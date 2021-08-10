Lisa Abramson: “Get comfortable being uncomfortable”

Be on your own side, Get comfortable being uncomfortable, Make time to reset, Connect with your why, Savor the good

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Abramson.

Called an inspiration by Oprah, Lisa Abramson is an executive coach, mindfulness teacher, keynote speaker, mom of two girls and author of Permission to Fail: The Overachiever’s Guide to Becoming Unstoppable.

She has helped more than 15,000 people increase their mental resilience through her online programs and has shared her insights at TEDx, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, The Stanford Graduate School of Business and more.

Lisa leads a 10 minute guided meditation on Clubhouse daily and has delivered over 8 million minutes of calm around the globe through her recorded guided mindfulness meditations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Since I was a little girl, I’ve been ambitious and success focused. I got hooked on personal development books at a young age when a friend at Volleyball camp shared her copy of Chicken Soup for The Soul. I’ve always been drawn to personal development, some of it has been healthy and other times it has been fueled by a sense of not being good enough as I am. I’ve also loved reading and re-reading books like The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer, The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks, and everything by Dr. Wayne Dyer.

All that is to say that I’m very much still a work in progress and although I try to keep my perfectionism at bay, it still stops by from time to time. Sometimes I don’t notice until later, as it’s much easier to spot perfectionist tendencies in the rearview mirror.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I heard you, and I’ve got this.” This is the mantra that I tell my inner critic whenever she shows up and tries to bring me down. When we reply directly back to our inner critic and acknowledge her concern, it really works wonders to quiet her. Ignoring or fighting with your inner critic is the fastest way to have them start yelling louder. Recognizing that I had an inner critic was huge, and learning to employ strategies to actively quiet my inner critic was life-changing.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Dr. Brené Brown’s TEDx talk on vulnerability and shame was a game changer for me. Before hearing her talk I thought vulnerability (and being emotional) was a weakness, after hearing her talk, I realized vulnerability is a powerful bridge for connection. I also learned that with vulnerability you have to go first, and that by definition it means uncertainty and emotional exposure. I had to channel Dr. Brené Brown big time when I gave my own TEDx talk, sharing my deeply personal story of overcoming a rare maternal mental health concern called Postpartum Psychosis.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit-Infused Optimism — I won’t stop until the job is done, quitting is actually harder for me than keeping going. It also helps that I’m always one to believe that things will just work out. This mindset of healthy optimism keeps me going. I always knew I wanted to meet Oprah, so I kept telling people and taking actions that I’d hope would make me someone Oprah would want to talk to. In the summer of 2020 I finally had a chance to meet her over Zoom, and she even called me an inspiration. That’s the type of grit I’m talking about. Never give up. Also, it takes a long time to build your business and to establish yourself as a brand. There were many times when I thought I should just give up since my business wasn’t growing as quickly as I would have liked, but I’m so glad I had the determination to keep going.

Being Decisive — I pride myself of being able to make decisions and just move forward. I’m very action-oriented and when I make up my mind nothing gets in my way. Like when I decided in January of 2021 that this would be the year I published my second book Permission to Fail: The Overachiever’s Guide to Becoming Unstoppable. I wrote a chapter a week and ended up publishing the book in May of 2021.

Self-Compassion — Being able to pick myself up after setback and keep going has been a tremendous asset. I’ve found that by learning to be on my own side and encourage myself as I would a friend, I’m able to move forward and thus achieve my goals more quickly. It’s also a lot more pleasant to be rooting for yourself than stuck in a self-critical trap.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

For me, being a perfectionist means judging yourself and others with a rigid mindset, seeing things through a lens of right and wrong, black and white. Having this inflexible mindset can make you miserable if left unchecked. Perfectionism is different from ambitiousness. Rather than trying to limit failure at all costs, when you’re being ambitious you try to optimize for learning and growth. The truth is you’re never one or the other entirely or permanently, there is always opportunity to cultivate a new mindset.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There is plenty good about setting high goals and working hard to achieve your ambitions. It’s very possible to do this in a sustainable, healthy way. By contrast, I think perfectionism is unhealthy pattern of striving for unrealistic or unattainable standards fueled by a sense of self-deficiency. Perfectionism can be great temporary fuel to get you to the next milestone, but also leaves a lot of residue that needs to be cleaned up later.

Early in my career, my perfectionism always motivated me to get the next promotion, yet left me feeling unsatisfied and empty. I was jeopardizing my wellbeing to achieve my goals because I was constantly driven by the fear of not being good enough and the need to prove my worth.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

At the extreme perfectionism can keep you from ever feeling content and satisfied. It can make you feel as though your happiness is always just out of reach. If you’re always striving for perfection, you rob yourself of the beauty, connection and belonging available in the present moment. When I was working as a marketing executive, everything looked great on paper, but I had trouble ever stopping to celebrate my professional wins because I was so anxious about the future and always looking towards the next mountain I needed to conquer.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Fear of failure. This is so important I even wrote a book about it!

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

As I share in my book, Permission to Fail, the best way to counterbalance perfectionist tendencies is through developing a resilient mindset, which is really a growth mindset supercharged with self-compassion. The five strategies for developing a resilient mindset are to:

Be on your own side Get comfortable being uncomfortable Make time to reset Connect with your why Savor the good

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe in the power of slowing down and stopping for just 5–10 minutes each day to breathe and presence yourself. I’ve been leading daily meditations on Clubhouse and would one day love to lead a live meditation for over 100,000 people around the globe. That would be amazing!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Oprah, especially now that she’s entered the arena as a mental health advocate. I would love to talk to her more about supporting new mothers facing mental health disorders since I know this is a big way we can break the cycle of trauma.

I’d also love to have lunch with Sara Blakey because she inspired me with her fantastic and unapologetically authentic Forbes cover story when I was in college. It reminded me that you don’t have to be a whiz at standardized tests (she often talks about failing the LSAT) or conform to what others expect of you to be a billionaire entrepreneur. I also love how she strives to embarrass herself daily so that a fear of embarrassment doesn’t have power over her. She does so many things differently in business and I have huge respect for what she has created in Spanx.

How can our readers follow you online?

If you’re interested in starting a meditation practice, you can join my free five day Mindset Reset program on my website at lisaabramson.com or join me for one of my live daily meditations on Clubhouse.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!