Lindsay Moellenberndt Of Fennemore: “Clarity on your brand”

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Moellenberndt.

Lindsay Moellenberndt is Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Fennemore, an NLJ250 law firm that helps businesses thrive, and founder of A-Z Biz Link, an organization that inspires and empowers company leaders to continuously improve operations by challenging the status quo. Lindsay is passionate about helping businesses and individual leaders to build their brands and unlock their full potential. In addition to her role as Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer for Fennemore she also leads Fennemore’s Elevate monthly coaching platform that helps attorneys with developing their unique selling propositions, business plans, individual social media strategy, creating personal marketing calendars, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Lindsay is a woman who wears many fashionable hats — community connector, speaker, podcast host, coach, event producer, book publisher, team builder, culture creator, strategist, and philanthropist — she’s the epitome of the phrase, “if you want to get something done, give it to a busy person.” This born connector views her career as a lifestyle and strives to support others whenever possible, which currently includes AZ Talent Coop Board of Directors, St. Vincent de Paul Vinnies Board, Luke Air Force Base/Fighter Country Partnership Blue Blazer Lifetime Member, and Valley of the Sun United Way. Lindsay is also a member of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Valley Young Professionals Board, 2020 Greater Phoenix Chamber ATHENA Awards Young professional nominee, 2020 AZCrew-Arizona Commercial Real Estate Woman Icon, 2020 TEDx Scottsdale Women’s Event Emcee, and was recently recognized by AZ Big Media as one of the 10 young business leaders to watch in 2021.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

It’s amazing to learn how many people actually watch or listen to your content. I once attended a local charity event with a large corporation and I couldn’t help but blush when one of the women hosting the table complimented me on the Podcast and how much of a loyal listener she was. It taught me that you just never know the number of people your will touch or the impact that you will make. It’s likely more than you’ll ever know.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

I took a sip of coffee during the interview and spilled it all over my shirt. My guest and I cracked up laughing then ultimately had to explain to our audience why we were laughing. I could have edited that portion out in the interview, but I believe in keeping it real and that was a perfect example.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

First Aired as the Host of the Why Arizona Podcast, Season 3 Host in June 2019

Launched A-Z Biz Link Podcast in July 2019–43 Podcasts on Libsyn Platform, In addition to 84 additional interviews uploaded via YouTube.

Launched Fenn.Talks Podcast in April 2021

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

You don’t need media training to be a Podcasters

Consistency is key

Avoid sales pitches and focus on value-add

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

My passion for launching the A-Z Biz Link Podcast was driven by my experience working in Regional Economic Development. I helped the Greater Phoenix Economic Council to attract new businesses to the Phoenix metro. Even after I transitioned to the private sector I had a number of business executives and rising stars reach out to me about key contacts in the community. Rather than relying on one-off email introductions or featuring those leaders at A-Z Biz Link panel discussions, I realized that I could educate the community and make even more introductions through a Podcast platform. What keeps the A-Z Biz Link Podcast interesting to our listeners is that we have a wide variety of business leaders from a number of industries. They commonly share their success stories, winning strategies, and leadership best practices. Featured consultants have been known to share some of their best tips that are easy to implement.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Finding a cadence that feels good to you and that is predictable for your audience. This helps with building your following. I book my Podcast recordings every Thursday between the window of 9:00–11:00. I leverage the technology platform called Calendly to simplify the booking process. I also tend to record a few weeks in advance and build a backlog just in case my guest backs out last minute, or for some reason, I don’t get someone booked, or if I purposely need to take a week off. This strategy provides breathing room.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

My Podcast tends to focus on 6 main areas: Workforce, Leadership, Health & Well-Being, Corporate Social Responsibility, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, and Branding. I rely on influential business executives in the community to tell me about their current business obstacles. From there I introduce key contacts and community resources that can help to problem solve or provide insight.

I am a strong believer in continuing education and leadership development. My go-to fallback is to cover topics that relate to competitive greatness, and strategies for enhancing your skills, and taking your professional life to the next level.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1. Energy — keep listeners engaged

2. Diverse featured guests who are well known and respected

3. Recording Audio and Video to further promote on Social Platforms for added exposure

4. Clarity on your brand — who you want to be. What you want to be known for. What questions can you help to answer in this type of communication platform? What common problems can you help others to solve?

5. Host Podcasts for your own personal gratification, not others.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Camera: Canon EOS M50

Microphone: Upgrade to something beyond what is built into your computer.

Lighting: if your recording space doesn’t have great natural light, it’s worth the upgrade. An easy and cost-effective solution is a halo light.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Definitely connecting and inspiring others to live their best lives! As a born connector who has always worked in the “people industry,” I have always enjoyed connecting people and companies. Throughout my career, I have helped friends, clients, colleagues and community members identify ways to elevate their businesses.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow Lindsay on Social Media: Linkedin | Facebook | Instagram | www.azbizlink.com

Podcast: Libsyn | YouTube

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.