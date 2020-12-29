Lindsay Huelse, fitness expert and founder of The Fitt Cycle, says that now is the best time to begin a fitness journey

The holidays are here, which, for most people, means that they are struggling with diets. Let’s face it; with the never ending stream of goodies being sent by friends and family, it’s easy for anyone to forget about all the progress they’ve made the past year and just give in. The problem with this? It sets you back and may leave you feeling demotivated coming into the new year.

“A lot of us have this mindset of starting something new after the New Year–a new business, new fitness regimen, working on achieving new goals, etc. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with that, the question really is, ‘Why wait when you can start now?’” shares Lindsay Huelse, a retired registered nurse, certified nutrition coach and fitness expert. “One of the many things that the pandemic has taught us is that acting on something while you have the ability to do it is very important. You’ll never know what could happen next, and that is especially true when it comes to your health.”

“My main issue when I was working in home health and hospice, was that I felt like I was getting into patients’ lives a little too late; at a point where they need major medical procedures to save their lives. This is why I ventured into teaching women how to prevent themselves from acquiring these chronic conditions, because more often than not, we think there is nothing wrong with our health, but in reality, there are things happening inside you that are leading you to that point where you need to be hospitalized. But all that can be changed with diet and movement.”

Lindsay Huelse is the founder of The Fitt Cycle, a fitness app-slash-community that focuses on helping women build sustainable fitness regimens that are tailored to their lifestyle and specific needs. It utilizes Huelse’s medical background–which gives her the ability to fully understand her clients’ health history–to get them started and continuing their fitness journey.

According to Huelse, among the things that people can do to jumpstart their way to a healthier version of themselves this season is carb cycling.

“Carb cycling is one of the things that made me realize that a lot of women really needed help in reframing their carbs and eating in general,” she shares. “Carb cycling, in essence, is a way for you to lose weight by creating a cycle of low carb and high carb days. But the only way for it to work is if you combine it with targeted training. The basic principle is that you consume more carbs on days when you are more active and significantly less on rest days. But it doesn’t end there. There are other things that need to be considered when creating a carb cycling program, but those factors vary from person to person and people can get more info about that on The Fitt Cycle.”

Huelse adds that with this technique, anyone can still indulge in delicious food this holiday season without having to sacrifice the state of their health or figure. In her experience, it doesn’t just help women lose unwanted fat, it also helps them build muscles and gain an overall feeling of being healthier.

“Now is the best time to start if you want to crush your goals next year. Think of the next days as a priming stage. You start slowly so that when the New Year comes around, you’ll be prepared to go harder and do more. You can think of it as a gift to yourself. And believe me when I say that you’ll thank yourself if you act now.”

If you want to learn more about carb cycling, intermittent fasting, targeted training, and the other techniques that Lindsay utilizes, you may download The Fitt Cycle on Google Play and the App Store. You may also visit thefittcycle.com and follow @thefittcycle on Instagram.