Lisa Guinovart: “Take the time to do your hair”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Guinovart.

Although Lisa is not a hairdresser by trade, she has mastered easy styling techniques for the average person who does not have enough hours in the day to be at a salon. The tips she provides target all audiences from a stay-at-home mom who wants to look decent while in her pajamas, to your corporate director who has 10 calls that afternoon and five minutes to do her hair in the morning. These simple techniques will not only make you look fabulous, but feel fabulous and conquer the day.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I began my career in Testing and Assessment which is as thrilling as it sounds (no sort of thrill at all). I craved a career that was fun and helped others. Not knowing what direction I would take to find my next career path, I began doing what most people do, watching people on Instagram live out their best life. Monat Global was introduced to me by a friend in the industry, and after finding out they were the Global leaders in vegan anti-aging skin and hair products, I knew this was the right fit for me. I have always been cautious of the ingredients in my skin, hair, and food. This was my opportunity to educate others, while improving their skin and hair, and raising levels of confidence all at the same time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I began, I did what most companies do — start promoting the products on Instagram. An old friend reached out to me since she had severe hair loss due to stress. I quickly set her up with the right products to solve the issue. Three weeks later, she sent me a picture of her baby hairs coming in. It was amazing to see her so excited to get her hair back. I could hear her confidence, and that same day she posted a selfie on social media. That small result fulfilled me!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I realized the shift in my business when I connected my reason for starting the business with everyone I encountered. My reason was to help others feel good about themselves and achieve self-confidence. I started to ask more questions to my clients to learn more about them and their concerns. The moment you take yourself out of the equation, success follows. People will listen to you if you show that you care.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

The most effective way is to listen to your audience and solve their issues. For example, in the summer many people complain about frizzy hair due to humidity. As a result, I spent the month of July highlighting how my hair is not frizzy although I live in Miami due to these hair products. People are also visual creatures. Speak on social media on how you can solve their issues and show before and after pictures.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely. I would have to say my husband, who is also an Entrepreneur. In our ten years together, I have seen his business at its lowest and rise to where it is right now. I also realized he never gave up; he took the good with the bad and kept striving to achieve his goals. He is my mentor. Through him I knew Entrepreneurship would not be easy, but I knew it would be worth it.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The second day I began with Monat, I told my best friend about the products and asked if she would support me. Of course, she did, however I did not even know how to use my own website to purchase. Let’s just say it took about two hours for her to order shampoo. Luckily, she loves me and purchased it. The take-away definitely was to learn your back office before offering your products!

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Stay true to your vision and your dreams. Stay consistent and do not give up. The only way you will not achieve your goals is if you give up.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do to Have Fabulous Hair”?

1. Use Sulfate-Free Shampoo — anything else dries out your hair.

2. Use a Hair Masque once a week. It is going to keep your hair hydrated and your natural shine/bounce.

3. Buy a Wet Brush, for less than 10.00 dollars you will save your hair from unnecessary breakage. Use if after conditioning.

4. Never go to sleep with wet hair; doing so puts your scalp at risk of fungal infection.

5. Use a thermal protectant when using hot tools such as a curling iron/wand or flat iron. There’s a reason these products exist. They protect your hair from breakage.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

1. Take the time to do your hair. I promise it will make you feel good. That may just be combing it and adding a headband, but it makes a difference.

2. Wash your hair. I’ve realized just a difference in my mood from simply washing my hair.

3. Lastly, look at yourself and smile in the mirror. Everyone has beauty within them, they just have to take a moment and look at themselves in the mirror.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe I am in the process of doing that with the team I am building. Anyone looking to change their life in a positive way can message me I would love to help.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be the CEO your mother told you to marry. For a long time, I settled for that “good job” that was safe but did not fire passion within me. I was comfortable. Know you truly can be whatever you want to be in life, you just have to be patient and sacrifice until you get to your goal.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Mark Cuban. I admire how he built his brand from the ground up and remained humbled even as a self-made billionaire. He is known for treating all his employees (regardless their title) with the utmost respect and I find this very important in being successful in life.

