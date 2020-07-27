Lindsay Herr: “It’s ok to say no and have boundaries”

Research, research, research. I do a lot of research on the media I am pitching, to make sure there is a common thread or reason we both can, and will serve each other in connection. I take calls, meetings, tea dates with both people who I want to network with and people that want to network with me, I feel it’s a karmic economy that way. I give, to receive.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Herr. At the intersection of storytelling, events, and content creation, Lindsay Herr is a purpose-filled, multi-passionate, and curiosity-driven entrepreneur.

Her dynamic career has put her at the forefront of communication and strategy for rising and established music and entertainment artists. She has collaborated with prominent and progressive organizations like TEDxNewYork, Coachella, Urban Outfitters, and Apple, as well as groundbreaking new artists such as KAYTRANADA, Kygo, and Tom Misch.

She has boldly crafted a career that includes founding her own business that breeds creative and purpose-driven storytelling. Her work achieves success by building authentic relationships founded on authenticity, quality, and curiosity.

She also curates a holistic bi-monthly newsletter to nourish your mind, body, & soul.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

To be honest, on one hand, I fell into it and on the other, the little pieces have connected along the way leading me down this path. I found myself about 5 or 6 years ago working at a corporate major label with interests outside of my current workload and what I now see as entrepreneurial aspirations. I began to write and cover music in my spare time which opened doors and connections to some opportunities that became a launching pad to starting my own business. I would go to work and do what I did there, and in all my spare time I would be doing PR, networking, writing, and figuring it out as I went along.

I got lucky to work with some incredible artists and musicians who I had no idea would take off the way they did. I began doing PR for some artists who now top the radio and sell out arenas. After I started down this path more work kept coming my way and I was able to comfortably part with the corporate world for my own business adventure.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I’m not sure I have a specific story to share related to a client or work, but I think the most interesting thing to me has been the journey and how everything has aligned, with a big GO in all caps. Not once, but many times in my career I have been led to the path that I am on and feel safe and comfortable saying I am exactly where I am supposed to be.

First in college when I was ready to come study design for a summer internship at Parsons, I was told one week before I had plans to move to New York for the summer, housing, and everything all set to go, that the program was too full to accommodate me.

About 2 hours later, unsure and a little confused about my now missing summer study plans, I got an email from an old internship boss who had passed my resume along to a boutique hip-hop management team. They asked me if I would like to come intern for the summer. I had no idea at that time that I could work in the music industry, let alone create a career in it. This coming from the kid who lived at the CD trader around the corner from my house. I guess turning a passion into a career wasn’t a path I could see at the time. It felt in total alignment and I am grateful for the opening of that door.

Stories like, quitting my job and getting an offer the same day continued to follow, leading me down a very interesting and very supported path in music and now more in alignment with purpose-driven work outside the music industry in both impact and the wellness space. I won’t say it’s been easy, trying to enter an industry without any connections, has fostered a real strong will to succeed and find a way to see my dreams come true.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I mean I’m human, I make mistakes all the time. But during the early days of doing press, I’ve definitely had that moment where I thought I had sent the most perfect email, and oops would you look at that I forgot the damn streaming link or something really vital to the pitch. It’s always the worst when you have to send an “oops sorry about that” email. Lessons learned are to carefully read over and test every pitch if it’s one that is going wide to all media.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on some really awesome artist projects and nonprofit work, as well as with some amazing practitioners and brands in the wellness industry. I have a strong interest in doing work that serves the greater good. Right now one of the projects I’m working on is with an entertainment nonprofit Dept. Of Sound that teaches students in underserved communities how to make music and learn podcasting fundamentals. That one is so fulfilling for me, to watch the creativity pour out of these students and also to allow them to have access to something that might be considered a luxury rather than a utility in their school. I’ve had to make a lot of changes to the work I choose to do, so it all feels interesting, inspiring, and purposeful for myself and the greater good.

I am also the co-founder of an educational and content creation platform called we are SUPERNATURAL, on a mission to spark curiosity and foster personal development and planetary change.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You can go off the beaten path and create the life you want Being a small business owner will have many ups and downs Mindset is everything, change your thoughts, change your life Don’t take on projects just because they are the shiny objects, take projects that really nourish and inspire you It’s ok to say no and have boundaries.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Research, research, research. I do a lot of research on the media I am pitching, to make sure there is a common thread or reason we both can, and will serve each other in connection. I take calls, meetings, tea dates with both people who I want to network with and people that want to network with me, I feel it’s a karmic economy that way. I give, to receive.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I can’t say I have really strong lead generation tactics, most of my work has been funneled to me by word of mouth. I have expanded over time the work that I do to offer more services like strategy, events, and content creation and through these extracurricular activities, I’ve attracted new clients my way through having a strong community, support system, and network who support me and my work.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I read a lot and consume a lot of content for my own personal development and growth. I can’t pinpoint a single one. I like to listen to content at the intersection of psychology, mindset, spirituality, and growth. The Limitless Life Podcast By Melyssa Griffin is all about mindset shifts and uncovering our limiting belief systems so we can thrive better at work and in life all around. I find any books that look at the underlying narrative of our subconscious beliefs to be truly powerful in helping me navigate work, life, and career. I listen to a ton of podcasts, some of the ones I find impactful are Peak Mind with Michael Trainer, Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard, The Rich Roll Podcast, Work in Progress with Sophia Bush, The Goop Podcast, The Expanded Podcast with Lacy Phillip, the list can go on. I spend a lot of time with curiosity and learning.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to inspire more access to a movement towards free content and education. Knowledge is power and I feel it’s limited due to geography, affluence, influence, and access. I would love to see more access like what is happening now during shelter-in-place. So that the seeker in the midwest can visit virtually their favorite yoga studio in New York, or that writer in Argentina can hear from their favorite author over a Zoom call on the best ways to break through writer’s block. More access, more education, more collaboration, more community connection, that is what I would like to see right now, and we’re already seeing it a bit!

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.