Lisa Batitto: “Authentic ”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald's founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50's.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

Lisa Batitto is an intuitive healer, certified Reiki Master, spiritual life coach, and meditation teacher. She opened Enlightened Path Healing to help people connect with their own natural healing abilities, break through limiting behavior, heal pain and trauma, and take control of their destinies.

Prior to opening her own business, Lisa led the public relations and social media efforts of non-profit and arts organizations, resulting in local, national and international attention. Lisa is also a TEFL & TESOL certified English as a Second Language Teacher. She tutors adult learners through Literacy Volunteers of America.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was happy and uncomplicated. I loved the outdoors. I have memories of going on adventures throughout the neighborhood with my friends and spending all day at the town pool. I am so grateful that I grew up without social media because I was able to enjoy things in the moment and not worry about getting the perfect picture. We were present in life and with each other, and that is something that is sadly missing these days.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love Rumi and so many of his quotes ring true for me. One favorite is: “As you start to walk out of the way, the way appears.” It’s a great reminder that we usually are the ones who set up the barriers to our own success. When things went wrong. I would beat myself up and question my worth, instead of focusing on the things that were going well. Now I keep my eye on the big picture and celebrate my wins, no matter how small.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Relatable — I let my clients see me as flawed and human. I was working with a client who was having trouble expressing anger when she felt people were taking her for granted. She grew up believing it was a negative emotion and not something a spiritual person would feel. I shared with her a time when a colleague was disrespecting me, and I marched into her office and confronted her.

People in the wellness business can try to give the impression that they are perfect and have reached a state of pure zen. Presenting yourself this way can make clients feel like they will be judged if they share dark parts of themselves. I let them know that I’m not some spiritual guru, and this makes them feel comfortable around me.

2. Empathetic — It’s important to acknowledge another person’s pain without judgment. We’ve all lost something during the pandemic — a loved one, a job, or even the ability to go to the corner store and enjoy a cup of coffee. I live alone, so in the early days of lockdown, I went months without seeing anyone. It took a toll on me, and I was depressed.

Sometimes people are hesitant to complain about small life disruptions when others have suffered so much. But you need to “live your truth” and allow yourself to feel what you need to. I provide that space for my clients.

3. Authentic — I have a light, quirky energy, and I’ve learned to embrace it instead of fight it. I like to make people laugh during our sessions and I can get animated. I use goofy filters in my Instagram and TikTok videos because they are fun. And because I am putting my “real” self out there, I draw in clients who will benefit the most from my style of doing things.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I worked most of my professional life as a public relations manager for non-profits and arts organizations. I liked that I was working for companies that put good out into the world and that I was making a difference in people’s lives. Over the years, the media landscape changed drastically, and traditional public relations became less impactful. I saw the writing on the wall and studied social media management so I could add it into my wheelhouse.

I used to joke that “juggling chainsaws” was in my job description because my role was always changing, and I was constantly being challenged to acquire new skills and put them to use.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I studied and became a Reiki Master, a certified spiritual life coach, and meditation teacher. It’s true what they say: the teacher shows up when the student is ready. I had the fortune to learn from some truly generous and gifted people.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I know this sounds cliché but it was due to COVID-19. My industry was gutted because it was nearly impossible to get any news out there that wasn’t related to the pandemic. I always felt a pull to be a healer so when my old career path hit a wall, I used my time to follow my calling.

I also knew that even when things started returning to normal, society as a whole was going to need to heal and to reflect. We’ve been holding our collective breath for a year, and usually you don’t feel the impact of a trauma until you’ve come out the other side. I want to use my abilities to rebuild the world, and help people find their places in it.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

A few years ago, a close friend was going through an extremely difficult time. When someone I cared for was in pain, my first instinct was to try to fix it but I couldn’t in this situation. I didn’t have a magic wand that I could wave and bring back what he lost.

And I didn’t need to: I knew he was strong, and that he could move past this and thrive if he didn’t lose hope, What I could do — and did do — was show up. I created a space where he could be himself and work through his feelings, without judgment. When things got particularly hard, I showed him techniques I used for managing stress and anxiety in my own life. This turned a painful reaction into a powerful action, and it made him feel in control.

I realized that the way I supported my friend was the way people should be supported. I took it as a sign that this is how I could make a difference in people’s lives. I then took the trainings I needed to bring my natural abilities to the next level.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

It’s been fulfilling beyond my wildest dreams to help people find the strength inside themselves. Working with clients and seeing them overcome obstacles and step into their power has been such an honor.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, I’m not able to see clients in person. Some of them were surprised to learn healing therapies work just as effectively remotely. I incorporate sound bowls and feather wands into my virtual sessions so the client’s senses are engaged, and they can fully experience what I am doing. One client was suffering with back pain brought on by stress, and he said he could feel his muscles being massaged. We weren’t even in the same state! Another client said she could feel me working on and opening her chakras (energy centers in our bodies that affect our emotional and physical well-being) and she surprised herself when she started crying. It was the first time she experienced an emotional release, and she didn’t realize how much she was holding inside.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt my best friend. We have reached that point where we’ve known each other more years than we haven’t. We’ve been through many life changes together — ups, downs, and everything in between.

It’s such a gift to have someone in your life who accepts you and encourages you to become all you can be but also kicks your butt when you need it. She taught me to live and dream big and to never give up. I’m sure I wouldn’t have been brave enough to strike out on my own without her encouragement. When I signed up my first paying client, I called her immediately. She was genuinely excited and proud of me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

A few days before the presidential election, I had the idea to create a free day of wellness events on Instagram. I knew that people would be stressed and nervous; not only would it be beneficial for them mentally and spiritually, but it would also be a great diversion and a chance for people to come together. I put out my feelers to other practitioners, and so many people signed on that we had two solid days of offerings. It was such a beautiful experience, and everyone were so grateful.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I don’t think you could be human and not experience moments of self-doubt. I had never run my own business, let alone a healing one. I didn’t know if I people would be interested in my services. Would I be able to get clients? What if I invested all this time and money in putting myself out there and no one wanted to work with me?

I realized I needed a boost of confidence in my abilities. I reached out to a few people who were following me on social media and offered free mini-sessions in exchange for critiques. I was pleasantly surprised that the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and it reinforced my belief that I was on the right track.

Some of these free clients even turned into paying ones. This would never have happened if I had let a fear of failure hold me back.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I’m very fortunate in that I had a strong support system in place before I started my new chapter. I’m not exaggerating when I say I have the best family and friends a person could dream of having. They never waver in their belief in me and keep me going when things get hard.

I met many new people through the teachers I’ve worked with, and they have become an important part of my life as well. I’m part of an online circle that came together last year. We were all going through some sort of life transformation at the time, and we helped each other navigate through the darkness and walk into the light. I can’t wait for the world to open up so I can meet them in person.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

You know the old saying: Necessity is the mother of invention. I’ve always dreamed of starting my own business and being my own boss, but I was scared to risk a steady paycheck. I had a successful public relations career for many years, I enjoyed it most of the time, and it paid the bills.

But in 2020, everything changed. My old career path stalled, and the safety net was no longer there. If I wanted to survive and support myself, I needed to be brave and carve out a new path for myself.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You are going to feel like calling it quits at least five times a day, and that’s on a good day. On a particularly frustrating day, I started looking into opportunities to teach English abroad.

When it gets to be too much, step away from what you are doing for a bit. Pushing through will just bring more stress and cause you to resent the work you love. Do something mindless or call a friend who makes you laugh.

Get over your fear of whatever it is you think you’re not good at. In the early days of your business, until you can hire experts to work with, you are going to be the CEO, the CFO and the CMO. I am far from a math whiz but having my own business means I must keep track of earnings and expenses. It is uncomfortable and scary. But I have no choice but to buckle up and dive in.

Pro tip: You can find good tutorials on YouTube.

Expand your team of trusted allies. These are your mentors, former co-workers, BFFs, the people who believe in you most. When you get in over your head, lean on your team for guidance and assistance.

My friend ran her own business a few years ago. She shared with me all the small details I didn’t think about but needed to do before I could get my own business off the ground. She encouraged me to take a small business class, and that helped me tremendously.

No one is going to work as hard for your business as you are. Period. I took a few workshops with notable people in the wellness world because I thought they would hire me or send me clients. When they chose to work with other people instead of me, it made me question my abilities for a minute. Luckily, I had my team to get me back on track.

The truth is no one is going to swoop in and make you a star or your company a household name. The buck starts and ends with you every day.

Your B+ is someone else’s A. Be your own harshest critic but know you are never going to achieve perfection. Striving for the impossible can become an excuse for not getting things up and running.

To avoid getting stuck, I set short deadlines for projects and ask a team member to hold me accountable. After I’ve checked things a few times and am confident there are no glaring errors, I take a deep breath and put it out there.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A big takeaway from the pandemic was realizing how damaging isolation can be. We need to create more opportunities and places for people to meet and connect with each other. The closest thing we have to that now are bars and clubs. But let’s face it, they aren’t where you go for stimulating conversation.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Elise Loehnen. She’s lived a million lifetimes at such a young age and is constantly reinventing herself. My personal and business goals are evolving so I’d love some pointers from her about reaching for the stars and grabbing them out of the sky. She also has such an upbeat and chill vibe. I think it would be really fun to hang out with her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn about my work at www.enlightenedpathhealing.com. You can also follow me on Instagram at www.instagram.com/enlightenedpathhealing.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!