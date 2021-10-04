Lisa Brill of Qēt Botanicals: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself. There are ups and downs everywhere… at work, at home, at school… in life! Believe in what you’re doing and believe in yourself. We can be humble, but we should also be our own biggest fans of who we are. I am the best version of Lisa Brill, just like you are the best version of you!

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lisa Brill.

Having suffered from sensitive skin, adult acne, Rosacea, thyroid issues and negative changes in health, Lisa Brill of Qēt Botanicals knew something had to be changed. The first change being eliminating unknown and excessive ingredients from her daily routine. Qēt Botanicals was born out of this need for safe and effectual ways to treat skin, without one drop of anything synthetic or toxic. Qēt Botanicals uses botanical oils to cleanse, heal, nurture, hydrate, protect, and deeply penetrate and moisturize all conditions of skin.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

There’s a tiny little community in the heart of the Midwest, in Wisconsin, where I was born and raised, which is where my parents grew up as well. While growing up there, I had a wonderful upbringing with an immediate family of six gathering around the table. We all shared a love for the woods, the lakes, and the change in seasons. Nearly every home in our neighborhood had a garden, the local farmers opened their doors to all of us, and the dinner table was a place where wholesome, homemade food and family time was shared. Oftentimes it was literally a farm (or garden) to table experience. So fresh!

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Always having an affinity for all things in nature… from the flowers to the trees, to the fruit trees and vegetables and herbs in the garden, we would see time and time again the benefit of fueling our bodies with real food. Then throughout the years seeing sensitivities in my skin, Rosacea popping up, changes in my thyroid, and auto immune issues, it was time to take those natural methods and incorporate them into my everyday care routines. I always say that it’s my skin that made me do this. Even though it was a bumpy road, and a huge learning curve as to how it relates to how our body reacts to synthetics, I wouldn’t change a single step of this journey that I’m on. I’m all the healthier because of it and being able to share with others means everything to me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many interesting stories that I see and hear about from our customers and within the natural community of wellness. The thing that comes to mind first is the change in confidence of our customers. We meet many men and women who also have skin sensitivities, as well as those with compromised health because of a setback. It’s frustrating to keep trying new methods of self-care that really don’t help, or that aren’t as clean as they say they are. It’s wonderful to see a change in demeanor, health, and even attitude when they start feeling better both inside and out, and this is ongoing and wonderful. A funny story that happened one afternoon was when we had a board-certified dermatologist and integrative medical doctor come into our Skin Studio with six fellow doctors all following the integrative medical path. We were all chatting about our ingredients and the relationship between our gut and skin health. When discussing our treatments, the doctor, who is familiar with our treatments, grabbed one of our products and was explaining how truly clean and safe they are, and she scooped her finger into one of the masks and ate it. She then followed that ‘snack’ by saying to not do that with other skin care products, and that we should all use ingredients as clean as those in Qēt Botanicals on our faces and in our skincare routines. We all agreed, and we all laughed. It’s why we take the extra steps in our formulas to make sure our ingredients are equally as clean and safe as they are effective.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion. Without passion about something, it’ll be too easy to get side-tracked, or listen to others’ words as to the many reasons why you shouldn’t follow your passion. I first started to develop formulas shortly after the market crashed in 2008. Often, I heard, “Who would be crazy enough to start any new business in this market during this time.” I closed my ears, and onward and upward I went.

Experience. Having walked in the steps and gaining the experience in what you’re working with, and having a truthful life story to back it, flows through everything you touch. Whether or not your friends and customers realize it, the experience you carry is almost tangible. Its authenticity comes through what you share.

Care. Caring for not only those friends that we share our products with, but also our team behind the scenes, as well as those that are harvesting the ingredients and caring for the ground and environment that it affects, is a well-rounded approach to a sustainable and environmentally friendly brand. All these aspects of a business, when treated with kindness and care, can make a difference in the success and overall feeling of a brand.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

There is a wonderful shift going on, and it’s becoming more common to see women in more prominent and responsible positions than it was even a decade ago. In past generations, it was expected that the woman takes care of the household while the man or partner supports the family. Depending on which generation you’re talking to, I think you’ll see differences of opinion in the generations to come because of the awareness that is rising today. This article is a perfect example! We’ve raised our children, now grown, to be kind, open minded, courteous and responsible, and to go after those dreams. With the younger generations, they will be seeing more women in leadership roles, and they won’t know any difference. We’re planting those seeds now for future generations, and those seeds are the beautiful, blossoming, smart and intelligent women allowed to shine and share their talents without any boundaries.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

With hard work, determination, and ability to lead by example and delegate where necessary, I’ve seen women in our circle being able rise high and above any glass ceiling in the workplace, as well as stepping out and following their own dreams and paths. We absolutely love and embrace the openness that women are sharing about their truths when it comes to age, the difficulties of raising a family, body image, and coping with insecurities. More and more women are helping other women, rather than competing with them. It’s a true sisterhood! Sometimes all it takes is a nudge from a fellow friend to ignite the fire that is slowly growing from within.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

We all have people, friends, and sometimes even family around us that may be ‘uneasy’ around us, or we may feel ‘uneasy’ with them, at one time or another. It may be a disagreement in a conversation, it may be a difference in a family matter, or it may be a decision in a workplace. It’s how we deal with those differences that makes us stronger and gives us the tools to work through things. The more we stand up for our own thoughts and beliefs, the easier it will be for us the next time it comes around, and the more confident we’ll be in our own shoes.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Let’s keep doing what we’re doing! We’re a completely plant-based company, and I’ve always loved this saying… “A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.” This is about being yourself and lifting each other up. The more we do so, the more recognition is given to women who are making a difference. Bringing women of all different backgrounds and experiences in work and in our communities opens the eyes of many.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I think almost every woman has had uncomfortable situations stand in her way of a goal or of a door she’d like to go through, figuratively speaking. I can tell you that as a gal in her mid 50s, I’m much more comfortable and confident to look any situation in the eye and address it than I may have been in my 30s and maybe even 40s. With age and time comes experience. There is always a learning curve and a lesson to be learned with any new situation that may arise, uncomfortable or not. Open your eyes, your ears, your heart, and listen to your own best judgment. Then learn from it and take it with you for the next time. “This is what I train for” is something I say to myself, and yes, sometimes out loud, when something uncomfortable comes up. We are stronger than we think, and we shouldn’t be afraid to flex our brain or share our opinions.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Perhaps having to prove themselves a bit harder, and making that first step of being in a position that a woman wouldn’t typically be in. I know many men in business and in life who are all about their gal achieving high results and making big waves out there. On the flip side, there is still a stale thought process that a man may not even recognize as a shortcoming when it comes to women in the workplace or making progress in various industries that men have dominated. But look at this… here we are having a conversation about it. It’s being brought to the forefront in many areas and we’re addressing it… which is a wonderful step in the right direction.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Just like a business, family is fluid. Things can change from day to day; within and around each of us is a circle that is in motion. Owning and running and business is very much like raising a child. Business swings in various directions, family life does the same. Children get older, parents get older, a business can grow and mature. Just like with family, a business will continue to need attention, care, and the ability to stay in the present and be flexible during it all. Rather than fight change, we must know that it’s coming and as hard as it sometimes might be… embrace it. Knowing that there will be challenges is half the battle. The other half is being fluid enough to know when to change with the motions, ask for help when necessary, and be grateful for each moment in between it all.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Even though our children are grown and are adults, they are still our intimate family, and what they do matters to us as parents. It’s hard for a person who doesn’t have a business to understand what a business owner goes through, and it’s hard for a person who doesn’t have children to understand what a parent goes through… and that’s ok. Knowing that it takes a team to run a business, and a family, or a village, to raise a child, is a lesson well learned. One person does not make a family, and one person does not make a business. Sharing in the responsibilities and benefits of both makes the wheels continue to turn in the right direction between both work life and personal life.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m in my 50s, and I’m aware that it’s very different than being in my 30s or 40s, and I’m happy to be where I am. I know that my skin, my body, and my entire cellular structure is different than it was two decades ago, and I’m ok with that. Personally, I do feel better when I take moments for myself and for self-care. I don’t think beauty is as superficial as it is internal. We’ve always said that in order to be beautiful, you simply must FEEL beautiful, and that really resonates loudly. Feeling good about how we are naturally… with or without makeup… with or without a good hair day… is equally important. It’s about how we feel and how we feed ourselves with healthy thoughts and loving selfcare methods. And then there’s confidence, which can walk into a room even before we do. Depositing those moments into our own self-care bank really adds up and can help our confidence increase. It’s important to give back to yourself, and I’ve always taken time to do that. In a very busy day from before sunrise to when it sets, I can depend on my ‘me time’ that is just for me. It makes me feel better when I’m feeling good, feeling cared for, and feeling healthy. No matter how hard someone else tries to make us feel beautiful or confident, if we’re not feeling it on the inside, it won’t happen. To me, beauty is not superficial; feeling beautiful and confident must come from within.

How is this similar or different for men?

This isn’t to say that men don’t care as much about their appearance, their clothes, or their hair or skin, but often they place less emphasis on it. There are many women who feel they only look good with a certain amount of makeup, and I’ve heard many men say that they prefer a fresh face over a made up one. We feel differently about ourselves than men do, and likewise, they often feel differently about their appearance and aren’t as hard on themselves visually as women are.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Believe in yourself. There are ups and downs everywhere… at work, at home, at school… in life! Believe in what you’re doing and believe in yourself. We can be humble, but we should also be our own biggest fans of who we are. I am the best version of Lisa Brill, just like you are the best version of you! Ambition. If you have your heart and your mind set on something, don’t give up. Just like each hill makes our legs stronger, each obstacle makes us stronger and better to deal with challenges and setbacks. Stay ambitious and stay smart about the actions you take. Passion. Don’t be afraid to let your feelings and passions for what you’re doing show. Energy creates energy, and passion about your business or your idea resonates loudly and is also contagious. Think about a musician singing in front of thousands. The more passionate and into their music, the more the audience enjoys it. It’s not about signing the loudest, it’s about putting your heart into your music, your business, your passion. Care. When we care about ourselves, and we care about our team, and we care about family, and we care about our customers, it shows. We don’t need to be rough and tough without emotions and feelings. It’s ok to be empathetic; it’s ok to show and tell customers that we care about them. Because we do! Ask for Help. When we don’t have the answer, there’s no need to let an ego or feeling of embarrassment get in the way. Letting go of the ego and asking for help when we need it is absolutely necessary. Teamwork makes the dream work, right?!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

What an opportunity! We’re such fans of all the guys and gals that love to kick up their healthy routines when it comes to what they cook and eat, how they exercise, and how they care for themselves. We say our doors are wide open, and if you’re a like-minded, health savvy guy or gal who loves natural remedies and your me-time… give us a shout! If you’re a VC or businessperson looking for a brand to help blossom and continue to grow with, with a proven track record… give us a shout! If you’re in the entertainment industry or in healthcare and love to bookend your day with comforting care that eases the stress level and the mind… give us a shout! We’re an independent brand that is woman owned and run 100% by family and friends without any outside sourcing or funds. We are proud of our size and attention to detail and customer service. We’re committed to keeping our products fresh, our ingredients top notch, and our communication doors wide open. We welcome you!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.