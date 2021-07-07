Lindsay Peragine of Key Lime Media: “You will change”

You will change. — As a result of working on yourself and your mindset, you will gradually become a different person, a stronger person. You will no longer accept that things ‘are the way they are’ because you will see the ways to change them. But as a result, some people will lose their ability to relate to you or be uncomfortable around you. Several people I used to consider close friends are no longer in my life and chose to distance themselves from me, I suspect partly for this reason. Just know that you are freeing time and space for new friends that will love and accept this newer version of you.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Peragine.

Lindsay Peragine is a business strategist and digital marketer, who founded Key Lime Media. Her company was the key to changing her life after having an epiphany while pregnant. Now she helps overwhelmed entrepreneurs create profitable offers & marketing plans that allow them to also achieve the time freedom they crave.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Well it all started roughly 35 years ago…totally kidding. We aren’t going to go back that far, but I’ll give you the cliff notes version. My childhood would be what most of society would consider “normal”. My family is a middle class, Christain family. We certainly had our struggles, ups & downs, but overall normal.

The general expectation was for school to be my job as a kid, go to college, get a corporate job of some sort and be independent. But I always kind of marched to the beat of my own drum so to speak. I got a job in high school because I wanted some sort of financial independence. After college, I didn’t want to work in corporate America so I went to cosmetology school. Only to end up in a corporate type of job after the economy tanked back in 2008.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.” — Suzy Kassem

I am not a risk-taker and by nature I tend to doubt myself or my decisions. However, over the years I’ve come to realize that when I give into the doubt or second guess my gut instincts, I tend to choose incorrectly. Everytime I have pushed myself past the doubt, past the temporary fear, it has been worth it.

If you know in your heart that you must follow a dream or make a choice, but you give into that seed of doubt, the potential your life had to shift into something greater, dies before you’ve even begun.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resourceful — When I first started my company I had very little funds to work with. That meant that hiring others to do things for me was not an option. I had to be very scrappy in how I learned to do things on my own with no prior experience. Thankfully that has given me a wide variety of skills that I still utilize today.

Determined — It has not been easy growing a business while working full time and raising two toddlers. I have been hell bent in making my ultimate goal a reality. I wanted to have a successful business of my own and have the freedom to be at home to raise my children. That determination has gotten me through a number of hard days where it would’ve been much easier to quit.

Open-Minded — I’ve always been a bit of a stubborn person that is not crazy about change. However, in the entrepreneurial world and the world of marketing, things are ever changing. I have had to be open to pivoting with those changes, learning new skills, trusting my team and always innovating.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I spent several years working as a social worker within the child welfare system. Although a very tough job, it was a very eye opening experience and I developed a number of skills from it. I left to begin working in law firms as a paralegal, which I did for nearly a decade.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

It was certainly a process that led up to that. After the birth of my daughter, I dealt with a great deal of anxiety and depression. Around that time I found encouragement and healing through podcasts and personal development books. As I began to feel more like myself, it triggered my entrepreneurial spirit. Like many others, I joined a network marketing company. In my efforts to grow that business, I fell in love with social media marketing. I was relentless in my efforts to learn everything I could about it. Those events started the process of me becoming an entrepreneur and changing the trajectory of my life.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I actually had a complete breakdown at my desk at work. I was pregnant with my son and my daughter was about 18 months old at the time. I got hit with a personal revelation like a ton of bricks. I no longer wanted this life I had created. I didn’t want to work in the corporate world anymore. I wanted to be at home with my kids and running my own business.

It was an almost heartbreaking moment because I knew it would take a lot of work to completely shift things to make that possible. Regardless, I dove straight in.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I truly fell into it. I developed a passion for social media marketing and chose to turn that into a business. I ended up being very good at developing strategy plans, encouraging people and helping others gain clarity around their businesses. What began as just social media marketing has also turned into business coaching.

I truly had to push past the doubts I had in myself. I didn’t come from a background in marketing so I struggled with self-doubt plenty of times. I struggled with time to run my business while working full time. I had to be very organized in order to keep up with the workload and sacrifice time with my family or friends.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

It is going very well! I work as a business coach and run my social media management agency, Key Lime Media. I have a small team that is wonderful and helps keep everything running smoothly.

The biggest milestone for me was finally replacing my corporate income. I worked myself half to death to get there, but learned so many valuable lessons from it. I couldn’t keep up with the work alone and quickly realized I wasn’t charging enough. It was shortly after that that I raised my rates and built my team so I could truly offer the quality of service that I wanted to be associated with with my company.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I couldn’t begin to name one single person. Just as the saying goes for raising kids, the same applies here. It takes a village. The support and encouragement from friends and family. The hard work and support from my team. The learning opportunity of authors from books I’ve read, creators of courses I’ve taken, and hosts of podcasts I’ve listened to. The direct support from my coaches. Business connections that have turned into friends and partners.

Not to make this sound like an acceptance speech but I have so many that I owe my growth and success to.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Almost 3 years ago, when I started my company, my husband had his doubts. I had minimal success with the network marketing company I was in so he was a bit skeptical. At the time he was working a commission-based job and a few months later his income took a serious hit.

Much to his surprise, my business was able to cover the loss in income. Rather than him being passively supportive, he became a very active supporter & cheerleader for me. It was a turning point to have him all in because it made the process of growing my business a bit easier.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Absolutely! I come from a background where degrees, licenses and certifications are in place to validate that you are in fact an expert in your industry. I jumped into social media marketing with determination and grit, knowing that I would learn and figure it out. That’s exactly what I did! BUT, in my own mind it has always been hard for me to get past not having that “seal of approval” so to speak.

I know that I am good at what I do and my clients are happy. I have never been asked about degrees or certifications by prospective clients either. It is truly something that I have personally had to work through as my business has grown. That has been made much easier by my mentors, coaches and clients, because their seal of approval is truly the only one that matters.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

That’s very wise advice. Aside from my family and a few close friends, I didn’t have a support system in place that really understood what I did or the challenges I faced. That support system began to grow as I grew my business. I have been fortunate to join a few strong communities and mastermind groups that helped me meet a number of other entrepreneurs. Many of whom I’ve worked with, hired, partnered with and am blessed to call several of them friends.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I had to step way out of my comfort zone. I tend to enjoy working behind the scenes so stepping out to market myself and my business was definitely a bit uncomfortable. Shifting yourself from posting as a normal user of social media to posting publicly with the intent to market yourself and grow a following can be challenging.

All of the sudden I was posting regularly, tracking data, engaging with other accounts, posting stories, going live…it was a bit overwhelming with all my client accounts to develop content for as well. Little by little, I just gritted my teeth and pushed through any discomfort or overwhelm. It took me a bit of time to get a handle on it all, but these days that awkwardness is mostly gone. I still feel awkward on Instagram Reels or Tik Tok, but that is just another hurdle I will overcome with time.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You Will Fail. — I don’t care how much of a perfectionist someone may be. In business, at some point in time, you will fail at something. It is inevitable, however, it is what you learn from that failure that is valuable. My very first clients were not the clients that had the best results, but every after and the ones that stuck around have gotten the most benefit because I’ve been able to learn from what did not work. You are enrolling in school. — When I graduated college, I had no aspiration to ever return. Being an entrepreneur is like enrolling in a degree program that does not have a graduation date. You will always be learning something new or perfecting your skills in order to run a successful company. Thankfully most of the time I enjoy what I’m learning! You will change. — As a result of working on yourself and your mindset, you will gradually become a different person, a stronger person. You will no longer accept that things ‘are the way they are’ because you will see the ways to change them. But as a result, some people will lose their ability to relate to you or be uncomfortable around you. Several people I used to consider close friends are no longer in my life and chose to distance themselves from me, I suspect partly for this reason. Just know that you are freeing time and space for new friends that will love and accept this newer version of you. Hire before you are ready. — You do not ever want to be in the position where you cannot keep up with the growth of your business to the point where your quality of work or customer service suffers. If you are starting to spread yourself too thin, it’s time to start hiring someone to help you. Find a mentor. — Find someone who you look up to as a person and as an entrepreneur. Learn from their advice, successes and failures. Choose someone who will not only push you to be better, but will understand what you are going through and have the tools or advice to help you get through those challenges.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That is a tough question because there are a number of causes that are near to my heart. If I had to pick just one, I would want people to learn more about what they can do to provide more resources to teenagers in the foster care system. All children in the foster care system need help, but teenagers are the most underserved.

Just as normal teenagers can be difficult to raise, imagine trying to care for a teen who’s carrying years of trauma, is easily triggered, doesn’t trust anyone and their guardians consist of a foster parent and case worker. They have less options for stable foster care placements or resources to ensure they have at least the options to grow into successful adults. Many times they age out of the system with nowhere stable to go, little education, and no job experience.

I’d like to bring more awareness to this issue to affect change and the development of more programs and resources to help teenagers both while they are in the foster care system and after they turn 18.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Jasmine Star, the founder of Social Curator. I found Jasmine online and one of her old courses, along with Social Curator, were the first resources that I invested in when I started my business. I admire her both as a person and as an entrepreneur. Her knowledge and community helped me stay on top of the ever shifting world of social media, helped encourage me through some of my tougher days, and has led to some amazing connections with other entrepreneurs.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I mainly hang out on Instagram at @lindsayperagine or @keylimemedia. You can find my best free and paid resources for social media marketing or launch strategy on my website, www.lindsayperagine.com. If you are interested in social media management, my company, Key Lime Media (www.keylimemedia.co), is the best place to go.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!