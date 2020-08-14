Lisa Hill: “Never take offense to other’s opinions.”

“Never take offense to other’s opinions.” Your life is your own, only you know your journey. During my life experiences, I have had many individuals give me their unsolicited advice on almost everything. Raising my family, my choices in business, and even what I wear. I now simply say, “Thank you for caring enough to share.” And then I take the advice into consideration and lean on my intuition to be my guide.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Hill, Founder and CEO of Silverite Global.

Lisa Hill has been a passionate entrepreneur for over twenty-five years. With over two decades of marketing, media branding, and management of operations under her belt, she has brought a variety of health-enhancing products to market. Lisa has been involved in all phases of business development for non-profit and private sector companies. She has an exceptional gift for leading teams through challenging situations and unexpected change. She is a noted creative visionary with an exceptional ability to communicate and motivate others to do the same.

Much of Lisa’s focus has been on raising awareness of living a toxic-free lifestyle, which includes fiber and functional fabric technologies. Her company Silverite Global has become a well known national brand for its excellence in this arena. She has brought widespread awareness to the challenges we face in confronting landfills and our over-use of non-biodegradable resources. Lisa’s “business plan for life “ is to bring positive change to “toxic environments within our business culture as well as our physical environment.” One of Lisa’s favorite quotes is “If you cannot be anything…be kind.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us Lisa! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been a woman in business as well as a vocal “health activist” for most of my life. After developing health challenges — as we all do at some point in our lives — I felt strongly about seeking out the underlying possible cause.

I started a deep dive over 25 years ago and began studying toxins and chemicals and learned they are in nearly everything we own. Being a “proactive entrepreneur,” I was off on my quest to develop solutions for the challenges we face, which may be contributing to our poor overall health.

Becoming a mother was another pivotal moment in my life. The existence made me realize I had the opportunity to help form the environment of another human — either positively or negatively. Once again, I felt another huge responsibility.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

“Functional Fabrics” are having your fabrics work for you and not just cover you, or cover your household items such as pillows and face masks. These are fabrics that have a function. It is similar to the discovery of nutraceuticals years ago. Our skin is our largest organ and we ignore it most of the time with the exception of our face.

Recently, it was discovered that Delta Flight attendants’ uniforms contained 10 times the level of toxic chemicals that the popular fashion brands, like H&M, permit — according to lab testing conducted by the Association of Flight Attendants.

It’s all about “living clean” and taking a close look at your everyday life and asking yourself: What is adding to my toxicity? What type of foam are in my pillows, or is there toxic mold in our down pillows? What is in the water I’m drinking? Or in the fibers of my pet’s products?

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors?

My father was a huge influence in my life, both while I was growing up and as an adult. I’m a firm believer in “it takes a village” to continue our growth and learning.

Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My father encouraged me, both in words and actions, to believe that as a woman I could accomplish anything I set my heart on — that nothing could hold me back if I stayed my purpose. He often said, “Do not give others the power you may not give yourself” and “The power of treating others with constant respect and loving action will sustain relationships during stormy times.” I think of what he meant so often right now with the COVID pandemic and the racial situations across the country. My father was a police captain who taught each of his 6 children to be a ‘public servant,” as he considered himself to be, and that this was the biggest honor. I will always remember the Sunday afternoon he came home and told us, girls, to “go and find your best clothes” to help two young runaway girls who had nothing. We grudgingly went to our rooms and I gave my favorite pink hip-hugging bell-bottom pants to my father. I was not happy about giving something away for which I’d worked so hard babysitting. I will never forget the feeling I had of giving of oneself, which remains with me today. My father taught me that giving is the ultimate gift you can give to yourself.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey?

“We read to know we are not alone.”

Words on paper help us to relate to situations, understand others and ease pain. We must never stop writing, reading or engaging in true journalism as it deeply connects all of mankind.

“Never take offense to other’s opinions.”

Your life is your own, only you know your journey. During my life experiences, I have had many individuals give me their unsolicited advice on almost everything. Raising my family, my choices in business, and even what I wear. I now simply say, “Thank you for caring enough to share.” And then I take the advice into consideration and lean on my intuition to be my guide.

“Feelings are neither right or wrong….they just are.”

In many situations, we’re encouraged to bury our feelings or feel guilty because of how we feel. A nurse, I worked with for many hours in ICU, gave me those important words, and I still remind myself of them often.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I’m going to continue to design and bring to market breakthrough products with positive functions for the times we are living. I hope I can inspire women to take the leap, follow their heart, and be part of the movement to bring kindness into the market place — even against all odds. So many of the women I’ve met are warriors, who’ve faced insurmountable odds and resistance in business. I want to encourage them to believe in themselves and their talents while having the courage to be kind in the marketplace. Because aside from anything else, it’s an incredible motivator.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

“The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale. I was introduced to the concept very young that our thoughts, the way we think, can influence our lives and our actions.

During some of my darkest moments, I discovered that if I closed down and looked inward, everything became much worse and far more overwhelming. But to look outward and consider others, who might be in far worse situations. I started working with a woman’s organizations fighting human trafficking and witnessed the power of true servanthood and intentional loving kindness.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know who or what you can inspire.

Living clean…toxic-free…which includes the mind. Toxic thinking is as destructive to the mind, body and spirit as it is to the environment and your home. Mind, body, and spirit work together. Surround yourself with clean, healthy products, and tools as you can. Read, write and speak out the positive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you can be anything, be kind…which includes oneself. The dividends it pays are endless.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Check out my company at www.silveriteglobal.com

Facebook — Lisa Hill

Twitter — @abundantlifelh

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!