Lisa A Holmes of Honey + Company: “Practice mindfulness to improve your mental health”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa A. Holmes MSHR.

Most have known Lisa A. Holmes MSHR in her 30+ years as a Human Resources executive working for and consulting with some of the best employers in the world. Or, as the Author of the best selling books, Job Hunting. NOW What? Keeping it Real In The Modern Career Search. Or possibly as a Media Contributor for Money Magazine, Fast Company, Career Builder, ReWork, Clutch and several others media outlets.

​In her career, she has been passionate about training and coaching professionals to unleash their full potential to gain career success. While helping so many others be their best, Lisa was silently managing a health issue which resulted in her gaining 100 lbs.

​After struggling with this condition for more than 20 years, Holmes had a pivotal moment that led to conquering the disease and losing weight and gaining back her life.

​Now, Lisa wants to share the journey to being well and living well through her lifestyle site, Honey + Company. She introduces artisan and world trade products that will activate you to live as your best self.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I grew up as an only child to a single mother in St Louis, Missouri. I was creative and loved music, singing, cooking and fashion. My healthy curiosity led me to graduate from high school in the 11th grade in order to move on to college. Then, I earned a MS and BA in Human Resources from Lindenwood University.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

In my career, I’ve been known as a problem solver and confident in speaking up to uncover root issues and introduce solutions. This confidence was noticed by senior leaders and afforded me some great stretch project opportunities that resulted in enterprise-wide change. Those opportunities have helped me to build the skills and gain the tools to go out in the world to help others be better in their lives. The biggest lessons are to trust yourself, share your ideas and be willing to try new things even if you don’t have all of the answers.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on, I didn’t take enough time to network and cultivate my personal brand. Now, I know that it’s vital to creating the career and expanding my boundaries in order to reach my goals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My grandmother, Mary Hoskin was one of the kindest and most resourceful women. She raised 11 kids. I was her oldest grandchild and would spend a good deal of my time watching her cook. I didn’t know that would be the inspiration for my cooking via social media.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world? My health and wellness site, Honey + Company will inspire others along my journey of being well and living well using artisan and accessory, beauty, electronics, home, food and wellness products from around the world. When tuning in to my social media, viewers can see me cooking, motivating and coaching them to gain personal success.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Define what optimal well-being looks like to you. Write it out or create visual images of your vision.

2. Establish the behaviors that support your optimal well being. ie. schedule exercise 3–5 days per week, decreasing your sugar intake, prioritize getting 7–8 hours of sleep per night

3. Create a weekly meal plan to stay on target with your calorie intake. Explore new foods and healthy cooking websites.

4. Find a tribe of wellness experts that will teach and challenge your well-being journey. One of my favorites is Hollywood Trainer, Jeanette Jenkins. And, Honey + Company, of course.

5. Practice mindfulness to improve your mental health. The Calm App is perfect to gain calm and focus.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d teach others the behaviors and activities that inspire living well. That would include increased sleep quality, developing a life vision, embracing a strategic mindset to remove barriers for personal success and adopting daily exercise for physical and mental health and making healthy food choices.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It’s ok not to have all of the answers. Trust yourself enough to take more risk. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Life is a series of transitions. Administer as much self-love as possible

Learn Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is dear to me. Your mental health can positively or negatively affect so many areas of life.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

