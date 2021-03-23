Lindsay Droz and Kristi Lord of L’AVANT Collective: “You will need to lean on others and ask for help”

You will need to lean on others and ask for help. We are a scrappy, bootstrapped start-up, and we love that about us. Our initial inclination when something needs to get done is to try and figure it out ourselves to save money and learn. There’s a YouTube video for everything these days! This spirit brought us a long way but could only take us so far. We were determined to create a beautifully designed, high performing, natural product. For that, we needed to hire experts. And, as mentioned above, we’ve begun to outsource those pieces of the puzzle better accomplished by others. Stay scrappy as long as you can, but understand you will need to invest in the experts for some things. There are so many incredibly talented freelance professionals to take the burden off of you, it will pay for itself in the long run. Plus, it’s fun to have a few collaborators.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Droz and Kristi Lord.

Lindsay Droz and Kristi Lord, founders of L’AVANT Collective, are on a mission to create high performing, plant-based cleaning products that are safe for families, pets, and the planet in thoughtfully designed, countertop-worthy packaging. Not satisfied with the status quo of choosing between harsh cleaners that do the job but are harmful to people and the environment or plant-based cleaners that lack performance and aesthetic appeal, Lindsay and Kristi set out to create a new generation of hard-working, eco- and design-friendly household products. These executives-turned-entrepreneurs decided to leave their jobs, invest their savings, and take a chance on a second career path that would provide people with better options — one sustainable choice at a time.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Lindsay: I grew up in Seattle with my parents and my younger brother, Chase. I’m beyond blessed to have been raised by loving, encouraging parents who instilled in us kindness and the belief that our dreams could come true. It was a great childhood, and to this day, my best friends are girls I played soccer with when I was six, met in middle school, and grew up with. While my brother and I were always provided with life’s necessities, my folks encouraged us to work for those extras things we wanted. When I was 15, I was obsessed with clothes, couldn’t get enough of them. So, I obtained a work permit and got a job at the local GAP store (in my teenage mind, GAP was a luxury brand!). Because of my age, I could only work 10 hours a week at any one job, so I went around the mall and picked up a couple of additional jobs and soon could afford those clothing items my parents didn’t quite consider necessities.

Kristi: I was born in Billings, Montana, the middle child of two siblings and later two step-siblings. My parents divorced when I was in elementary school, and when it came time for high school, I opted to move with my dad to White Salmon, a small town in Washington state. Dad was a full-time teacher and an avid outdoor enthusiast, so I was on my own a lot of the time. This lifestyle afforded me plenty of freedom, but I was also expected to take responsibility for my own schedule, transportation, and finances. I landed my first job as a dishwasher at age 14 and worked various other jobs throughout high school, from food prep to front desk clerk at a sports club to accounting work at the local insurance company. I was a hustler, working two jobs my senior year so I could afford gas to get around and the clothes I wanted to wear. I learned early on how to figure things out with little guidance — skills that are mission critical to where I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Lindsay: “If you believe it, you can achieve it.” This has been a daily mantra in my life since I was young. To successfully make a change or reach a goal, it’s so important to visualize what you want and see yourself getting there. With visualization and an innate belief that I can achieve whatever I set my mind to, I have a clear picture of where I’m headed and can chart my course. It’s never let me down.

Kristi:“You create your thoughts, your thoughts create your intentions, and your intentions create your reality.” — Wayne Dyer. I firmly believe that what you put out in the universe creates your path through life. Your intentions set you in motion, whether you’re consciously aware of the thoughts behind them or not. Since leaving college, I’ve wanted to own my own business and create something I could feel passionate about. Did I know it would be launching a sustainable cleaning product company at age 40? No way! But every decision, conscious and subconscious, has brought me to where I am today.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Lindsay:

Belief in myself, that what I dream is possible can become reality. I never doubted that L’AVANT could create the exemplary plant-based cleaning products so needed in the marketplace. I believed Kristi and I had what it would take to launch an innovative brand and change the perception of earth-friendly cleaning options in the mind of the consumer.

Positive attitude. I’ve always had the mindset of finding the positive in every situation. There will be times when things aren’t going your way, or you fall short of your goals. It’s easy to slip into negativity and focus on what’s gone wrong. Staying positive can be challenging, but persistence pays off. There’s always a way to work things out to achieve the desired outcome, you just have to stay open to the possibility.

Surrounding myself with incredible people. I never needed to be the smartest person in the room, but I was always smart enough to sit next to them. From early childhood through college, career, and today, I’ve tried to surround myself with people I admire and whose examples I want to emulate. So much of my success in life has come from being humble enough to say I don’t know and quiet enough to learn from those who do.

Kristi:

Discipline. Once I set on a course, I’m head down and focused. Unexpected setbacks and distractions will inevitably pop up along the way, but I deal with them and never let the noise disengage me from the task at hand.

Goal Setting. At a young age, I learned the value of defining goals and setting priorities. I may not always get the end result I shoot for on the first go-round, but I know how to define the steps that will take me there and don’t waver from that path (there’s that discipline again).

Problem Solving. I was described by a boss early on as possessing the skillset of “knowing how to get things done.” Well, that sounds a bit dull. I didn’t have an appreciation at the time for the compliment (or even think it was a compliment!), but I’ve grown to realize that it was high praise. That get-things-done approach has been essential to my success, especially with the launch of this new enterprise.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Lindsay:

Prior to starting L’AVANT Collective, I spent 20 years in medical device sales. It was a job I loved, and I was really good at it. I started out as a pharmaceutical sales rep, working up to becoming an associate rep and ultimately a principal sales representative. At that point, I was running my own territory and managing a full team. For years, the work was challenging, and I never lacked motivation. I was also fortunate to be surrounded by some incredible people, which made the job even more rewarding.

Kristi:

My career has zigzagged a bit more than Lindsay’s. I started out as an auditor at Deloitte, obtaining my CPA license that first year and spending five years auditing some of Seattle’s largest public companies. I credit my time at Deloitte with honing my professional skills, thanks in part to their structured soft and technical skill trainings. The hours were long and the work grinding, but it solidified my professional foundation. I continued in the field of operations and finance, with positions at two alternative investment companies. Enjoying the analytic side of things, I studied hard and passed the CFA (chartered financial analyst) exam in 2009, the most rigorous financial certification you can earn. I was incredibly driven and worked long hours. I was paid well and had my sights set on scaling the corporate ladder. But after my first son was born in 2011, things changed, including my perspective.

On my LinkedIn profile, I jokingly list the period I stayed home with my first-born as “CFO of the Lord Household.” I wouldn’t trade a moment of that time but also spent much of it fretting about my shelf life as a professional. Looking back, that was a big waste of mental capacity, but it’s the curse of the working mom. After two years at home, I picked up my career with a new role as an investment advisor working directly with clients. With no direct experience and having been on hiatus, I reentered the work force at a 50% reduction in pay. The money was less, but there’s more than one bottom line. I embraced my new role with a feeling of purpose that filled that wage gap. I discovered I liked helping individuals make better financial decisions and soon observed a common thread among my clients. Most generated their wealth by owning their own business. This was a revelation, especially in Seattle, where the standard success story is one of making millions on your tech IPO. While still at this firm, I had the opportunity to join a small start-up investment fund as partner and COO. It was a chance to get in on the ground floor of a new enterprise. It also allowed me to work remotely and be my own boss for the first time. By now I had three young children, and this flexibility was invaluable. That job ticked a lot of boxes for me, but something was lacking: I wasn’t passionate about it.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Lindsay: While growing up, I had a front seat watching the careers of both my parents. It was certainly a terrific life lesson as to how I wanted my personal life journey to play out. Redirecting my life and career was something I knew was in the cards for me just by watching my mom and dad. Both my parents were employed by others. In order to advance in their respective careers, my dad (social work) and mom (insurance) had to reinvent themselves to remain relevant and satisfied in their chosen fields. My mom reinvented herself mid-career from being an “in office” insurance underwriter & manager to becoming and “outside” national marketing executive. My dad evolved from a nurse, to social worker to entrepreneur. Both of them encouraged me to find a job that I loved, made me happy, and feel fulfilled, but also encouraged me to be open to changes. I found a sales career that I loved and it prepared me for my “Second Chapter.” By starting a business of my own, I could apply the marketing and sales skills I had learned working for others and put them to good use to benefit me and my company.

Kristi: I always knew I wanted to be a passion-led business owner. I didn’t know how, or when, but every new position I took helped prepare me to realize that dream. Even during times when I wasn’t completely enamored of my job, I knew I was honing the skills that would someday allow me to fulfill my aspirations. When I stopped viewing my career as a ladder but instead as a journey of self-exploration that would lead me to this day, there was no turning back.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Lindsay:

The fear of regret. I went on my own to a Tony Robbins four-day seminar a few years back. The theme was: working through fears that hold you back and prevent you from achieving what you want in life, and how to visualize the life you genuinely deserve. There was one moment in the seminar when I was challenged to visualize and feel what life would be like 5, 10, 20 years on if I didn’t make the changes I wanted, if I stayed in the same job and continued doing the same things that no longer made me happy. The exercise allowed me to feel the regret I’d experience if I didn’t follow my dreams. I can still taste that visualization of regret, and it’s something I never want to experience again. From that day forward, my mindset and my life changed. Regret was not an option. I was going to start a company with Kristi. We were going to start L’AVANT Collective.

Kristi:

As mentioned, I’d always wanted to start my own business. But it wasn’t until I met Lindsay that everything clicked, and I knew I could make it happen. Lindsay possesses the attributes I struggle with. I’ve got the business and operational skillsets, whereas she’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to sales and marketing. We met 10 years ago and formed an instant connection that strengthened over the years as our families grew. We each have three kids and have been dreaming and scheming ideas since our first babies were born. We watched and studied others in similar circumstances who had started businesses or created something unique. Before long, our weekend dinner discussions began to evolve into concrete ideas that led us to seek out meetings with people to discuss those ideas. We were on our way. What feels now like a natural transition all started with a belief that we were ready and a series of baby steps toward our goal.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

Lindsay: Over the last few years, I’ve taken time to reflect on my life experiences and lessons learned. Revisiting those times when I was truly happy and successful, what kept coming up was a pattern of setting a goal and pursuing it relentlessly. I would think about it day and night. Nothing was going to stop me from making my dream a reality. I wanted to buy a house — I became obsessed with saving money for a down payment. I wanted to get a job in the medical device industry — I was obsessed with learning everything about the field, spoke with anyone I could about it. For L’AVANT Collective, I had to become obsessed with the conviction that our product was needed, this company was possible, and Kristi and I were the ones to bring it to life. Obsession (in a good way) has always been a part of my makeup, I just needed to harness that energy toward this new purpose.

Kristi: Creativity is something I convinced myself from an early age I didn’t possess (my only C was in Art!), and I chose a pretty non-creative career. I spent 20 years crunching numbers, analyzing data, and combing through legal documents. I was paid for my accuracy and precision, and I was good at it. Unfortunately, when you tell yourself something long enough, you convince yourself of it. Though I’d suppressed any natural leanings toward creativity, I craved it. Any time I got the chance to do something imaginative, I was energized. Creating L’AVANT Collective from nothing has allowed me to exercise a different part of my brain. And the more I exercise it, the more that side of me blossoms. It really is the best part of the job. Sure, I can set up our operational system and analyze cash flow, but setting the strategy for a new product, connecting with influencers and customers who love what we offer, and setting the course for the long-term vision of this company with Lindsay has been thrilling.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

K&L: It’s been exhilarating. Prior to launch, we were so excited about what we’d created, and equally nervous to take that last step into the marketplace. We knew we’d created something unique and important, but would the consumers out there embrace it? This was our baby we were releasing to the world. The day of the launch was full-on emotion, a heady mix of excitement, adrenaline, nervousness, and fear. When the orders started coming in that first day from friends and family and then — gasp — complete strangers . . . Well, there were a few happy tears, we won’t deny it. Each ding on our phone represented not just a sale but an affirmation that what we’d believed in and worked so hard to bring to life was a reality. The initial feedback from friends and family was incredible. A couple weeks post launch, comments from complete strangers who loved their L’AVANT Collective products started coming in. The positive response about the performance, the comfort of knowing the products were all natural, the scent, the look of the bottles — it was overwhelming. People were loving our baby just as much as we did! We write thank-you notes on each packing slip as a way to connect with our amazing customers who’ve chosen to spend their money with us. We are beyond grateful. It’s so validating to receive 5-star reviews and customer testimonials sharing how well the products work and the joy using them brings to folks. That’s been a lovely surprise, how we’re creating an entirely new experience for our customers. Cleaning is traditionally mundane, something you get through as quickly as possible and put behind you till next time. Through our fresh scent and design-forward packaging, and our lack of harsh chemical ingredients, our products are bringing some much-needed joy to a necessary chore. They make you feel “fancy,” as one customer put it. We love that! And couldn’t we all use an extra dose of joy these days.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Lindsay: 100%, my parents. Growing up, they told me I could accomplish anything I desired and instilled in me the belief that “I can do it.” To this day, they’re my biggest cheerleaders, constantly believing in me and confident I’ll achieve anything I set out to do. My parents taught me that the only limits to my success were the limits I placed on myself. When I told them I was going to quit my full-time career, start a business, and create fine quality, plant-based cleaning products, they didn’t bat an eye. They told me to go for it and never doubted I’d make it happen. They’ve been incredible mentors, and I live their words and encouragement every day.

Kristi: It’s hard to choose just one, so many helped me on my journey. I had no idea what I wanted to do after college until I sought the counsel of one of my professors at Washington State University, Glen Johnson. He helped guide the decision process that landed me that first job at Deloitte. I worked for incredibly supportive, but equally tough, partners at Deloitte: Mike Williams, Tom Robins, and Sally Buckles. Each one saw things in me that I didn’t. They pushed me far out of my comfort zone and never let me skate by. I have a fitness trainer, Tony Moses, whom I’ve worked with on and off for 15 years, and he pushes me physically and mentally to move beyond what I think I’m capable of. When I think I can’t do something, it’s Tony’s face and his words I typically see and hear on repeat, pushing me over that hurdle of doubt. My siblings and parents have been my biggest fans, cheering from the sidelines and letting me know how proud they are. And my biggest fan, my rock, is my husband. He listens, he supports, and I look to him for guidance on so many things.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Lindsay: The realization that people want to help and are happy to do it has been so wonderful. You just have to ask! After all, if you don’t ask, the answer is always no. For the three years leading up to launch, Kristi and I met with anyone and everyone, asking advice, soaking up all the knowledge we could. From each meeting and the simplest encounter we gleaned nuggets of learning that culminated in where we are today. I am beyond humbled and grateful to everyone who graciously responded to our requests to meet and has continued to help us grow. It’s something I will never forget. Now when people ask me for advice or to get together to discuss a project, I am so happy to give back.

Kristi: The most interesting year leading up to launch was 2020. COVID brought challenges we never could have predicted, trying to launch a cleaning product company when the entire world suddenly needs cleaning products more than ever. We were hit with significant supply chain slowdowns, both for raw materials and components. But there were also blessings that came from our timing, and we’ve been able to move forward in some unique ways because of it, especially in getting our operation set up. Many large brick and mortar retailers moved their retail online during mid 2020. We were able to purchase from them everything from shelving to prep tables, bins, office supplies, chairs, ladders, and shipping paper, all at a significant savings. Also, because the changes in the ways people work and shop have resulted in more empty commercial spaces, we were able to negotiate reduced, month-to-month rates for office space. It hasn’t always been easy, but launching in 2020 added a level of resilience to our company that will serve us well going forward.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Lindsay: Constantly! When I graduated from college, I had my eye on the prize of getting a job in pharmaceutical sales. But everyone I talked to said the pharma industry didn’t hire people without field experience. After hearing this again and again, including from a professor who said I should go sell copy machines and “cut my teeth” in outside sales, I was prepared to give up on the idea that I could step from college to my dream job. As a new graduate, maybe I wasn’t ready for this “big job.” But I didn’t give up. I went to a career fair and was declined an interview with the pharmaceutical company screening rep. As I turned to leave, I saw a sign indicating that Johnson & Johnson was interviewing on the 4th floor. I hopped on the elevator, found where Johnson & Johnson was interviewing, and got in line. When the manager told me he wasn’t interested in seeing me because I didn’t have sales experience, I told him he could at least give me five minutes of his time to hear me out, I had just waited in that line and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Five interviews later, I got the job.

Kristi: Sure, I struggle with self-doubt. During some periods of life more than others, and plenty of times during the three years leading up to launch. I was a CFA charter holder and a CPA. I spent 20 years building that career, working really hard, and now I was leaving it to make soap? Fortunately, the older I get, the more confident I become. Being able to look back on all the times I proved to myself that I can make my own success when I set a goal and do the steps is a tremendous resource during times of uncertainty. In addition, I’ve teamed up with an incredibly positive cofounder who repeated constantly that this was going to work. It helps to surround yourself with positive people who can help pull you out of the occasional self-doubt spiral!

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Lindsay: This is a constant. As I said earlier, I am a huge fan of surrounding myself with incredible people, those I can learn from and who help me grow as a person. When I was about to embark on starting L’AVANT with Kristi, I sought out as many people as I could who had started their own companies. What were their recommendations? Pitfalls? Experiences? With their advice, I was able to enter into this new chapter with a wealth of knowledge and guidance from those who’d gone this route before me. What I learned from others allowed me to make the best decisions for myself and for the company.

Kristi: First and foremost, I needed to ensure I had the full support of my husband. I wouldn’t have taken this on without his endorsement, and I feel so fortunate as he’s given me the gift of time. I invested our savings without a clear road map as to how we were going to get this enterprise off the ground. I just knew I wanted to take the leap. He supports our family financially as I tackle this, and he’s L’AVANT’s biggest fan. In addition, I have a wonderful community of women in my neighborhood who I bounce ideas off of, my college best friends who openly listen to the emotional side of the journey (sometimes calling them multiple times a week!), and my sister, who is fiercely loyal and supports us with volunteer labor and spreading the word in her community.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Lindsay: I try to be out of my comfort zone every day. Throughout this journey in life, I’ve found the only way for me to constantly grow and learn is to allow myself to be uncomfortable. Though I had loved my previous career, I came to a point where I stopped learning and growing at the pace I had in the beginning. The days became routine and lacked challenge; I was no longer thriving. To get myself out of that rut, a change in my comfort level had to happen. For me, that became a complete shift and starting L’AVANT Collective. Now I’m in the place I’m supposed to be — challenged daily and continuing to grow and flourish.

Kristi: In general, I thrive in roles with no road map and prefer to be uncomfortable. I find I’m more driven, focused, and productive when I’m kept on my toes. It was easy to turn the page to this new chapter, but I’ll tell you, the three years leading up to launch were very uncomfortable! Every year we would set a goal to launch, and for three years we didn’t hit our target. For a goal-oriented person, this was tough. We live in a society of instant satisfaction, where new companies seem to be born overnight. There was a lot of learning, waiting, failing, pivoting, and struggling during those years. But looking back, that time taught me patience and grace. I can’t control every outcome, and we certainly made plenty of incorrect decisions along the way. As it turns out, we launched just when we were meant to, and lessons learned from every setback contributed to our successful debut.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It is going to take a lot more time than you think. Three years ago, when we came up with the idea of L’AVANT, we wrote our business plan and confidently said we’d launch nine months later. Looking back, it seems a bit naïve, but we were enthusiastic and determined. Little did we know, between formulation, packaging, identifying partners, manufacturing, freight, website development, brand development — everything takes longer than you think. We finally launched in December 2020, three years after we started on this journey and more than two years after that first target launch date. Our passion for our products and the difference they would make in the world helped fuel us through the peaks and valleys of getting to launch.

There will be people who will tell you it’s not going to work. When we started the idea of L’AVANT Collective, we told everyone about it. For the most part, people in our circles were supportive and encouraging. But, like getting that one bad comment on social media when you have 50 positive ones, it’s human nature to focus on the negative. Some said they’d never use plant-based cleaning products. Others said there were already options on the market, so why add to it? Some flat out hated the idea because it was a consumer product and not a tech idea (here in Seattle, new tech companies seem to launch daily). The idea that plant-based cleaners could work as well as conventional cleaners was met with some skepticism, as was the notion that a new brand could break into the marketplace. In the face of doubt, we never lost belief in ourselves and our dream. We started this journey because we wanted safer products to use around our loved ones and pets. Surely, we weren’t alone.

You are not going to have enough time to get it all done. Every day, we find ourselves with a to-do list of 100-plus items — all of them important. Right now, it’s still just the two of us. How do we prioritize when every choice seems like a critical business decision? Do we continue to innovate and work on developing new products, fix a website code issue, photograph new assets, seek out new businesses to partner with? If we pause any one of those, we’re putting an area of the business on hold. So, we set priorities, assign workload, and have begun to outsource those elements we don’t have the time or expertise for, like digital marketing and web development. It’s a daily struggle, with three kids each (all doing some variation of remote learning), to accomplish everything that needs doing. Writing down goals, priorities, and tasks has helped keep us on track. There are so many online tools, even something as basic as Excel, that can keep you focused and moving forward.

You will need to lean on others and ask for help. We are a scrappy, bootstrapped start-up, and we love that about us. Our initial inclination when something needs to get done is to try and figure it out ourselves to save money and learn. There’s a YouTube video for everything these days! This spirit brought us a long way but could only take us so far. We were determined to create a beautifully designed, high performing, natural product. For that, we needed to hire experts. And, as mentioned above, we’ve begun to outsource those pieces of the puzzle better accomplished by others. Stay scrappy as long as you can, but understand you will need to invest in the experts for some things. There are so many incredibly talented freelance professionals to take the burden off of you, it will pay for itself in the long run. Plus, it’s fun to have a few collaborators.

Take time for yourself. In this first year of launching L’AVANT, and amidst COVID 19, we left our full-time careers, became homeschool teachers for our kids, and fulfilled the roles of house cleaner, full-time cook, and laundry maven, all while trying to get a business off the ground. Working until two or three in the morning became the new normal, and all prior healthy routines seemed like a luxury of time we couldn’t afford. Self-care became a thing of the past, and health issues starting creeping in. Now in our 40’s, we had to take a beat and look at where this new normal was leading us, from a personal standpoint. L’AVANT is providing an amazing new chapter, but we also want to be our best selves and be able to enjoy all the good things it’s bringing to our lives. So we make time for ourselves, whether it’s working out, preparing healthy food for the week, or just carving out a little unstructured “me time.”

You are both people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

L&K: It ties in with that element of joy we mentioned, and also the conscious choice to incorporate the word “collective” in our name. What happens in the home, and the social environment you create there, defines your family, and your family has an impact on the health of your community. As communities thrive, the world changes for the better. Sustainability doesn’t just refer to the ingredients in our products and our methods of production, packaging, and distribution. We want to be part of changing perspectives when it comes to the domestic workload, creating a more sustainable model of home care that expands what was once considered “women’s work” to include every member of the household. Our products elevate the experience in a way that makes it easy to recruit everybody into the process. We see what was traditionally considered drudgery evolving into a positive shared experience that everyone naturally takes part in. Changing the old paradigm from “this is what mom does” to “we all live here, let’s all take part and have fun doing it” can set the tone for how every member sees their role in the family, and from those beginnings will create an attitude of cooperation they’ll bring with them to the larger community.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Lindsay: Sarah Blakely, queen of the second career and founder of Spanx. She began her career in sales, so I can relate to her journey. Rejection after rejection is commonplace in that world, no matter what you’re selling. The grit and resilience it takes to get up every morning, knock on doors, and hunt for your next sale — it can be demoralizing, but Sarah never gave up on herself. She knew her idea could turn into a multi-billion-dollar corporation. I try to read every article (I set up google alerts!) about her, taking notes on how she’s charging through the entrepreneurial journey and continuing to innovate and grow her company. She is Wonder Woman in my eyes.

Kristi: Emily Weiss, the founder of Glossier. What a powerhouse! She has been nothing but perfection at bringing forth an ecommerce brand that’s been wildly successful at connecting with the consumer. And it’s been done in such a genuine, authentic way. So many incredible female founders inspire us on a daily basis to keep moving forward, and Emily is a north star for me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.lavantcollective.com and on Instagram @lavantcollective.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!