Lisa Klarich of WebPT: “Be prepared to put in the time”

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Klarich — event marketing manager at WebPT, the market-leading rehab therapy software platform. Lisa leverages her 14-plus years of strategic event management experience to market WebPT in a way that helps drive revenue, foster relationships, and ultimately connect people with the brand in a meaningful way. Prior to joining WebPT, Lisa was instrumental in organizing some of the top events in the state of Arizona, including Super Bowl XLII, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the Fiesta Bowl, along with countless other charity and society events. As a testament to her ability to bring people and ideas together to create memorable experiences, Lisa was named one of the top 100 Women Who Inspire by Smart Meetings in 2018.

Thank you for joining us in this interview series. Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

I knew that I wanted to plan events since I was in high school. It all started after I sustained a pretty serious injury while playing sports, putting an end to my athletic pursuits. To keep busy, I got involved in our school’s drama program and student council, which is where I met the school’s drama teacher. She was the first person who told me I was good at organizing events, which got my mind working in that direction. I began researching career options in event planning, which was no easy feat. At the time, there weren’t a ton of options for those looking to go into events — it was kind of an unheard of degree path. But eventually I discovered the Tourism and Recreation Management program at Arizona State University (ASU). I was hooked once I saw the program had an emphasis on special event planning.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure if this is the funniest mistake I made, but it is one that has stuck with me to this day. At the time this moment occurred, I was the event coordinator at ASU, preparing the venue for an event that night. We were a few hours out from kick-off and my team was hard at work — staff were setting the room, the client was adding last-minute changes, and vendors were beginning to show up. Then, the DJ arrived and I quickly approached him and launched right into telling him where he should set up and how to access power. He looked at me and said “good afternoon,” then laughed and said, “it’s okay to pause and say ‘hi.’ It will all come together.” That moment served as a great lesson for me early in my career. No matter how wrapped up I am in the execution, I still need to take the time to pause and be human. Regardless whether it is a vendor, venue staff, company CEO, or attendee — it all comes down to how you make them feel.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Start With Why” by Simon Simek has had a pretty significant impact on me and my career. It talks about the importance of understanding the “why” behind anything you do, and how prioritizing this step can help you command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike. I apply this idea directly to how I approach events. Before each one, I ask myself: “Why are we doing this?” This helps me to better understand our target audiences, and hone in on their wants, needs, and desires. Rather than just worrying about how many leads the event will bring in (although as a marketer this, too, is important), this mindshift helps me focus on the human elements — like the emotions we are hoping to create — that will make this experience meaningful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life begins at the end of your comfort zone,” which I believe is attributed to Neale Donald Walsch. Reading this quote reminds me that nothing in this life worth achieving is easy, and that taking risk is the antidote to redundancy. If something doesn’t scare you — or make you the slightest bit uncomfortable — ask yourself if it’s worth pursuing. This is also true for events. Identifying ways to tweak, reinvent, and incorporate something brand-new is imperative to creating a memorable experience — and to differentiate your organization from others. This past year especially has been a great lesson in this, as many of us were faced with the challenge of transitioning in-person events to virtual experiences. As a result, we’ve had to step outside of our comfort zones and create innovative solutions to the roadblocks the pandemic posed.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

I got my start in the event-planning world while I was in college working at the Glendale Civic Center helping with weddings, business meetings, and various galas. From there, I completed an internship with the Super Bowl XLII Host Committee, as the game took place in Phoenix that year (2008). After I graduated, I began working for Pacific Events Production, which had me working in the hotel and hospitality industry. Here, my job was to execute on every component necessary to bring people’s events to life. From lighting, florals, and furniture, to centerpieces, wall facades, and themes, my world revolved around ensuring each event achieved its desired aesthetic. When I accepted a job at Pro Em Design Center, I began to oversee larger hospitality events like the Phoenix Open, which was a ton of fun and an incredibly busy time in my life.

Knowing I needed a bit of a break from the sheer volume of events we were putting on over the course of the year, I took a step out of agency life and started my own event planning company (which I actually still manage). Eventually, I joined WebPT to see what the corporate side was like, and get hands-on experience in putting an event together from start to finish. This job in particular has taught me a lot about all of the minutiae that go into planning large-scale events — and I’m incredibly grateful for the experience.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

In 2014, WebPT launched its inaugural Ascend business summit, designed to give rehab therapists access to world-class speakers and cutting-edge products that can help them better manage their business, improve their bottom lines, and excel as a therapy professional. Typically, the event garners around 500 attendees and spans three days, changing locations from year to year. This past year, however, we were forced to make a tough decision: cancel our 7th annual summit or take it to the cloud. Thankfully, the company I work for is always up for a new challenge and we chose to do the latter.

Virtual Ascend was the first remote event I’ve done on such a large scale. We had the idea of testing the waters with some smaller virtual events before launching into our main event, and I am so glad we did. They served as a jumping off point for my team to target the areas we needed most help in, and find practical, engaging solutions to these. As a result, we were able to streamline our efforts and create a really engaging experience for our attendees — and one that met them where their risk levels were at, which was incredibly important to us. I’m proud to say we actually quintupled our attendance rate this past year. What that tells me is that virtual events are here to stay — even if in a hybrid capacity. Virtual sessions don’t necessarily cannibalize live events; rather, they’re a great marketing tool for companies looking to expand access to their events, and in turn expose more people to their brand. It also provides attendees with the convenience of receiving recordings of various talks or workshops they might have missed — which is a great value-add for any organization.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

When we were planning our virtual summit last year, we spent a ton of time researching how to actually pull it off. Bizzabo, our event platform, quickly became a valuable resource for us, and we attended countless virtual Bizzabo conferences, which were made specifically for us planners. We were able to take a lot away from these conferences and apply them directly.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the biggest mistakes I see people make is attempting to make a live event fit into a virtual setting. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. Human behavior — and more specifically, how we engage and interact with others — is entirely different online than it is in real life. People aren’t there in-person to truly focus on the event, and instead are at the mercy of whatever at-home distractions may impact their experience. Also, no one wants to sit in front of a computer screen for the length of time they’d usually spend at a conference — it isn’t feasible. So, you have to pull apart your live event and choose what makes sense for your audience to keep. Different experiences need to be crafted differently, and planners must be realistic to that. Otherwise, they run the risk of putting a lot of time into creating something that a lot of people aren’t going to find value in.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

We leaned heavily on both Bizzabo and Slack while we were creating and hosting our virtual event. In addition to all of the virtual event resources Bizzabo provided our team, they’re just a great platform for selling tickets, which helped free me up to tackle more time-intensive problems. And for that, I’m incredibly grateful! We mainly leveraged Slack all throughout the event and it served as an awesome — and super agile — networking tool. It may take some time to set up so that it makes sense for your audience and event, but it’s worth every minute. We were able to facilitate real-time interactions between attendees, which really helped them feel more connected and in-tune with each session as well as each other. Plus, if attendees had to step away from the summit for a bit, they could go back and read the various threads to catch up on what they missed and add their own insights on their own time.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

I talked a bit about some of the platforms we used above, so I’m going to use this opportunity to encourage planners to hire a production company to handle on-site logistics, like MCs, cameras, mics, graphic overlays and the green screen. In addition to increasing the production value of our event, hiring a production crew helped free my team up to manage the Slack chat rooms, answer questions, and handle any last-minute details that are always bound to arise.

How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need to Know to Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Research, research, research: My team did their due diligence and it definitely paid off in the end. As I mentioned above, we attended as many virtual Bizzabo conferences as possible to get a feel for how we were going to transition our in-person event to a completely remote experience. Once we had a solid foundation and had a firm idea of the experience we wanted to create, we were able to build from there.

Set clear and tangible goals: Know what you’re trying to achieve from the very start, and then begin chipping away at the steps required to get there. A good place to begin is by asking yourself what you want attendees to experience and how you want to make them feel. For example, I asked my team to identify what we know our attendees loved about our past live events, and then find creative ways to incorporate those components into a virtual environment.

Know what makes sense for your audience: This extends beyond just the tracks, but also into the technology you’re using to implement the event. For example, Slack worked really well for us in terms of networking and attendee interaction. But, it was also a fit for our demographic, as many of our attendees have used Slack before. I’d advise taking a quick poll of which tools and platforms registrants use prior to the event.

Choose engaging presenters: This should always be a priority for any type of event, but it’s especially important for virtual ones. You need presenters who seem to jump off the screen and have a knack for making sessions more interactive. Your team can supplement audience engagement by creating interesting polls during each session, too!

Be prepared to put in the time: Although virtual events may seem easier set up on paper, in reality, there is still a ton of prep work involved. Plus, planners, speakers and attendees are all dealing with exponentially more learning curves — and your team will be the ones fielding each of these. Give yourself ample time to try out new things, too. Your goal should be to create a real and lasting experience, so challenge yourself and your team to add new elements that make it feel less like a webinar, and more like a live event.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am always very passionate about what my team does for the company we work for. In many ways, we are cultivating the emotional experience people will have with our brand. That being said, I take pride in finding ways to take the standard and elevate it in hopes of surprising and delighting our attendees. These unexpected things translate into lasting memories. I feel like if everyone, regardless of their discipline or industry, dedicated just a bit more attention to how they make others feel, this world would be a much better — not to mention fun — place.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Brené Brown. She is so philosophical, yet data-driven, and I find her views on the human psyche very interesting. What’s more, she isn’t one to rest on her past achievements. Rather, she’s in a never-ending pursuit of knowledge, and I find that incredibly inspiring.

Brené, if you’re ever in Phoenix, give me a shout!