Lisa Skinner: “Family dynamics are very complicated and often throw added issues into the mix”

Lisa Skinner is a behavioral expert in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. In her 20-year career as a community counselor and regional director of senior care facilities, she has helped thousands of families find the best care options for their loved ones. She holds an Administrators’s license through the California Department of Social Services. As a trainer, advisor and public speaker, Skinner has dedicated her career to teaching people the skills to effectively manage brain disease. Learn more at www.AllSeniorsSafeandSound.com

I grew up in the beautiful Marin County just north of the Golden Gate Bridge when Marin was still a sleepy little bedroom community. I have very fond memories of my childhood growing up in the sixties. In reflecting back, things seemed so simple then, especially in comparison to how life is in today’s world. I loved my barbies, my bike and all my stuffie friends. I was the second of three children. My brother was a year and a half older than I was and seemed to capture most of my father’s attention, whom I adored, so I figured out early on if I showed interest in the same things my brother did, then he’d pay equal attention to me. It didn’t work out quite the way I hoped, but I still tagged along to all the Giant’s baseball games and could knock a baseball out of the park as well as any of my brother’s friends. My grandmother lived a few miles from us, so we visited her regularly. When I was a teenager, she started exhibiting some very strange behaviors. She insisted that there were birds living in her mattress and that they would come out at night and peck her face; she talked about the rats that ran along her walls and about the men who broke into her house and stole her jewelry. This was my first experience with Alzheimer’s disease, and because I was so close to my nana, it ended up having a huge impact on me well into my future.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

My father was a prominent trial attorney in San Francisco. I remember when I was in elementary school, he would regularly ask me to check out the Aesop’s Fables books from my school library and bring them home for him. We read the stories together, which all included profound life lessons in them. I asked him why he always wanted me to bring the books home, and he told me that he used parts of the stories as well as the moral in each story during his trials. After we read the stories, we would talk about the meaning of them and how the morals fit into everyday life, so I learned to apply the morals to my own life, which I believe had a huge impact on the choices and decisions I made.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’d say the most interesting mistake that I witnessed during my career was the story of a man who was living in the assisted living facility where I was working. He had been diagnosed with dementia and continued to withdraw and decline to an extreme where he would lie in a fetal position in his bed all day and eventually stopped walking and talking. The staff even stopped wheeling him into the dining room for his meals and stopped taking him out for activities. They believed he was close to death. The new memory care director was assessing the residents in the assisted living wing to determine if any of them would be more appropriate for her new dementia community and when she assessed this gentleman, she wanted to try moving him into the memory care environment to see if anything would change. After several months, one of the staff wheeled him to a music concert that was held in the memory care unit. The song, “Auld Lang Syne” was being sung, and suddenly, he stood up from his wheelchair and began belting out Auld Lang Syne in unison with the singer. You see, he had been a World War 2 vet, and that song had a very special meaning to him. He continued to improve over the next year and eventually began speaking again. The reason why this story is so fascinating is that Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementia is degenerative, progressive, and people don’t get better. This situation was a clear mistake of confusing this man’s signs of cognitive decline with his overall health, but what really happened to him was a lack of stimulation to keep him thriving. He was just giving up. I’ve seen this happen to people suffering from dementia time and time again.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I have been guiding families through the heart-wrenching challenges of having a loved one living with dementia for over 25 years. Over that time, I have come to realize one common thread with most of these families; that they really don’t have an in-depth understanding of how the disease impacts the person suffering from it. My goal is to raise the awareness of what living with dementia is really like on a day-to-day basis and provide people with the tools they need to enjoy their relationship with their loved ones vs. it being a difficult struggle.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

One of my favorite stories in my book is called “Stranger in the Mirror.” This is the story of an actual phenomenon that occurs with some people who suffer from dementia. They will look in a mirror and not recognize themselves. The reflection in the mirror is their true reflection, which is an elderly adult; however, in their mind’s eye, they believe they are a younger version of themself, so they don’t recognize who they are seeing in the mirror. This story is a true depiction of a man who saw a “stranger in the mirror” instead of himself, and the story happens to be about my uncle, so it’s near and dear to my heart. My aunt told me this story of my uncle carrying on conversations for a long time with his newfound friend, the “Stranger in the Mirror”, and all the while she was telling me the story, I could just picture him having this relationship with the stranger, and saying all the things he said to him.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

There was an “aha” moment! I had a consulting business where I advised families on aspects of living with dementia and helped place their loved ones in appropriate care facilities. I was called over to a client’s home where both the husband and wife explained to me that her father had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that his mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. They expressed to me that they were feeling overwhelmed and frustrated by the lack of help and guidance they had been able to find over the past year since their parents received their diagnoses. They asked me many questions over the next 2 ½ hours, and then stopped me. The wife then said to me, Lisa, we have gotten more helpful information from you than we have from anywhere else since our parents were diagnosed with their diseases…You need to write a book and share your knowledge…people, like us, are desperate for this help!” I had been hearing this same thing from other families for years, but somehow, the way she presented it to me ended up being my “aha” moment, and shortly after that visit, I started the book.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I was asked by the son of a woman living in a memory care facility to find another care community for his mom. He had recently been given notice by the administrator to move her due to her difficult behaviors. She was combative to the staff, wandered at night, and, among many other behaviors, took residents’ belongings and hid them in her room. She was also incontinent and was also on an antipsychotic medication that had been prescribed by her primary care physician. I went to the facility to meet her, do an assessment of her care needs, and to speak to the staff about her behaviors. I noticed in her medical chart that she showed a history of urinary tract infections, which caught my attention. I also got some background information about how she was when she first went to live at this facility and was told that she did not start out being as difficult as she had become. What I learned made me suspicious that there was more going on than just a woman with dementia being difficult to care for. I visited a small facility that specializes in memory care to discuss the case with the administrator, and she concurred that there was probably more going on with this woman and that she would consider taking her. After doing her own assessment, the administrator did agree to accept her, and after a visit to her physician, it turned out she did, indeed, have a severe urinary tract infection which was treated, and the doctor also adjusted her anti-psychotic meds to see if that would tame some of the behaviors she was displaying. I followed up with her placement about a month later to see how she was getting along in her new home. The staff informed me that she was a doll, seemed to be very happy in her new environment, and that most of the behaviors had waned. I really was not surprised by this news but felt such an overwhelming sense of joy that she was happy and well taken care of. One of the most important things I’ve learned over the years is that you can’t take things at face value when it comes to people suffering from dementia. Sometimes you have to look beneath the surface to get to the root of a problem.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

More money needs to be dedicated to Alzheimer’s research to hopefully find a cure. As the baby boomers age, the number of people currently living with Alzheimer’s disease is projected to nearly double by the year 2025 if a cure is not found. The cost of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease/ dementia is prohibitively expensive and very difficult. Many families cannot afford professional care or cannot help take care of their loved one. I see this as a problem that will only get worse.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is the ability of a person, to use a very developed set of skills, to encourage, motivate, inspire and excite others to reach a shared goal. One example that comes to mind is the role of a jury foreman. One person is selected to lead the group and is responsible for speaking on their behalf and is also responsible to keep order amongst the jurors until a decision is reached.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

There are no two situations alike when it involves people with brain disease. You need to peel all the layers of skin off the onion to get to the core. Know what questions to ask to make a well-informed assessment of the situation because the more you know the more you will be prepared for the unpredictable. Family dynamics are very complicated and often throw added issues into the mix. Help families understand what it’s like for their loved one to be living with dementia by preparing them for many of the behaviors they will see with the disease and why the behaviors might occur. Prepare family members and caregivers with tools and techniques to respond to the behaviors that will surface with dementia.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “don’t assume, and don’t judge without having all the information.” For me, working with the elderly and those with dementia, has proven to be a very valuable rule to follow.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bill (and Melinda) Gates. I believe I would have a very meaningful conversation with him/them about many of the causes that they support, like finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and global warming. I feel that I am in perfect alignment with the issues that they currently support.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a blog on Facebook titled “Not All Who Wander Need Be Lost.” It contains tips, tools and information that can hopefully be valuable to anyone who is on this journey.

