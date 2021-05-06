Lisa Richards of Piper: “Only accept money from credible investors who are passionate about the project”

Only accept money from credible investors who are passionate about the project. A start-up company is not liquid like picking a stock or some get-rich-quick scheme. It takes time, patience, foresight and understanding to truly build something tangible from the ground up.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Richards.

Lisa Richards is the Founder and CEO of Piper LLC, an investment and marketing firm to fund beauty and fitness start-up ventures. She is also the Co-Founder of RPZL LLC, a revolutionary hair extension brand offering a proprietary approach to technology and color-matching.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was working at WWE for five years overseeing affiliate relations and marketing for the United States when the Chief Executive Officer, Vince McMahon, asked me to move to the international division and work on breaking into new markets on different platforms. From the moment I went on my first trip to London in this capacity 24 hours later, I realized that my true passion lay in launching new products. With this knowledge, I soon resigned from WWE to successfully launch YOU On Demand, China’s leading multi-platform entertainment company delivering premium content, including leading Hollywood and China-produced movie titles, to customers across China. This career-affirming decision culminated in the up listing of the company to NASDAQ in 2013. It also gave me the confidence to start my own investment and marketing firm Piper, to fund beauty and fitness start-up ventures, including Co-Founding RPZL. The past six years have been incredibly rewarding, both personally and professionally, as I’ve further leveraged my passion for both challenging existing business models and creating new spaces.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We had our gorgeous space, great press, a good business, and a very loyal consumer base. Another female beauty entrepreneur wanted to test her business concept during the holidays, so we offered our location, helped her with marketing, partnerships, and staffing. When the holiday stunt was over, she refused to move out, squatted, didn’t pay rent, poached our clients and staff, and copied many parts of our business model. Eventually, we left our beautiful location and she assumed the space under a new lease. Bottom line: don’t overshare your business plan and be careful who you work and partner with.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Fortunately, perseverance, ambition and motivation have always been strong suits of mine, regardless of the pursuit. Thus, when you put me in a situation where I’m responsible for both employees and products I strongly believe in, as well as teenage daughters for whom I am setting an example of what a woman can achieve, being as motivated as is humanly possible for both Piper and RPZL comes quite easily. I also attribute a lot of my success to playing competitive sports. At an early age, it taught me many valuable lessons that can be equally applied to the business world. Foremost among them are: giving up is never an option, you can always improve no matter how good you think you already are, everything worth having is earned, not given, and always trust, support and believe in yourself and your teammates.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going great today, as RPZL just celebrated its 6th birthday, and has surpassed all of our original business model projections. Grit and resilience are entirely to thank for our current success, as our original business plan couldn’t possibly have foreseen all of the obstacles that we have been presented with. To cite a few examples, we certainly didn’t forecast water pipes bursting and freezing, steam-pipe explosions in the neighborhood closing businesses for weeks and, of course, COVID-19. However, what we were fully mentally prepared for from the beginning was to grind and pivot no matter what came our way, which we have done. Of these many obstacles, I am perhaps most proud of how we have responded to the current pandemic. Despite this unprecedented challenge, I was able to expand, invest, bring on additional clients for Piper, and exceed our initial business goals.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While this didn’t seem particularly funny at the time, I developed an interesting process for dealing with being short on rent. I would first confirm that the bank was closed, then once I’d done that, I would run to the realtor’s office, sneak into the building, run up the stairs and slide the rent under the door, knowing he couldn’t cash it that day. This allowed us to buy every minute that we could, which was absolutely essential in the early days of the business. After a few months of using this process, we acknowledged that we needed to raise more money even if it meant giving up more of our own equity. In hindsight, the way we dealt with learning the lesson of not having raised enough initial capital makes for a funny story.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

With all my companies, I make the initial investment based on a combination of revenue and operational spend projections. Not included in this investment is funding my personal account, as I want my businesses to stand on their own from day one. While this strategy may result in successful businesses sometimes taking longer to achieve their optimal success, the reason I follow this strategy is twofold. From a financial perspective, it limits my downside should the business be unsuccessful. But, perhaps more importantly, operating lean businesses forces me to work both harder and smarter. Stories of which include me doing fulfillment from my outside space at 5 am in 20-degree weather and running to the post office to make it by 5 pm while doing social media for multiple brands, pitching media, doing marketing, finances, etc… and still loving every minute of the grind.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do not focus on the money! You should start a company that you believe in and that helps others. If your sole motivation is financial reward, your drive will inevitably fizzle. If you do it for the right reasons, however, the passion will carry you through the hard times. I would also advise that while you must never give up and keep pushing through, it is critical that you also allow yourself time to rest and recharge your batteries when you can. If you don’t, you’ll eventually become exhausted, which will lead to burnout. So, regardless of whatever time-consuming task is in front of you, you need to make sure that getting sleep, exercising, eating properly and spending quality time with your family and friends remains a priority. It will be easier to keep grinding on over the long term if you’ve taken care of both your physical and mental well-being.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am most grateful to my father for helping me get to where I am today. Whether it was in sports, school or preparing me for the business world, he made it clear that everything in this world is earned, not given. From watching him get up for work every day at 4am, while never missing a single one of my games or school events, he set the example for what a tireless work ethic looks like. He was also a strong believer in teaching me, by allowing me to do things for myself. A story of which was how he gave me money in high school to manage my own stock portfolio. Among other things, this offered me an early lesson in evaluating both business models and risk/reward. Though my portfolio was slightly down by the time I’d finished college, he allowed me to keep the balance to cover the costs of moving to Manhattan for my first job.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Having begun to make an impact in the beauty and fitness world, it is important for me to help future entrepreneurs pursue their dreams and passions, as well. As my experience has offered me a core competency of understanding start-up business models and opportunities, one way in which I’ve used my success has been to host monthly get-togethers for aspiring entrepreneurs in my apartment (pre-COVID). To these events, I invite angel investors, as well, allowing the entrepreneur to present their business model for constructive feedback, and sometimes even start-up investment (it’s like a more positive version of Shark Tank, and with lots of wine!). I also use my connections and resources to help with both fundraising and auctions that are important to me. As an example, I started the first auction/fundraising efforts (currently in our seventh year) with Trish Neve for Downtown United Soccer to raise money for children who could not afford to play soccer. Playing sports was a primary factor in making me who I am today, so I definitely want to give that gift back where I can.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

If you start a company with a business partner (which I strongly advise), make sure to delineate clear spheres of expertise. This allows both of you to more efficiently maximize your time by dividing and conquering tasks. Similarly, it avoids awkward arguments and corporate paralysis where neither of you is the final decision-maker. While I was ultimately fortunate that my business partners and I bring different strengths, weaknesses and areas of expertise to the venture, it is smart to have a business plan and operating agreement that clearly defines them at the beginning. Only accept money from credible investors who are passionate about the project. A start-up company is not liquid like picking a stock or some get-rich-quick scheme. It takes time, patience, foresight and understanding to truly build something tangible from the ground up. You’ll have a lot of issues with investors who do not intuitively understand that, with the best investors being those who have launched a successful start-up themselves. This is easier said than done, as it’s hard to reject investment, but your first set of investors will make or break your company, so choose them wisely. Rely on data, and measure everything. This is especially tough for founders who have launched a passion project because they’re prone to assuming they already know everything that needs to be known about it. On more than one occasion, we have learned the hard way not to ‘go with our gut,’ as many of our original assumptions have been challenged. Never underestimate the demands and unique challenges of the business. This is another tough one to follow, as entrepreneurs are, by nature, an optimistic bunch. However, even the best business plans and management teams have rainy days, so pack an umbrella, and always ‘prepare for the best, but expect the worst.’ Do not pursue a start-up that you are not 100% passionate about. If it’s just a job to you, you’ll fail. It’ll be too hard, demanding and stressful. However, if you choose something you love with all of your heart, you’ll never have to work another day in your life.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

When describing what it’s like to persevere as an entrepreneur and leader, I like to use the phrase, “There are a lot of highs and lows and not a lot in between.” It’s the best reminder to me to push through the lows because they are temporary! And you must lean on the highs to carry you through the difficult times. One time that we really had to persevere was during our opening day. Our pipes had frozen the night before (because we had made the conscious decision to remove an old heater that didn’t match our modern aesthetic), causing them to both break through the wall and leak water everywhere. The timing couldn’t have been worse, with press scheduled appointments throughout the day, capped off by a New York Times feature about us hitting at midnight. Instead of spending the day celebrating our exciting launch, we spent it (as well as the entire night) purchasing space heaters, cleaning up the water, rehanging wallpaper and boiling gallons of water to wash VIP Press hair. We were able to pull it off, but it reminded us early on to always expect the unexpected.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You never know what your idea can trigger. I would start a movement for the four-day workweek. Just like we were all pleasantly surprised at how productive employees could be working from home during this pandemic, I have no doubt that the typical American Corporation would continue to thrive if they allowed an additional day off per week. It would provide the most amount of good to the most amount of people because this would give everyone enough time to truly pursue their outside interests (working out, classes, travel, passion projects, more time with family, etc.), which I have no doubt would make them happier, more motivated employees. And, I believe wholeheartedly that a truly motivated, appreciative employee would accomplish more in four days than a de-motivated would in five, every time.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.instagram.com/liseyrichards/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/followpiper/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/rpzlrpzl/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/cleanandpureskin/?hl=en

