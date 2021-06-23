Lisa Hau of Bidstack: “Devoting time for reflection, often”

Diplomatic communication is indispensable when navigating a team in a dynamic environment. It is important to have honest conversations as needed to provide the opportunity to re-align.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Hau, COO of Bidstack.

Lisa Hau joined Bidstack in May 2020 with 15 years experience most recently at WPP a FTSE 100 where she led investor relations and Jefferies where she was an equity analyst heading up coverage for European Media and Internet. Lisa oversees the day to day operations for Bidstack and works closely with the management team on strategy, corporate and business development. Lisa graduated from the University of Technology, Sydney in 2006 and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It is a pleasure and honor to share my journey which has taken me from my home in Sydney, Australia to London, UK.

My graduate role at a Big Four accountancy firm provided me with a solid foundation and opportunity to relocate to an international financial center, where I moved on to build my career as a media and internet equity analyst. This enabled me to establish a global network of investor, corporate and industry relationships that have been instrumental in building my career.

I was approached by the management team of the dual listed leading global marketing and communications company WPP to join investor relations after hosting a successful conference in New York. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Founder/CEO Sir Martin Sorrell and have access to the brilliant entrepreneurs within the group.

The introduction to Bidstack, one of the UK’s most exciting tech stories, came from a colleague on their Advisory Board. I was intrigued by the value proposition. The introduction to the founders, James Draper and Fran Petruzzelli, reinforced my excitement in having a front row seat as Bidstack builds out a new advertising category in gaming — which reaches over a third of the world’s population.

The world continues to evolve at an exponential pace, and I have always wanted to be as close to innovation and change as possible.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I joined Bidstack during the pandemic, which will be an unforgettable moment in my career. I am very fortunate to be in a sector that thrived because of the pandemic. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing accelerated the awareness of gaming as a media channel and a place where people could connect with one another virtually.

Ironically, 2020 was the first year Bidstack delivered over 40 in-game advertising campaigns with global brands across all verticals. I have been so proud of the fortitude of our talent during this time as we all worked closely together to deliver an outstanding result for the year. It has been a truly rewarding experience being part of such a pioneering team.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am going to be open and honest, as Bidstack is the first tech company I have worked at. That meant getting used to communication tools such as Slack or Google Hangouts, which were not intuitive to me!

There were many awkward moments as I fumbled around in the first couple of weeks. Being at a digital native business means that the transition to remote working and conducting internal and external meetings were seamless. My lesson here is to keep an open mind on how to use technology to enrich communication channels.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Bidstack’s core principle is to ensure we are useful to our customers and partners. This is reflective in all aspects of the business. We work tirelessly to ensure we are executing at the highest standards to preserve the immersive gaming experience, which sets us apart from our peers. This is most important to game developers and global brands who endorse our value proposition.

Our case studies presented in our annual report highlight how our in-game advertising technology has generated a sustainable high margin revenue stream for game developers and effective brand awareness for the campaigns we’ve served. The high impact work we delivered for Burberry and Paco Rabanne demonstrates how luxury brands can influence an affluent and lucrative gaming audience unreachable through other advertising channels.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We published our annual report earlier this year which lays out our strategic objectives for the next 12–24 months. Bidstack has reached an inflection point and the team is leading the charge in building out an open exchange industry standard, enhancing our proprietary programmatic technology and strengthening safety features with Pubguard, our malvertising platform.

We see these as crucial steps to accelerate and scale Bidstack in order to seamlessly bring together game developers and brands. This will enrich the gaming ecosystem to ensure that it continues to flourish and eventually mature into a billion-dollar industry that will create opportunities.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Overall, I am quite optimistic given the prevalence and attention this has received in recent years. There is significant scope for improvement as I interpret the goal to be balanced representation throughout the organizational hierarchy. This is imperative to achieve transformational financial and cultural outcomes.

Raising awareness through studies that have been published, profile pieces of successful females in STEM and celebrating pioneering companies who have set hard targets to shift the status quo is vital. Coupled with a top-down approach positioned around promoting and mentoring females in an environment that sets them up for success is how I envision progress. Embrace the differences.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Throughout my career in finance and now as a leader at a tech company, I have been observant in the challenges faced by both females and males. I believe that fostering an environment of inclusion and diversity empowers females to speak confidently about their career progression, remuneration and take the lead on decision making.

Recognizing the differences in communication and negotiation techniques is essential in addressing the imbalance.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

Perhaps a common misconception is that there are no women working in STEM. Generational changes have played out to raise awareness around successful and high-profile roles held by inspirational females such as Sheryl Sandberg (Facebook), Whitney Wolfe (Bumble), Pippa Lamb (Sweet Capital), Melanie Perkins (Canva), Luciana Lixandru (Sequoia Capital), Sonalee Parekh (HPE), Eileen Burbidge (Passion Capital), Laura Behrens Wu (Shippo), Keiko Erikawa (Koei Tecmo Holdings), Adrianna Ma (Index Ventures) and Jane Lu (Showpo) — this list is non-exhaustive! I personally look towards the achievements of these leaders across early-stage investing, founders and C-suite roles to keep motivated.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned from My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Diplomatic communication is indispensable when navigating a team in a dynamic environment. It is important to have honest conversations as needed to provide the opportunity to re-align.

Leading by example and establishing standards consistent with the core values of the company helps in building trust and loyalty.

Listening and observing are powerful tools in strengthening relationships with all stakeholders.

Being empathetic has been quite central during my first year in a leadership role, particularly given the circumstances of the pandemic. Understanding and providing support reinforces a collective culture.

Devoting time for reflection, often. Thinking with a clear mind has helped me arrive at a conclusion on complex decisions.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Inspiring talent through painting a picture of the vision, which can then be refined into an execution plan while bringing individuals on the journey. This facilitates an ownership mentality while providing an opportunity to shape, scope and make an impact, which is crucial in breeding a culture of performance and success.

I believe deeply in empowering talent and always supporting them in every way that I can. Every day, I am learning how to be a better leader.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Invest the time in each individual. I don’t know if that is always practical advice, but I think it is essential to being a good manager. It shows commitment to the team because, in a real way, I work for them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Surrounding yourself with people who propel you forward and out of your comfort zone is really important. I am truly fortunate to have a diverse network of mentors to call upon when I need advice especially during periods of significant change. I have been consistent with my relationships over time which has been a catalyst for my career due to my openness and receptiveness to others. It is actually something I commit time to on a regular basis.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Nurturing relationships and building goodwill with individuals is my modus operandi. It comes naturally to me to bring people, ideas and opportunities together. This extends to my current role at Bidstack, where I am in a position to make lasting change around being open minded on hiring from diverse backgrounds.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Democratisation of education is a movement I look forward to contributing to. Establishing a solid foundation to flourish from can occur in the formative stages of life or later on. The enrichment and mobility it brings for all is immeasurable, along with the ultimate purpose of diminishing social inequalities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have so many! But the one that comes to mind today and is pertinent for this point in my career would be, “The harder I work, the luckier I get”. This has worked like a charm for me. Being talented and ambitious would be a superpower, but if you have desire and drive the sky’s the limit.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Katherine Hays, our recently appointed Strategic Advisor who was the Co-Founder/COO of Massive Inc — an advertising company that developed the first generation of in-game ads, which was later acquired by Microsoft. She is a global entrepreneur and trailblazer and lives in the metaverse! I met her over Zoom earlier this year and would love to meet her for breakfast and lunch to talk about our exciting plans for Bidstack!