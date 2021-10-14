Lisa Lurie: “Be Kind & Good to Yourself”

Be Kind & Good to Yourself — Cancer surgery, treatment and recovery can be all consuming. Please don’t compare yourself to how other survivors have handled it. Focus on being kind and good to yourself instead. When I felt too fatigued to attend a school function or didn’t want to join everyone for a holiday dinner, it was tempting to feel like I was letting my family down. The truth is that I was listening to my body and it was telling me to rest. In the end, recognizing what you need to do to get better and making it a priority benefits not only your recovery but everyone in your life.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Lurie.

Lisa Lurie is a breast cancer survivor, patient advocate, author and Co-founder of Cancer Be Glammed. Cancer Be Glammed is the premier lifestyle company that educates and empowers women coping with all forms of cancer to recover with dignity, positive self-esteem and personal style.

Lisa Lurie [email protected] Phone: 412–401–9459 (ET)

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I was very fortunate to grow up in a home surrounded by love and laughter. The middle child of two sisters, Janet and Ann, we argued and enjoyed each other in equal measure. They are still my best friends. My parents instilled in us a love of family. Family life and close personal relationships (I have been BFF’s with my childhood friends for over 50 years) is at the core of who I am. Our house then and my house now pre-COVID had a revolving door. Everyone was welcome and popped in often. I thrive on that spontaneous, overly hectic and loud, warm closeness.

I was always interested in people’s lives and their stories. I loved doing projects that involved creative writing and photography. In college, I realized that working in television would allow me to combine all three. I became a broadcast television writer, producer and director and then eventually worked as a corporate writer/producer until I became a free-lancer. Television and video production taught me to “think on my feet,” be better organized and to appreciate the struggles and achievements of life. These skills turned out to be valuable when I was diagnosed with cancer and even more-so when I co-founded Cancer Be Glammed and became immersed in the cancer community.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A life lesson quote that really resonates with me is “Life is not measured by the breaths you take but by the moments that take your breath away.” Prior to having cancer and even more-so since then, I have cherished the heart-stopping, life-changing moments in my life that helped shape who I am. These include holding my precious daughters Michelle and Gillian for the first time, celebrating their milestones as they went from

preschoolers to caring, capable adults and crying with Brian my husband at my first post treatment scan that showed NED, No Evidence of Disease.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

During a breast self-exam, I felt a hard lump near the nipple in my right breast. Even though I had gone for a mammogram seven months prior, I spoke to my primary care doctor who decided to order a breast ultrasound. During the ultrasound, the radiologist performed a core biopsy to remove small amounts of tissue from various areas in the lump.

My husband Brian and I were very nervous about receiving the test results. I was out of the house the morning that my doctor called. When I got home, Brian told me that the doctor’s office wanted me to call them. He wanted me to do it right away, and I just couldn’t. I knew in my heart that the news would not be good and I desperately wanted to preserve a few more moments of calm before cancer turned our lives inside-out.

I had brought home lunch for us. I insisted that we sit down and eat together. When we were done choking down our sandwiches — I made the call. It turned out that I had Stage 2-Invasive Ductal Breast cancer. The Imaging Center recommended that I meet with a breast surgeon right away. Two weeks later I underwent a double mastectomy without reconstruction and started to prepare for chemotherapy.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of any cancer diagnosis is the fear of the unknown. At the heart of that is the fear that you won’t survive. I felt like I could personally endure anything as long as I stayed alive for my family. The thought of leaving my husband and my daughters who were 13 and 9 years old at the time, almost broke me. It made me want to be strong and thrive for them.

How did you react in the short term?

A cancer diagnosis is like having your own personal tornado touch down and upend your lives. From the moment that my doctor said, “You have cancer.” I was thrown into a whirlwind of oncology appointments, medical tests, insurance phone calls, family planning, and decision-making. On the outside, I appeared focused and determined but inside I was screaming, “Oh my God. I have cancer!!!”

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I was able to draw strength from my close family. I tried very hard each day to keep my, “eye on the prize.” For me that meant doing whatever it took to get through my surgery and treatment and to keep mentally moving forward. It was important for me to conserve my energy and rest while my daughters were at school so that I would be in better shape to spend time with Brian and them when they returned. I would see them off in the morning, rest during the day and then be refreshed to welcome them home after school.

For many people faith, spiritual practices, family bonds, sheer determination or even anger keeps them from getting sucked into the rabbit hole of despair. I have felt all of those things at different times. For me though, it almost always came down to this. I wanted to live (obviously) but I didn’t want to die and leave behind a shattered family. Loving them (and their love) gave me purpose and strength. My immediate and extended family, my sisters, friends and relatives who are so precious to me kept me determined to do whatever I could to survive.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My go-to person then and always is my husband Brian. To the casual observer we may seem like opposites. He has a practical, thoughtful approach to life while I am more spontaneous and emotional, but in-reality we make a good team. Coping with cancer forces you to juggle many balls in the air at one time while emotionally you have one hand tied behind your back. You need to be well informed and organized to stay on top of appointments, treatment, medication, side effects and family life while at the same time you are living under this cloud of pain, anxiety and at times, crippling fear.

Brian held not just me but our whole family together. He worked, took care of everyone, came to every appointment and chemo treatment and comforted me in the dark of night when I finally could shed the tears that I didn’t want anyone to see.

“Brian and The Wig” is a story that is legendary among my family and friends. I knew that I was going to lose my hair from chemo. I was advised to cut it short and to get a wig prior to it falling out. Without a doubt, hair loss is one of the most devastating appearance-related, side effects of cancer. It makes your very private cancer public.

I knew that losing my hair would be particularly upsetting to my daughters Michelle and Gilly. I took them with me to the hair salon after I purchased a wig to see it styled and cut. The drive home was devastating. No one said one word. Radio silence. We were all too undone.

The next morning, the girls woke up and came to cuddle in my room. Brian had gone downstairs to bring up some breakfast. He came into the bedroom with a tray and… he was wearing the wig!!! We lost it. We couldn’t stop laughing. For the rest of the day friends and family came over and they wore the wig. There is no way to overstate how important humor is when undergoing such a dramatic event. By Brian wearing the wig, it demystified it as a symbol of illness. I never got completely used to wearing it nor did my family but it never held the dread and sorrow that it initially did.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

I think that the message or worldview that cancer instilled in me is to fully appreciate the incredible kindness and humanity of people. From the dedicated doctors and nurses to the stranger at Trader Joes who bought me a bouquet of flowers because she felt, “I deserved one.” I was and I still am, awed and humbled by how people reached out to me and my family just to make each day a little brighter or easier.

If I had to sum it up, here is how cancer touched and transformed me. It is my own personal belief that “cancer is a not a gift, but the people that it brings into your life are.” This discovery inspired me to pay it forward to lift up other patients, survivors and their families. It is the spark behind my co-founding Cancer Be Glammed. I have no medical experience but I felt perhaps I could use my “life-experience” to address the unmet lifestyle issues women and their families faced from cancer and to empower them to have a well informed and better prepared recovery.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

A message that cancer patients and survivors often hear is, “Cancer does not define you.” And yes, while I agree that I am so much more than my cancer I feel that this quote is too glib and somewhat dismissive. I learned that cancer impacts every aspect of a survivor’s physical and mental health. It is a complicated disease that requires undergoing physical traumas like disfiguring surgeries, grueling treatments including chemotherapy and radiation and for many people years of follow-up medication. For patients coping with metastatic cancers — this is an ongoing reality.

For me and many other people, the emotional fallout of trying to cope with the ongoing fear of recurrence, regaining a positive body-image and self-esteem following life-changing surgery and treatment, and finding a way to integrate your cancer experience into your life are some of the ongoing mental health challenges survivor’s face. I lost my breasts, my ovaries, my physical strength, and temporarily my hair. I gained weight from treatment, was thrown into early menopause with its unpleasant symptoms, and continue to deal with medication-induced joint and muscle pain. In addition, I went from good bone health to having osteopenia and a high fracture risk. These are challenges that I will have to deal with the rest of my life. I am clearly not alone.

I learned that there is a great underserved need for the oncology community and mental health professionals to understand and support the lifestyle and/or psychosocial challenges of people coping with cancer. It sounds cliché but cancer recovery, long term recovery, needs to be focused on “healing the whole person.” Cancer isn’t over when treatment is done. The healing process must continue after a person has “rung the bell” heralding their last chemo session and be valued as an important part of survivorship.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I can sum it up in three words, Cancer Be Glammed. A year after my recovery I was still struggling with cancer-created body issues like my lack of breasts and my inability to find support and recovery products that would help me to look and feel more like myself. While I had had an excellent medical team, I was ill-prepared for coping with appearance-related challenges like being breast-less and bald as well as lifestyle issues including being a mother with cancer.

When my treatment ended, I became determined to help other women to have a better recovery experience than I had. I joined forces with a dear friend of mine, Ellen Weiss Kander and we co-founded Cancer Be Glammed, the first lifestyle company for women coping with all forms of cancer. Our mission — to educate and empower them to have a well-informed, better prepared, practical and fashionable recovery from diagnosis through survivorship.

Our website, Cancerbeglammed.com provides patients and survivors with easy online access to lifestyle information and solutions, practical and fashionable recovery products and gifts, helpful resources, and a dynamic international community of support from patients, survivors and relevant experts.

Of equal importance is our commitment to supporting and promoting other survivor-created or inspired small businesses. These are companies that were founded by survivors who design and produce much-needed cancer recovery products.

I am thrilled to announce that we have recently launched a unique “Life & Style” Recovery Boutique on Cancerbeglammed.com where we have partnered with 15 women-owned, survivor businesses. Their “best in class” products and thoughtful gifts are featured and sold in our Recovery Boutique.

In addition, I am immersed in the cancer world and I have become a patient advocate working with the oncology community, healthcare companies and professionals to improve the patient experience and to provide support tools to help women recover from the psychosocial effects of cancer.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

• Cancer is Cancer

There is no secret sauce or one size fits all approach or treatment for coping with a cancer diagnosis. Each person’s cancer is unique as is their recovery experience. Even though they may have the “same diagnosis” and similar treatment protocols to someone else.

• Once Treatment is Over — You Are Cured

Recovering from cancer is not limited to physical health. Cancer also creates mental health issues and lifelong challenges. Friends, families and strangers often feel like once treatment is completed a person’s cancer experience is over and they should get on with their lives. Very often that is not true and survivorship is more complex.

• Why Do Patients and Survivors Care About Their Looks When All they Should Care About is Getting Better?

Caring about how you look while coping with hair loss, scars, weight gain/loss, body changes and other appearance-related issues from surgery and treatment is not about being vain. It’s about trying to reclaim your dignity, confidence and self-esteem while it feels like the world is constantly shifting under your feet.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

These are the five things that helped me to survive cancer. They are:

1. Rely on The Medical Experts

It is very tempting to fall down the Google rabbit hole and read everything that you can about your diagnosis. I am guilty as charged. While there may be good advice and tips on managing treatment or surgery, there is a ton of information/misinformation on the internet as well as medical content that does not apply to you.

2. Be Well Prepared for Oncology Appointments

If you are like me, just the word Oncology makes my heart beat hard and my hands sweat. Far too often I would leave an appointment and kick myself for not asking my Oncologist some of the questions that I wanted him to answer. Come prepared with a written list of questions and symptom information that you would like to ask. There are treatment planners and digital Apps that can help.

3. Accept Help Gracefully

I am a private person and at-first I was overwhelmed by the offers of our friends and family of help. I nicely told them that we were fine and declined. A dear friend of mine essentially said, “Stop it! These are people who love and care for you and they want and need to be included in your treatment and recovery. It’s important to them, so let them help.” She was absolutely right! Not only did we end up needing the support when my treatment became more involved but it was wonderful to have a surprise meal each night!

4. Seek Out Support Groups & Services

Cancer can put a strain on families, relationships, finances and careers in addition to your physical and mental health. Thankfully there are wonderful organizations and support groups founded by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. Whether they are on-line or in-person, seek them out. I have not typically been a “joiner” but when I finally went to a breast cancer support group, I felt like I could breathe again. I didn’t have to say a word and everyone in the group got it.

5. Be Kind & Good to Yourself

Cancer surgery, treatment and recovery can be all consuming. Please don’t compare yourself to how other survivors have handled it. Focus on being kind and good to yourself instead. When I felt too fatigued to attend a school function or didn’t want to join everyone for a holiday dinner, it was tempting to feel like I was letting my family down. The truth is that I was listening to my body and it was telling me to rest. In the end, recognizing what you need to do to get better and making it a priority benefits not only your recovery but everyone in your life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement to create jobs and opportunities for people who have been impacted by illness, personally or by a family member and they are unable to return to traditional forms of work. This would include people who had to become caregivers. My movement would inspire more employers to find creative solutions to address

illness and caregiving in the workplace and to not limit or reject the talents and skills of employees in this precarious situation.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have the opportunity to dine with Arianna Huffington. (Of course!) I read a quote where she said, “We encourage women to speak up, to trust their voices, and to know there are solutions to whatever it is they’re experiencing. I love helping women connect with their own power.” — Enough said.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit my website, cancerbeglammed.com. Find, follow and like us (please) on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CancerBeGlammed/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cancerbeglammed/

Twitter https://twitter.com/cancerbeglammed?lang=en

YouTube: CBG-TV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLGHhbTCcYGrED__CkpUHqg

WEGO Health https://www.wegohealth.com/LisaLurie

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/cancerbeglammed/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!