Lindsey Harn of Richardson Properties: “Don’t forget to update your headshot”

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsey Harn, Realtor at Richardson Properties.

Lindsey Harn is a Realtor at Richardson Properties (www.richardsonproperties.com). Since becoming licensed in 2010, Lindsey has personally handled over 700 transactions and was the #1 Agent in Sales Volume for SLO County in 2019. Most recently, she was also ranked 19 out of 191,000 California real estate agents for transactions and 195 out of 1.4 million real estate agents nationwide for sales volume in REAL Trends 2020 The Thousand. Lindsey is proud to be an elite inaugural member of the 2019 Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle — one of 180 high-performing luxury agents worldwide selected for this honor.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

After graduating college with my degree in Psychology, I realized I wanted to work with people but wasn’t sure I wanted to continue on with formal education. When I began an internship at a local real estate office, it became very clear — real estate was my calling. I loved every aspect of working in a real estate office: working with people, solving problems and helping people make educated decisions about one of the largest financial moves of their lives.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In 2011, one year after I was licensed, a local real estate investor took a chance on me and asked me to represent him on finding and purchasing a “turd” (his words not mine). He wanted something he could add some sweat equity too and hold as a rental property. I have represented him about eight times since, but the best part — he has introduced me to at least eight or nine other clients who I have had the pleasure of representing. His words exactly were — “I was young once and someone gave me a chance.” I am not sure how it happened, but I am beyond grateful to my client Kevin for giving me that chance at finding him a “turd”.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The price of success must be paid in full, in advance.” This has always stuck with me. Real estate can be a very rewarding career, but it can take years to benefit from all of the hard work. When I say rewarding, I don’t necessarily mean financially. I mean the referrals, the repeat clients, and the reputation you build. I have built a name for myself, but if I had given up those first 4–5 “tough years” I would not be where I am today. I had to pay for the success ahead of time. The pay off — is getting to work with clients who often times become friends and family. I have been invited to weddings, graduations, and so many different life events of my clients. I am truly fortunate to be in a career I love.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am fortunate to have met some amazing people in my career through various professional networking events. I am currently a founding member of REALM — a Match.com type application for real estate professionals. REALM matches clients with properties across the globe, which is proving to be a phenomenal tool for my sellers of unique and luxury properties. Julie Faupel the founder from Jackson Hole, WY did an amazing job not only creating REALM, but an entire group of like-minded agents. I am always so excited to see how things like this will change and shape our industry.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I work with a local, family-owned independent brokerage, Richardson Properties. While we are all independent agents we meet weekly to collaborate and provide one another with perspective and out-of-the-box solutions to solve our clients’ real estate challenges. It is great to have a whole team of experts working together for the creative solutions our clients are looking for. As an example, often times we will put a relocating client into an “off-market” rental property through our huge database of clients who own rental properties. We are always looking for ways to better our community by giving back and providing our clients the highest level of service. Matching a relocating client with a rental is just one example of how we all work together to solve the needs of our clients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had a lot of great coaches and mentors since the day I got in the business. I am super grateful for all of the advice I received throughout my career from more seasoned agents and business coaches. Some of my very best friends are in real estate — and we get together for masterminds, retreats, and vacations throughout the year. Being highly successful in anything can be a lonely, but surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals makes a huge difference and can lead to incredible growth. I would have to say Mike Ferry and the amazing network he has built has made an incredible impact on my life. He has introduced me to some of my very best friends and taught me to expand my thinking in a way I never thought was possible.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

1) I absolutely love the feeling of handing over the keys to a new owner. Whether it’s their first home, an investment property, or their forever dream home, the feeling and excitement of handing over the keys never gets old.

2.) Every home has a story. On occasion, you run into a very unique story about the home, the property, or the people who have made their memories there. Homes hold emotional connections for families for generations, which is always an honor to be able to market and tell these stories.

3.) The connection with the clients. In real estate, I love getting to help people from all walks of life buy and sell. Getting to know them, their story, their history is very rewarding. The best part — coming back after several years and seeing how they have transformed a house into a home.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

There are lots of things I hear real estate professionals being concerned with, whether it’s Zillow taking over our careers, EXP or Compass taking over the brokerages, or buyers and sellers using an app to cut the agent out. While I hear lots of concerns from my fellow agents, I try to focus on providing enough value and staying on top of the trends to ensure that no matter what, I always have a seat at the table.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Have Fun! Real Estate can be serious, but you have to have fun. Don’t internalize the stress. Do your best, always do what is right, but have fun and enjoy the process.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non-intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Be kind to the other cooperating agents. While you may be competing today, you will need to cooperate tomorrow. Having an ally tomorrow will definitely be worth it. Ego is the enemy. Never put yourself before the client. People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Don’t forget to update your headshot. When you arrive for your listing appointment, make sure your head shot resembles your current look.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Homeownership is a wonderful opportunity and resembles the purest form of the American Dream. If you can’t afford a home — find out what you need to do to position your future self to make this dream a reality. If you don’t ask the questions now, you will never know what you could be capable of.

Finally, real estate is not rocket science. You don’t have to be the smartest, the best looking, the wealthiest, you just have to understand people, the local market, and be willing to work hard and always do what is right by your clients and peers. I am living proof that anyone can be successful in this business if you put your mind to it.

