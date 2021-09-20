Lindsey Graham Of The Patriot Barbie: “I think three of the MOST important characteristics are perseverance, discernment and personality”

I think three of the MOST important characteristics are perseverance, discernment and personality. A lot of the time, a really great idea is not successful at first, or depending on the circumstances you’re in, and you must keep pushing it if you know it has value. You cannot give up when it gets hard or takes longer than anticipated. This happened when I was faced with roadblocks the first year of my salon design. Discernment is important when you align yourself with other business owners, or employees. The wrong people can harm your business in long term ways, by compromising your character, being untruthful or being someone viewed negatively by the public. I had hired on stylists in my first couple years that did not have a great reputation in the community and my salon was instantly associated with these people, although the way they did business prior was not divulged to me prior. Personality is HUGE. People need to like you to want to do business with you. You need to be approachable and other business owners want to know you and work with you. Networking is easy when you are fun, have great personality and are of good character and ethics.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham has been a successful business owner for over 15 years, in a multitude of unique areas. Her experience, expertise and wisdom have been earned by mistakes, lessons and the art of balance as working mom, wife, public figure and political activist. In entrepreneurship, Lindsey never stops learning, growing and dreaming of future and potential opportunities and presentations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my first business at the age of 25, as a hairstylist, determined to grow a clientele straight out of school. I began networking, exploring and immediately growing my business at every opportunity. It was clear right away that I was blessed with a business mind and the personality to go with it. Within three years, I had built a full clientele out of pocket and had begun building my salon, which was at it’s peak the largest, most successful salon in it’s area. Throughout managing this business, my husband and I have built and sold over 10 businesses. Now, after 10 years of one dedicated area of expertise, we moved on to property and real estate investment. We invest in residential homes, flip them and resale. I am a designer, stager and realtor. My husband is the finance expert as well as the contract negotiator and worker.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My ‘aha moment” was when the success of my business became clearly dependent on other people’s actions and behaviors, as well as their work ethic. All my previous businesses had been reliant on employees, contractors or other workers. This last year, I decided to build a business that was only dependent on my and my husband’s hard work and drive.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

My dad claims that I was born with it. In 3rd grade, I smuggled my mom’s bead collection and began making bracelets for my classmates. I was soon selling them for a profit before the teacher cut off my gig. Throughout my childhood, I was always concocting plans and items that would keep me occupied and successful. Apparently, I cannot sit still.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My motivation had always been within myself. But after marrying my husband, his drive and eagerness, along with his keen business sense, drove it even farther. We became stronger and more devoted as a team.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company stands out because we are involved in every step of the way. We are completely hands-on and outsource as little as possible. We are instrumental in the success of our business, as opposed to trusting others to get jobs done.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think three of the MOST important characteristics are perseverance, discernment and personality. A lot of the time, a really great idea is not successful at first, or depending on the circumstances you’re in, and you must keep pushing it if you know it has value. You cannot give up when it gets hard or takes longer than anticipated. This happened when I was faced with roadblocks the first year of my salon design. Discernment is important when you align yourself with other business owners, or employees. The wrong people can harm your business in long term ways, by compromising your character, being untruthful or being someone viewed negatively by the public. I had hired on stylists in my first couple years that did not have a great reputation in the community and my salon was instantly associated with these people, although the way they did business prior was not divulged to me prior. Personality is HUGE. People need to like you to want to do business with you. You need to be approachable and other business owners want to know you and work with you. Networking is easy when you are fun, have great personality and are of good character and ethics.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

At no point did I receive advice from someone I didn’t trust. That is where discernment came in. I aligned myself with those who have ethics, morals and a proper work ethic. When advised of something I wasn’t sure I believed in, I would trust my own instincts and faith and make decisions from inside myself. No one lives your life, and no one runs your business except you. God will always guide you in the right direction if you ask.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Make sure that your employees understand WHY you run your business the way you do. They should get opportunities to express things that they like, dislike and disagree with. But in the end, they don’t run the business so you cannot change your game plan to suit employees. If they get the concept or the vision, and understand why you run your business, they are less likely to interject opinions. They also are more likely to trust your goals and judgment surrounding the business.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Be present in the community, and active. People will recognize your face, your name and be able to identify you as relatable and real. Authenticity is rare and always welcomed. Don’t ever commit to something you can’t follow through, and never lie or deceive anyone. Be honest and real.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Today, there are hundreds of thousands of people offering the same services. Patrons have their choice. If you want to stand out, they must see something in you that draws them in, and entices them to work with you specifically and repeatedly. After you’ve proven yourself, a consumer would never want to break that relationship. It is easier for them, to have a business they trust and can reach out to, than searching for someone new every project.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A lot of young entrepreneurs see their boss, leader doing something great and because they’ve watched, think they can do it. Most jobs are not as easy as they look and most outsiders do not see the inner workings of the job. Pay attention, do the hard work and the leg work. Do not jump in and expect the same respect or results as the person who has done it successfully for 10–20 years. Your trust and recognition must be earned, not bought.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Highs and lows are to be expected in any entrepreneur endeavor, primarily because market changes, America changes and who people do business changes. What works one day, might be completely unsuccessful the next. I learned this when opening a clothing boutique, about one year before online stores started dominating the market. Every clothing store in a three-block radius had closed within months. There are also times when you simply cannot devote 100% of your efforts to your business, and therefore, it will be less successful. That is ok! But you must be ready to be on top of the world, and sometimes distraught, as your business takes turns for both the worst and the best. When you develop a company that is large and fruitful, you have more and more employees and managers to establish, train and depend on. Those people will make choices for your company that can enhance or deter your success. You cannot control every aspect of your business unless you are in complete control, and this is nearly impossible. Americans who have a full/part time job go to work, do their job the best they can, and collect their paycheck and benefits. It’s quite simple and very peaceful usually. The same cannot be said about business owners. Our livelihood is dependent on others, and that makes it unstable.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I felt incredibly high about my business, when I was growing and expanding into a larger space, with more opportunity, and those spaces were being filled before I even finished building. I knew I had grown into the best possible business I could, and it was the highlight of my career!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business?We would love to hear it.

At one point, I had not been a good business owner. I was distracted, not present, and making decisions without consulting those I valued in my business. As a result, I lost valuable employees in mass, and was back to square one.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I regrouped. I addressed the decisions I had made that were wrong. I corrected them in humility, and I began rebuilding. The second time around, with those mistakes addressed and corrected, I succeeded even more so.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Faith: If you continue to work hard and persevere, your actions will come to fruition, and you will succeed. Having a positive mindset will change your perception and bring the right people into your organization.

Support: A person you can be honest and vulnerable with. Someone who can tell you when you are wrong and praise you when you are right. Someone who will inspire you to keep moving forward, not give up.

Confidence: be ok with the lows and be humble with the highs, but if you are sure about your plan, this will keep you strong and diligent in your efforts.

A protected heart: Keep your emotions at arm’s length. It is easy to be defeated when you’re low. But allowing that hurt and pain to take over the plan, will ruin the plan. When someone involved in your company does something hurtful or defiant, you must protect your emotions from coming into play and ruining the end goal.

Perseverance: You must have this, to no end. You must be able to endure the lows of a business that at some points, will not be successful. When this happens, you cannot move on, change your course or give up. You must be able to emotionally endure the stress of sometimes feeling like everything is going to fail.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilient people are able to take the hits, publicly and privately, allow it to affect them, address the emotions and pain that they cause, and then proceed forward as if it never happens, or with a new lesson learned! Resilience is being able to endure lows, hurts, loss and struggles, and understand that enduring them makes them stronger and tougher. When the struggle is done, resilience has made the person a better entrepreneur.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Of course! Just recently actually, my business experienced backlash and cancel culture for having a political opinion that did not agree with the majority of the community. My business was attacked, as was my family and my personal life. We sustained our beliefs, stood up for them are became stronger as a result of the trial we endured. We were not only resilient, but triumphant!!

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I have a positive attitude in ALL situations. I have this due to my faith in God and my upbringing. I have an unshakeable faith that God is always going to provide what my life, business and family needs, without wavering. This keeps me positive and hopeful in all areas of my life, when I am suffering a persecution or trial. Being able to maintain positivity is healthy for your own life, as well at those around you. It can be construed as manifestation or destiny, or fate. But the people around you know that eventually, when you are positive, things will become great when they are around you.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

In general, being surrounded by someone or many who are negative can have a detrimental impact on your outlook and personal emotions. Your mental well-being, if constantly in a state of depression or angst, can suffer tremendously! The same is true of the opposite. When you are positive and upbeat, when you have confidence that all things will be good, the people around you are contagiously infected with the same attitude and outlook. Clients can then recognize the powerful energy in your business and want to be part of it!

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

It is a scripture. It says “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

This sums up everything I do, in regard to the chances and risks my family takes when we invest in new business, hire new employees, take new accounts, and make everyday life changing decisions. I am inspired by this scripture, in the sense that my faith reminds me that no matter what chances I take, emotionally, spiritually, financially, I have a God that has it in control. This scripture has been my stronghold since 18 months ago, when my businesses took a dramatic turn and we had to reinvent our life.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Please follow my journey on instagram at @thelindseygraham, as well as online at www.thelindseygraham.com

