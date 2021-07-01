Lisa VanArsdale of Lakeview Wealth Management: “Set good habits ”

The earlier you start the better — If I were to survey our clients I could confidently say that 95% of them would say they wish they would have started saving and taking control of their finances earlier in life. Even those who started “young” wish they started even younger.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa VanArsdale.

As a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of 3rivers, Lisa VanArsdale grew up in the business of financial services. The Chicago native has worked at Lakeview Wealth Management since high school. Now a partner and LPL Financial Advisor at Lakeview Wealth Management, Lisa currently leads operations for the firm while also supporting portfolio management and financial research as well as manages the back-office efficiency and team development. Her energy, enthusiasm and passion ensure Lakeview and 3rivers keep up with the ever-changing industry.

Thank you for doing this with us! Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

While I might have been stubborn enough to test the waters with a few other majors in college, my mother, who is a financial advisor, had always encouraged me to keep an open mind as she thought it would be a good fit. She takes great pride in being right. I love this career and I thank her for steering me to the industry. Joining my mother’s practice, Lakeview Wealth Management, of which I am now her business partner has been the greatest experience. To love what you do every day, surrounded by a team and clients you love spending time with, often feels like I won the career lottery. Looking back at the days I thought I would be a teacher or statistics major. I now see the humor in it in that teaching and statistics are the makeup of a Financial Advisor.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

At the time, I would not say I found it as amusing as I do now, but I laugh every time I think about the fact that I showed up to take my first FINRA exam without opening a book. I was cocky, and it backfired. I thought “I’m a finance major. How hard could it be?” It was a very humbling experience. I thank those that were around me at that time. They let me fail in order to learn that lesson. I made the same mistake when I ran my first marathon. I was a college athlete and thought I didn’t need to train. Wrong again. It may have taken two experiences, but I have learned to never doubt the effort required to develop a new skill and to continue to be a student of life. If anything, I now take preparation to an extreme. I will not let failure to prepare be the reason things may be difficult down the road.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! My newest venture has been launching 3rivers with my Co-Founders Nancy Knous and Judy VanArsdale. All three of us are practicing Financial Advisors who have joined together to create a digital resource for advisors to become more sophisticated business owners. While we love what we are doing at Lakeview Wealth Management and Benchmark Wealth Management, where we will continue to serve our clients, we saw a need in our industry for increased collaboration. I was trained and educated on how to be an advisor and how to take care of clients, there was a missing gap on the training and realization that I would also become an entrepreneur.

We have bundled our best practices over our combined 50 years of experience in running small businesses. We have created tools, resources and videos from the lessons we’ve learned and have been sharing with those in our industry. Subscribers gain unlimited access to an ongoing expansion of online training materials spanning three distinct areas of focus: Finances, Business Processes and Personal and Professional Growth.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

My personal belief is that there are two main issues. The first is the lack of knowledge around the topic. If we cannot commit time to the education around financial literacy and the importance of it, generations to come will continue to push it under the rug. This means we must break the cycle and push for education in ALL schools, not just certain demographics. Which leads me to my second issue — diversity. I was honored when LPL asked me to be one of the first 18 advisors added to their Advisor Inclusion Council. We must change the face of the advisor to be more representative of America. I am proud of the work being dedicated to this but there is still a lot that needs to be done. The lack of diversity in our industry and profession makes it challenging to bring in advisors of different races, religions, sexual orientations and genders. In turn, it makes it more difficult for consumers to build trust with an advisor if they cannot find common connections with the person they look to for guidance with their finances.

If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend improving these numbers?

I wholeheartedly believe that education should start younger and be required more often. The one class requirement I had in high school was a brief introduction and only a small fraction of the information I wish I had learned earlier on. Even when I got to college, being a finance major, I took all of the classes I could around the subject. I remember my university had offered a quarter of a credit if I spent 3 Saturdays attending a financial literacy class. I did it, but I was not the one who needed to be in the class. Every other major BUT the finance students needed to have access to these insights, but there was no incentive for them to take it. Education needs to start at a younger age. I think employers should offer free training and resources to their teams, not just for new hires who need help working through initial benefit packages, but throughout their employment with the firm. If you are a leader, offer your support and guidance to your team. Provide access to webinars and educational experiences or offer PTO to the team so they can dedicate time to their personal finances and better themselves. If attendance is low, provide incentives to encourage participation. Employees look to their companies for professional development opportunities. I feel strongly that confidence with your personal finances will help you be a better employee. I also believe that there is a society mindset shift required. I hear the stories and empathize with the older generations whose family values strictly avoided conversations about money, but we now have the data to prove that we can do better. We can open the conversation about finances with our children in a positive way. Money does not have to fall into the stereotypical categories of stress, fights and negativity.

My parents got divorced when I was in elementary school and my mom was very transparent with us on the decisions she made for our family and the financials that went with it. I am grateful she did that. When I went to college, I never expected her to pay my way. She had given a lot to my brother and I and she did what she could to help, but I feel that we were more appreciative and supportive of her, and our family is stronger because we had conversations that most families avoid.

Ok, thank you! Now to the main question of our interview: You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non-intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

The earlier you start the better — If I were to survey our clients I could confidently say that 95% of them would say they wish they would have started saving and taking control of their finances earlier in life. Even those who started “young” wish they started even younger. Patience — Slow and steady wins the race and trust me, that was a childhood story I hated. I am a competitive person who had to really learn and practice patience, but your financial journey requires it. Try not to let finances stress you out — Now, that is easier said than done. It gets the best of us and anyone who says they have never been stressed about money is probably kidding themselves. The goal is to not let it consume you. Lay out a plan, stick to it, and have confidence. If there is financial stress in your life, it is all about choices. Make a different choice with what you earn or what you spend. Sometimes it comes down to a simple change of your mindset. Ask for Help — There are people to help you. You don’t get an award when you reach a financial goal because you did it alone. Maybe it was because I played team sports, but I have also looked to coaches or experts in different fields to help me. Asking for help isn’t a failure. Set good habits — What you can automate, do, and create habits with your spending. Warren Buffet has a quote we use with our clients a lot which is “do not save what is left after spending but spend what is left after saving.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Great point! I am abundantly aware that the opportunities I have been given and the people I have met truly helped me get to my current stage in life. I briefly mentioned it above but I am very lucky to have a mother who is not only my best friend, but also my business partner in multiple ventures and a true mentor.

I have watched her dedicate her life to her family and to her clients. Her hard work has opened a lot of doors for our firm and I honor that each day. While I truly never feel like I will be able to repay or even thank her for the life she has given me and the accomplishments we have earned by each other’s side, I know the values and lessons that she has given me have shaped who I am. Together we are doing great work that we are proud of and I am so lucky to be able to celebrate each win with her.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I had a coach once tell me “admit that you don’t or commit that you will.” That phrase has really stuck with me. It has taken me a long time to realize I don’t have to constantly strive to be the best at everything. It was exhausting and it’s ok to admit that you don’t do something, but if you are going to say “yes” then you have to commit to it, and commit fully. I think people will read that two ways. There are those that need permission to admit that they can’t do it all, and I think on the flip side, there are people who need to take more initiative and commit to the life they want to live. You can’t find true happiness if you are struggling in between the middle.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a movement where you give more than you take. In all aspects of life, I think it is a mentality shift that our society could use and benefit from. If in everything you do, you take a minute to reflect on the experience and you can confidently say you gave more than you took, you are leaving each experience better than before you got there.

This movement was something I took to heart when we decided to launch 3rivers. I want to give back to the financial services industry more than it has given me. I often asked mentors or coaches how I could thank them, and the most influential ones always said “pay it forward.” Everything you learn, the experiences you face, someone else can learn from that. If we share and collaborate and change the mindset that things should just be handed to you, I truly believe the underlying effects would be advantageous.

