a zone of nothing is going to take you down mentally or physically and channeling out all the outside noise. You balance your life well, taking those well- deserved breaks in order to prevent burnout altogether.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I disagree with the “grin and bear it” theory. Here’s why, if we do not address that we are feeling burned out at the first sign, it will have a snowball effect on everything and everyone around you. Every level of your life will become miserable. You will never be ahead of work, home life will falter, your marriage will falter, and you will be constantly chasing yourself to feel better. Your health will decline. It will cause stress, weight gain, sadness, and maybe even anger or resentment.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main cause of burnout is not taking time for yourself. Everyone needs a break. You must have a healthy balance of work life and home life and “YOU Life.” Taking time to go enjoy your hobby, go for a walk, a weekend getaway, and disconnect completing from all devices. Also, delegating some tasks is the best way to keep burnout from creeping up on you when you least expect it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The best way to reverse it is to take time off, do something you love, exercise, start a hobby or just sit on a beach or lake or even sit on your front porch and do a complete disconnect from the outside world. This is one of best ways to reset your mind, body, and soul, and ultimately get that mojo back!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Your friends, colleagues, and life partners can help by taking on some of your tasks. Keep communication open and listen to what you are going through and feeling. Get away from the office, take a walk, go on that well -deserved much-needed overnight trip.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can create an atmosphere of open and good communication. Let your employees know you appreciate them and give them breaks when needed. Maybe, one time a month, take your employees on a field trip out of the office to do something non-work related. Hire a “Wendy Rhoades” to come into your office 1x a week or 1x a month to sit with your employees. This will create a well-balanced work place, in addition to creating balance for each individual on every level of their lives, in and out of the office.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I would suggest morning meetings every day for about 10–15 minutes to get your employees pumped. Then on Friday’s have an end- of- the- day work meeting before closing up for the weekend to allow anyone to express their thoughts, how the week went and if anybody needs anything. Talk about the good moments and address anything that is bothering your employees. By doing this, will ensure a good start to the following week! Trust me this works, positive affirmations and positive thoughts daily!

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake is simply ignoring the fact that you are indeed burned out. Most of us, as it is human nature, are to forge through thinking the feelings will go away. This is not the case, if anything this will make it worse and before long you will end up in a depression, not wanting to do anything at all. The most important thing is to address you are burned out and embrace that this is normal and take a few steps back to regroup.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe in a movement of doing all things with great Passion. No matter what it is. Do it with love in your heart and passion. This will bring endless smiles to people watching you. You would be surprised how many people are influenced and inspired by other people’s passion for what they do.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh, I would love to have a private breakfast with Sebastian Maniscalco. One of my favorite things in the world is laughter. I think like him in a lot of ways. We are both Italian and let me tell you, when I have felt burned out, I watched his You /tube videos and nothing but laughter and that soothes the soul! I was blessed to see him twice in person and again this coming September. Laughter truly soothes the soul.

