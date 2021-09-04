Lisa Philyaw Of Beliefseed: “Get clear on what matters to you”

Get clear on what matters to you. From a soul’s perspective, burnout can be a sign we are not living our purpose. This may require adjusting the current role we’re in, how we approach our role itself, or it may mean leaving the company and position all together. Go somewhere that helps you feel centered (a quiet bench outside, a cozy chair in your house, etc.) and have a conversation with yourself about what you want. This is something I help my clients with and is one of my favorite things to coach on.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Philyaw.

Lisa Philyaw is a Career Confidence Coach who specializes in helping driven individuals connect with themselves so that they can do their work, their way. She is Founder of Beliefseed and has a Master’s in Industrial Organizational Psychology. Lisa is a Certified Life Coach and has helped over 1,000 entrepreneurs, professionals, and high achievers learn to trust themselves and take action in their career and life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks so much for having me! I have always been fascinated by how people think and talk about their jobs. As a child, I remember observing how my parents approached their work. I saw both extremes — the passion, excitement, and drive, as well as the exhaustion, bitterness, and overwhelm. I knew at that point that I wanted to be an advocate for the worker and to help people to feel better at work. We spend so much of our lives in our office, and we deserve to enjoy it. Yet, so many of us are stressed, undervalued, and overworked — a recipe for burnout and health issues. I saw this in loved ones growing up, and it broke my heart. I didn’t want this pattern to be a part of anyone’s experience, and that is what I’m here to help with. We can enjoy our work. We can find meaning in what we do. We can create purpose and passion in our career.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I am a Career Confidence Coach, and I began as my own first client. I used to get so anxious before work events that I would be up all night, panicked about what could go wrong and angry at myself for not being able to relax. It got so intense it began interfering with all areas of my life, and I knew a change was needed. I was either going to quit my job or change my approach. I didn’t want to change jobs — I loved where I worked. So I instead changed me. I found a coach, and transformed my relationship with anxiety. I made massive shifts in how I showed up. I got incredible salary increases and began training and coaching others. Now I use my personal experience, my M.S. in Industrial Organizational Psychology, and my life coach certification training to help others create self confidence, self trust, and self belief so that they can do their work, their way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There were several people who helped me get to where I am now. One that sticks out is my high school psychology teacher. He helped me to be courageous in diving into my own mind, seeing how I was thinking, and understanding that we can shift it. He introduced me to the world of psychology, meditation, and spirituality — though I didn’t realize that was what was happening at the time! I am forever grateful to him.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I used to pursue my career from a place of first asking “can I do this?” and diving headfirst into career endeavors to prove I could, only then to ask myself, “okay but do I like this?” This caused a lot of stress and unnecessary pressure and time usage of getting good at things that really drained me. Now, I reverse the questions — I first ask, “Do I like this/does this intrigue me?” If yes, then I dive into it to get good at it. But I don’t waste my time proving myself to anyone or anything that doesn’t align with my passions or interests.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

You have the answers that you seek.

We always know what we need to know. When we can tap into our own inner wisdom, and listen from a soul-led, heart-filled place, the answers we need always come to us exactly when we need them.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I currently coach entrepreneurs, career professionals, and high achievers on how to trust themselves so they can show up fully in their work. This allows them to be who they really are and take action from an aligned place. I absolutely love this work, and my 1:1 practice allows me to connect with my clients on a deep level so they can have massive shifts in their work. They learn to trust themselves, to speak up, to set boundaries, to hear what they want, and to take action on it. They learn to access their self confidence and their inner guidance so they can be themselves in all that they do. It’s beautiful, magical work!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Believer: I believe in my clients, my coaching and courses, and myself. This belief allows me to find solutions and help my clients to see new possibilities and dream greater than they thought was “allowed”. I believe in others, in the good in all of us, and in the universe at large — we’re here for a purpose. And the universe works for us to help us pursue it. Aligned Perseverance: As a child, I used to tell my parents, “Don’t say no — say not yet.” This trait has stuck with me to this day. There is always a way through to what you want when you’re aligned with who you are. So I don’t give up, I find a way. Not from force, but from flow and deep connection to me. This is what I help my clients do, too. Dialed Questioner: I am fascinated by life, by the choices people make and why they make them, so I ask great questions. This line of questioning isn’t scattered; it’s tapped into my inner soul so that the questions I ask help my clients to hear their own inner truths. It’s what makes me a fantastic coach and helps my clients achieve amazing results.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

When we’re not engaged at work, we burn out. But also when we’re over-engaged at work, we burn out. So we need to find balance. As a Career Confidence Coach, I help my clients find this balance, create work that is meaningful to them, communicate clearly, trust themselves, and set boundaries so they can pursue their work in a way that energizes them.

I have a Master’s in Industrial Organizational Psychology, which is psychology applied to the workplace. I also have a background as a Leadership Development Consultant and have facilitated workshops on team dynamics. I used to analyze leadership 360 reports and create summaries for C-Suite leaders outlining their strengths and skill gaps, as well as synthesize engagement survey results to help organizations understand how to improve employee morale.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Put simply, burnout is when you reach a point of physical, emotional, and mental depletion. It occurs when we overextend our energy to the point that we no longer have any more to give. We often end up feeling numb, detached, and absolutely void of motivation.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is energized. When we’re energized, the work we do enlivens us without tipping us over into depletion. Energized means work motivates instead of drains, and we are truly passionate and interested in what we’re doing. It’s similar to being engaged, but the difference is when we’re energized, we maintain a degree of separation from our work still — meaning that we don’t rely on our work to feel whole and inspired (whereas engagement can sometimes make us overly attached to our work, which could eventually cause burnout).

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

“Grin and bear it” or “soldier on” mentality is detrimental for the individual, the team, the company, and the clients. The individual suffers because they become so depleted that they can no longer maintain their work ethic. They may even become emotionally and physically ill because of it. The team suffers since they don’t learn how to sustain long-term productivity because the team overly relies on individuals to overwork instead of having a sustainable team dynamic. When those overworked team members can no longer muster the energy to maintain their workload, the team is at a loss. They lose key members and the rest of the team becomes swamped. The company suffers because they don’t have a workforce built for long-term sustainment. They’ll end up with high turnover rates. Their best workers will leave from burnout, so they’ll be left with their least productive workers, and won’t be able to let them go because they’ll be too short on staff from all their top performers burning out. The clients suffer because of getting jostled around from staff changes and burnt-out consultants who aren’t able to give it their all to serve client needs.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout has causes at both the individual and company level.

Individually, it is caused from over and under engagement. When we’re over-engaged, we overextend ourselves and make our wellbeing contingent on our workplace success. We rely too much on our work to create purpose and meaning in our lives, to the point that we become too attached, too pressured, and too exerted. We burn ourselves out. When we’re under-engaged, it is often because our work is out of alignment with our purpose. We all come here to fulfill a certain purpose — and while this purpose can be fulfilled in thousands of ways, when our work doesn’t do that for us or we don’t see how it could, we detach from it and view work as a burden instead of a gift. We get resentful and bitter, and burn ourselves out from continuously doing work that we don’t believe in.

At the company level, burnout occurs from inadequate staffing, company culture, and ineffective team/organizational structure. When there aren’t enough people to do the work, you’ll get some high performers who will jump in to save the day. This can work in the short term. But when a company is perpetually understaffed, a “save the day” mentality becomes the new norm. The workplace culture can even adopt a hero mentality, meaning that it becomes an unspoken way of doing things at the company — where staying late, not sleeping, working weekends, becomes “what we do around here.” The culture can embrace this, and suddenly workers become admired for their heroic endeavors and late night, burn-the-candle-at-both-ends approach. They get rewarded and promoted, so new hires and the staff at large learn that the way to get ahead is to work yourself to the bone, creating a company culture of burnout. When a team isn’t structured properly, similar issues can happen. Although you may have enough people, if the roles aren’t clearly defined or structured you’ll end up with a lot of inefficiencies. There may be too many communication silos in the company, so people are duplicating work in different departments without even realizing it. Or it may be that there are too many checkpoints built into the hierarchy, slowing down decisions and causing backlogs that make it hard for goals to be achieved. This creates stress, a workload that is inconsistent (you’ll have lag months with little to work on and then massive work months with more work than is feasible to do), and ultimately — burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Take a break. When burnt out, we get physically exhausted because we’ve likely been over relying on actions and hard work to get us through, often to the point where we can no longer maintain the physical demand of the work style we’ve set up. You’ll know this is happening because you’ll have no energy, need more and more caffeine to get through the day, and could even be getting physically sick (headaches, stomach issues, jaw pain, neck/shoulder tightness, skin problems, colds, etc.). You need to give yourself a mental health break. My clients struggle with this because they can feel guilty for it, but I recommend using your sick days (even if you’re not experiencing a fever or anything!) to give yourself a break because those days are there to help you recover. You’ll want to craft how you use that break time based on what would help you feel rejuvenated. There are countless ideas for what that could be, so I like to I help my clients plan this ahead of time so that they are able to fully rest, relax, and re-energize during this break. Re-Access your emotions. When burnt out, we emotionally detach from our work because it becomes too much to process. We want to reconnect with how we feel emotionally to help ourselves “get your mojo back”. This is crucial because when we burnout and detach, we don’t just withdraw from the stressful emotions; we end up withdrawing from all emotions so we feel numb inside and can’t access joy or relaxation either. Re-accessing our emotions is something I recommend doing with a trusted coach because you want to be able to fully lean into how you feel, and it can be hard to know how to do this and guide this process all on your own. This is what I help my clients with so they can reconnect with their emotions and joy. Set new workplace boundaries. After you’ve given yourself a break and are more attuned to your emotions, it’s time to set some new boundaries. They key to effective boundaries is to think of them as if-then statements that are about how you’ll respond to situations. You don’t set them to control another, you set them to help you maintain your emotional well-being and physical resilience. For example, a boundary might be “If it’s 6pm, then I’ll leave work and won’t open my email.” “If you call me on the weekend, I’ll respond to you on Monday.” “If I’m on vacation, then I won’t answer my email.” Setting boundaries could be an interview/article all on its own, but this should give you enough to get started! Remember — your boundary is for you. It helps you have self confidence in you because you already know how you’ll respond. Be prepared to feel uncomfortable when it comes time to honor the boundary, and know that the discomfort won’t last forever and that the more you practice, the less you’ll experience it. Get clear on what matters to you. From a soul’s perspective, burnout can be a sign we are not living our purpose. This may require adjusting the current role we’re in, how we approach our role itself, or it may mean leaving the company and position all together. Go somewhere that helps you feel centered (a quiet bench outside, a cozy chair in your house, etc.) and have a conversation with yourself about what you want. This is something I help my clients with and is one of my favorite things to coach on. Have a difficult conversation. Burnout has many causes, and often they’re linked. If you’re experiencing burnout, there are changes you can make individually, but it can also be a sign that the company would benefit from making changes, too. It’s not your job to fix a company’s burnout culture, but you can take the first step to help yourself and your coworkers by talking with your boss about what you’re experiencing. You want to approach this conversation skillfully. It’s not a complain-fest, it’s a strategic intervention. Come ready to share your experience, but approach it from a win-win, collaborative perspective. I like to map out the main points and approach for this conversation with my clients ahead of time so that they feel self confident and prepared to have a hard, but incredibly beneficial, conversation.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

First off, be patient. When someone is burnt out, they often lash out emotionally at home because they don’t feel safe to do so at work. Know that when this happens, it’s not that you’ve done anything wrong — it’s a sign that your loved one is hurting. Second, let them know you’re there for them. Burnt out individuals may feel isolated and alone because burnout leads to detachment, so knowing you’re there can help them feel heard and valued. Finally, offer them resources for help. When someone’s burnt out, they may not want to share their experience directly with you because they may be ashamed, embarrassed, or frustrated at themselves. So offering other resources, such as this interview or connecting them with a skilled coach, can help them have an avenue they feel safe to share in.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Emphasize the importance of taking vacation days. Have your leaders demonstrate this by having them actually take their vacations. When someone is consistently working long hours, empower your managers and leaders to have a conversation with that staff member. This conversation needs to be approached as an opportunity to re-evaluate that staff member’s workload, and not as a sign that the staff member is performing poorly/slowly. When feasible, allow employees to set their own schedule and hours. This autonomy can help employees create more balance and give themselves breaks when they need to while still getting their work done. Anonymous pulse checks in the form of questionnaires asking about workloads, stress levels, and work engagement can also help you get a real-time feel for what’s happening. Make these pulse-checks quarterly and short so that employees don’t feel burnt out by the idea of a long survey to complete! This can be more effective than a one-time engagement survey because you’ll be able to monitor progress in real-time and see how your adjustments are working. All these efforts will help you create a culture of wellbeing (instead of burnout!) and identify organizational structure gaps as well.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Burnout impacts your bottom line by leading to absenteeism and turnover. Often companies think of turnover as a hiring issue (as in, that the individual isn’t the right fit for the job or company), but in fact it can be a symptom of a burnout culture issue. Be aware of turnover and absenteeism rates. Consider bringing in a trusted consultant to lead focus groups or interviews to assess burnout potential with your employees and build awareness of what your employees may benefit from to help their mental wellness. I recommend this consultant be external (as in, not an employee within the organization) because their outside perspective can see more objectively, and it also may help employees feel more open to voice their concerns.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

People often assume they’re at fault — that they should be able to do better, work harder, or get it done faster. This keeps them quiet and self critical, ultimately causing more inner pain and prolonged company pain as well because issues are never voiced.

We need to stop seeing working hard and long as a heroic endeavor and instead see it as a sign that something is not working with the company/team structure. We need to stop beating up on ourselves when we can’t get it all done. Don’t assume you’re wrong. Notice what’s happening without blaming yourself or making you wrong for it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d like to inspire a movement of trust. Where we all trust in ourselves to be there for ourselves, and where this trust extends to others and to the universe at large.

When we trust ourselves, and we trust the intention of others, then we become more open and able to hear one another. We are all meant to be ourselves. This is why we’re here. But when we can’t trust ourselves to show up in that way, then we miss out on being us and the world misses out on learning from us. So let’s each take the time to look within. To trust our inner wisdom, and to take action from that place.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private meal with Byron Katie. Her wisdom has helped me and so many others to become connected with the greater self that we all are. To have a meal with her, to be in her presence, and to see how she interacts and approaches such an everyday task as eating a meal would be an incredible gift and growth experience.

