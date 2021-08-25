Lindsay Garland, The Hero Caregiver: “Taking care of you is a must”

Taking care of you is a must. Without you, who will take care of your loved one? Write a list of people you can count on if you ever need help or a list of community resources. Take a break every day, do something for yourself. Make time to care for yourself, take a mental health day somewhere by yourself to relax and clear your mind. It is vital to stay mentally and physically healthy for yourself while caring for your loved one.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Registered Nurse Lindsay Garland.

Registered Nurse Lindsay Garland is a Certified Dementia Practitioner, Speaker and Influence Expert known as America’s Caregiver Specialist and Author of The Hero Caregiver Gratitude Journal. Lindsay now uses her training and over a decade of experience to lead caregivers to the ultimate victory of ascending to find the utmost balance of life for themselves while caregiving. As Founder of The Hero Caregiver Academy, her mentorship equips caregivers with the tools and knowledge to live the best quality of life for themselves while caregiving and addresses the knowledge needed to care for a loved one with memory loss.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been helping the Dementia community since I was 16 years old. There is just something within me that loves the elderly population so much. I first started as a Certified Nursing Assistant in high school. Our assignment was helping the Dementia/Alzheimer’s population in a nursing home. Some people with Dementia/Alzheimer’s had no clue who we were, and some couldn’t talk but they could laugh with us, smile at us and we equally brought as much joy to them as they did to us. After seeing that I could make such a huge impact on the elderly population, I have worked with the Dementia/Alzheimer’s community ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I have learned that we are more connected to everyone then we realize. I had the honor to be on a podcast with a woman who lives in the same small town I am originally from, but I haven’t lived there in over 20 years. I thought it was really cool that my first podcast I interviewed for was with someone who lives in the same small town I grew up in.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at an Adult Day Care, I was trying to get a lady to come inside for lunch as she was outside on the patio. I was walking quietly behind her because I didn’t want to startle her, but when I said her name, I ended up startling her anyway. She turned around, looking directly at me, she slapped me across the face (not hard) and she also spanked my bottom. She told me “Don’t you do that anymore”. At that moment, she thought I was her child because she called me by the wrong name when she was slapping and spanking me. When it was over, I had a good laugh about it because that was the first time I had ever been slapped, spanked, and reprimanded in my life. But I also learned that I should not quietly walk behind an elderly person with Dementia/Alzheimer’s. Now I always announce myself loudly enough for the person to hear me, then stand to the side or directly in front of the person.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

I am making a social impact on Dementia Caregivers by teaching caregivers about balancing their health and wellbeing at the same time they are caring for their loved ones. I am raising awareness about the Dementia/Alzheimer’s population and about the caregiver population that goes very unnoticed for their contributions.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One of my clients made up an acronym WWNLD (what would Nurse Lindsay do) which is used in situations in which they need to set boundaries and rules for family members and balancing/maintaining self-care routines for themselves while caring for their loved ones.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

We need more support and respect from the community for the elderly, we need more education for the public on Dementia, and we need more resources for the caregivers on balancing care for themselves while taking care of their loved ones.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is a mindset. Everyone is a leader in their own way whether they realize it or not. When you take charge of something, you are a leader, you just may not think of it that way. All the caregivers that I teach are leaders. They are leading their loved ones, they are taking charge of their loved ones, they are doing things for their loved ones that not many people can handle nor want to deal with. Every person you meet is a leader in their own way.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Most caregivers are thrown into a caregiving roll because something happened to their loved one and it becomes an emergent situation that their loved one can no longer take care of their self. Most caregivers are not prepared for the full extent of what it means to take care of their loved one. In my situation, the same thing happened. No matter how much you think you are prepared, there are always situations that arise that you never anticipated happening.

1. “Toddler proofing” the house for your loved one. Yes, that sounds harsh because we are talking about the elderly, however, people with Dementia/Alzheimer’s revert to childhood, so to keep them safe, you must think about all the precautions you would need to take as if you had a toddler again. This is extremely vital to keep them as safe as possible. Examples include getting a baby camera to watch them at night after they go to bed, adequate lighting in the bathroom for nighttime, getting a bed alarm, putting the bed on a wall and the other side having a railing to make sure they don’t roll over and fall off, locking doors to rooms that are not necessary to access all the time, keeping sharps out of visible range, putting locks on main doors above their reach.

2. Delegate any tasks that you can without feeling guilty. You are not a superhuman that can do it all. You need to ask for help from others from time to time or hire out for every service that you can. It will take the constant pressure off you. If your loved one can do any tasks (even if they need help), let them do the tasks. Designate certain days for tasks to be done such as laundry/dishes/housekeeping and the rest of the days don’t worry about those tasks. Don’t worry about everything being done the way you want it to, let go of that control and ask for help. Example- I know I am great at cooking, but I hate cleaning up. So, I delegate that to my husband and sometimes my loved one.

3. Make a list of everything that needs to be organized for them- medication list, doctor’s appointments, up to date will, advanced directives, any bills in their name, life insurance. Get as organized as you can. It will save you time and energy in the long run if you take the time to get everything organized now.

4. Set clear boundaries, roles, and rules for each family member (if there is several involved). Have clear expectations and don’t assume anything. Any miscommunication between family members could be detrimental. Example- someone is designated to go to every doctor’s appointment or fill the medication box, someone is designated to do the housekeeping or manage the finances. Someone is designated to take care of the loved one but will have someone else be designated for the relief. If there is only one person to take care of everything, that is when hiring out is necessary.

5. Taking care of you is a must. Without you, who will take care of your loved one? Write a list of people you can count on if you ever need help or a list of community resources. Take a break every day, do something for yourself. Make time to care for yourself, take a mental health day somewhere by yourself to relax and clear your mind. It is vital to stay mentally and physically healthy for yourself while caring for your loved one.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement of #caregiversmatter to get all the resources available for caregivers to have balance in their lives while caring for their loved ones. Resources would include retreats, seminars, activities, community resources, funding for everyone to have respite care, personal development and strategy sessions for caregivers, and a loving, supportive community where caregivers matter too.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t take advice from someone who’s life you wouldn’t want- unknown author. Most people are great talkers and poor listeners. Humans are a nature of habit and resistant to change. If you want to change or improve your situation, learn from the people who have accomplished and mastered what you want to do. Don’t listen to the people who are great talkers and poor listeners.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet and talk with Dr. Phil McGraw. He has been an amazing mentor for me, I have watched his show from the beginning of his career. He has so much knowledge with psychology and so many resources and people that he knows, with his help, we can effect change in a lot of caregivers and people with Dementia/Alzheimer’s.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

If you go to www.theherocaregiver.com you can find more information and resources of all the amazing things I am doing!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!