Lindsey Egan of Egan Law Center: “Support”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsey Egan.

Attorney Lindsey Egan is the founder of Egan Law Center, a boutique law firm located in the North Shore of Massachusetts (www.eganlawcenter.com). Lindsey specializes in family law and estate planning with a unique focus on client education and empowerment. Egan Law Center is a woman-founded, women-staffed, client-centered practice.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I knew early on that I wanted to go to law school, but never really thought it was in the cards for me until a lot of encouragement from co-workers and family members gave me the confidence to move forward. A unique opportunity presented itself at a Fortune 500 company, where I worked for several years immediately after law school, but the long row of cubicles and lack of interpersonal connection felt stifling. I was not professionally or personally fulfilled working a corporate legal job and I eventually left to set out on my own. It’s ironic I ended up in family law as I was so vehemently opposed to that field of study at law school. I had witnessed the messy dismantling and eventual divorce of my parents as a teenager, so I thought I was protecting my emotions by avoiding family law in school. However, I was exposed to some pretty trying family law cases while shadowing another attorney during my early days and felt an instant connection with the clients who were going through such a major upheaval. I realized my skill sets and my dedication to helping those in need were a well-suited match for family law. I embarked to serve this unique community in a way entirely different than I had ever seen before.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Shortly after I opened Egan Law Center, I had a medical emergency that resulted in me having to deliver my baby 13 weeks early. This threw a curveball into the trajectory of my new business and was a very scary time in my life. I realized just how unpredictable and short life is, which actually confirmed that I was doing the right thing by leaving a job I was unhappy in to make a giant step and start my own company. I spent every day for the next several months staying with my daughter at the NICU, working for my clients from my laptop computer. I quickly learned that life is not predictable, business is not predictable, and that you have to set yourself up to be tech savvy and adaptable to change in order to meet the needs of your clients.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This question immediately brought me back to one of my first cases I took on when I opened Egan Law Center. I had spent a lot of time getting ready for this case, and I felt so good about myself as I parked my car in the best parking spot and walking into the family law courthouse in Cambridge…until I found out Cambridge had two courthouses, and I was at the wrong one. Panic ensued. I had no idea how to get to other courthouse and wasn’t sure if I would find a parking spot. While I was mortified at the time, I learned some important lessons from my mistake. First of all, give yourself some grace when things don’t go perfectly. When you first start out in your business, everything is going to be on a learning curve. Even the most seasoned business professionals started out at ground zero just like you. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to ask for help. I am forever grateful to the lovely clerk who pointed me to the right courthouse that morning, helping me to make it on time to my court appearance.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have to say that it’s not so much one person who helped me get to where I am but a whole community of people. There are so many people that I have leaned on for support, who have given me invaluable advice, and helped me get my business off the ground. I have a couple of really great mentors, and when I got over my initial guilt of reaching out to them a couple of times a month, I learned how crucial it was to have a network of great people looking out for you. Other female attorneys, in particular, tend to be very gracious with their time, often going above and beyond to share their wisdom with other women starting their own law firm.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

One common misconception that I think holds back a lot of women from making the decision to go forward with their business is that there will always be a significant upfront cost. The financial and time constraints associated with founding a business is enough to scare off many women from believing they are capable of starting a business. While I think that we’re still constantly pushing the gender norms and stereotypical roles assigned to women, it remains an uphill battle. For example, the United States is not known for supporting post-partum recovery, paid leave for bonding time with baby, and maternity/paternity leave. A lot of women are going to be afraid of starting their own business because there’s usually no automatic maternity leave at a start-up. The lack of support from the government in protecting female business professionals who have children is a serious roadblock for women.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

The biggest, most important thing is to talk about the challenges of being a woman and a business owner. It doesn’t have to be a taboo subject. There needs to be an expectation that many women will choose to enjoy both a career and a family. Post-partum recovery can bring physical and mental health challenges. This does not mean that a woman who chooses to have children should not have the opportunity to also be professionally fulfilled. Societal and familial pressures can also hold women back from reaching their full potential, as women are expected to sacrifice their careers for their children. I also think self-imposed pressures can be such a tough thing to get over. Women are often their own worst critics and can talk themselves out of their professional goals. Personally, I’ve never worked for a tougher boss than myself!

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are constantly underestimated. We are powerhouses and we deserve to be fulfilled personally, professionally, financially, and emotionally in a way that is most authentic to ourselves. The idea that women need to settle for a job that requires less work than a man so they can handle taking care of the home and the children all by themselves, or at a higher percentage than their partner, is completely outdated and unequal. We need women to set the stage for future generations. The gender pay gap is particularly wide for lawyers, so we need women who run law firms and can ensure fair wages. The legal field, along with many other male-dominated fields, has an “old gentleman’s club” feel to it that does not value diversity or inclusion. We need women to take the reins and start their own businesses. We need to get rid of outdated views, practices, and myths about what a woman’s life should look like.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That you’re automatically going to be in the red the first couple of years. You really don’t know the true demand for what you do until you start doing it. My business is based in the very small, coastal town of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, yet I found success almost immediately. Any kind of sweeping generalization should be pushed aside. There are always statistics people try to assign to success and business. Ignore them. You can be an outlier. You are your own person and therefore your personal business will be different from anyone else’s. Don’t be afraid of complaints from current business owners. Going into business is a lot like Yelp reviews; you’re going to hear from the unhappy business owners the most. A lot of the better aspects that come from owning your own business don’t get talked about enough. I have loved how founding my own company has allowed me to be an involved parent. The key component for doing this is by proactively managing your clients’ expectations. For example, I am available for Sunday appointments, but never Saturday or late Friday. I keep those boundaries so I can have a clear distinction between family time and work time. I’m very upfront about this with my clients — Don’t be sneaky about setting goals and expectations between the attorney-client relationship. This year, my family decided that one weekend a month we’ll book a nearby hotel room, go on a mini vacation, and turn off all electronics. I’m so much better for it as a parent and business owner. I’m continuously grateful for the flexibility that my business has been able to afford me.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Founding a company is a huge endeavor that I’m not sure everyone would enjoy. Company founders are typically creative, very driven, self-confident, yet humble. I think humility is an oft-overlooked trait, but a founder will sometimes find they need to eat their words and constantly pivot. If you are somebody that enjoys routine, I’m not sure being a founder would be right for you. Founders have to be okay with uncertainty and a paycheck that may change from month to month. If you are the kind of person who needs to be able to leave their work at the door (and I don’t blame you!), being a founder probably isn’t the right job for you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Passion. I didn’t start out on a pre-law path. I initially went to undergrad as a piano performance major. However, my journey morphed into something that I had less control over, and I gratefully ran with it. What was clear to me was that I had a passion for the law, contracts, and consumer protection and advocacy, which resulted in attending law school later than most of my peers. I followed that calling which led me to uncovering my unexpected love for family law. I later realized that working for myself was the ultimate endeavor and I really had to try it.

2. Support. You can’t do all the things. I cannot be the bookkeeper, the accountant, the marketer, and the administrative assistant all at the same time. You need a trusted network that will help make your business run, as well as an emotional network for the days where you are just counting down minutes until a post-work gin and tonic (with extra limes, please!).

3. Perseverance. When you look at a line graph of the life cycle of your business, you will never see it just continually rising to the sky. There will be peaks and valleys. It’s normal. It does not mean you need to throw in the towel the first time that you see a deviation from growth or success. That is your opportunity to revamp, revise, and refocus. If I closed up shop every instance there was a hiccup, I would already be back working in the cubicle farm.

4. Thick skin. There are a lot of naysayers and I’ve come to realize that sometimes it comes from family and friends that love you and want to protect you the most because they are the ones that know what a big risk you are about to take and they are worried for you. In the legal industry, I work and negotiate with opposing counsel quite often and while the industry is trending in a more collaborative and civil approach, it is not without unnecessary hostility and aggressiveness. I’ve been on the receiving end of some pretty abrasive phone calls.

5. Good Wardrobe. Confidence is key (in whatever way that makes the most sense to you)! At one of my first court appearances, which I will never forget, I had on a pair of vintage chalcedony Chanel drop earrings with my hair in a bun and a simple black suit. My mom gifted me these earrings and I feel special when I wear them. Sometimes you have to fake it until you make it, and part of having a well-tailored outfit and feeling self-confident is part of the appearance and “alter-Egan” (see what I did there?) that I put on when I speak in front of a judge or a busy courtroom. So, while that may seem trivial or superficial, it really goes to the bigger goal of fostering that realization that you have what it takes to be a successful woman founder.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The most significant and impactful way I can use my expertise to help others is by taking on pro-bono cases. I recently finished a messy and litigious pro-bono case that saved my client tens of thousands of dollars. The justice gap is one of the most widespread and least talked about inequalities across the world. Most people can’t afford a lawyer, which means that their legal needs are going unmet. I offer pro-bono and reduced-rate assistance to do my own part to mitigate this gap, as well as volunteering for the “Lawyer of the Day” program at the probate and family court. In 2018, I helped create and found a nonprofit organization which addresses food insecurity within a nearby school system.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Service before sales. The idea of community is so important to me, and I think if everyone could think about how they could service their community before reaping the benefits, everyone would be better off. Everyone wants to make a profit, I understand that, but sharing the wealth with each other before asking for something in return fosters a community that is more knowledgeable, educated, and kinder to each other.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ashley Longshore is my absolute favorite artist. She pokes fun at consumerism and pushes the boundaries. She celebrates pop culture with these eccentric, colorful, and both gaudy and beautiful paintings. While our work couldn’t be more different, I found her art years ago and watched as she began to get recognition in Vogue, Gucci, and Bergdorf. I adore other women’s success stories, and I cherish the couple of her pieces and books I am lucky enough to own.

