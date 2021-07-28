Lindsay Ann Fink: “Sit close to the kids who need a bit of extra encouragement or guidance”

Sit close to the kids who need a bit of extra encouragement or guidance. Remember it can be hard for you as a teacher to handle so many different personalities. But each child has some beautiful gifts to offer it’s up to you to help them find them and embrace them. Sometimes the most challenging kids end up being the most sensible , authentic, grounded, loving humans because it’s teachers like you who sat with them. Sat with an open heart and said I am here for you, I get you, let’s get through this and let’s thrive.

As a part of my interview series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator”, I had the pleasure to interview award-winning children’s author Lindsay Ann Fink.

Lindsay Fink has been in the teaching field for over twenty years. She is always on the look for books that have a gentle way of bringing a new meaning or outlook to any situation and is the author of the award-winning children’s book “Thomas the Turkey” and recently released “Ronnie’s Pool”. As a teacher and a mom of three kids she feels a good book that can bring joy and spark creativity in children is the most important thing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I really struggled writing as a child but I absolutely loved to read books. I have a creative mind so stories come naturally to me, but the actual writing was a bit of a struggle. I worked at it, I still do and I love to see the joy on children’s faces as they get involved in my stories. Because I had so many teachers help me along the way, I knew I wanted to do the same for children like me who may have struggled in school.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your teaching career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was a Montessori trained teacher and I absolutely love the benefits the Montessori curriculum offers. When I moved to California I worked at a play based school and it was completely new to me. I absolutely loved it and could see the joy in the children’s faces. They learned at their own rhythm just like in Montessori but with a completely different form of freedom. I learned that kids learn when they are happy not when they are told what to do and when. Traditional schools have a timeline of learning to keep, sometimes the child’s mind doesn’t really flow like that. This is why I teach to open the possibilities of learning through joyful experiences.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes I am always working on something fun and exciting. Right now I am writing a children’s book series about a rabbit named Ronnie. He is an ambitious rabbit with big plans to build a pool, hang a swing, build a scooter, or just play with his friends. These books teach kids to go after their dreams and have fun. And If something doesn’t go as planned it’s ok to see the upside and change the course.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

We can improve upon it, we can improve upon everything we do.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

No. Can you?

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

1.Have you ever asked a kid what they might be interested in learning and then based their personal achievement activity on their interests and not a system that tells them what they need to know? They will naturally learn all areas of math, physics, science, writing and history by way of curiosity and self-directed learning.

2. We need to teach kids that it is ok to question everything its how they learn and how they remember. Critical thinking is active thinking, it is creative thinking, it is thinking outside the box.

3. We need to get kids happy about learning find what interests them and let them show us where they can take us. We are in this together life is the lesson and the journey. We can guide children and they can guide us. I know this for sure my children are my greatest teachers. I am constantly working on my parenting skills and strategies because they are constantly challenging and inspiring me to be a better mom. Schools need to be a place for challenges and inspiration.

4. I would like to bring back common sense in learning bring back the good old guys of philosophy Socrates, Aristotle etc.. bring back astronomy, earth education, natural cures, teach kids how to care about themselves, and care about their health, their mind, body, and soul.

5. I would love to see schools in a natural setting where they live and work the land to survive as a collective community.

Super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator?” Please share a story or example for each.

Connections are important if you can’t connect with children you won’t reach their soul and their won’t be to much learning happening. Greet each child with a smile or a hug, listen to their stories with excitement and joy, play with them on their level, be present. If you don’t connect you won’t gain any respect. Activity, movement and actions need to be embraced not shunned. Let kids walk around explore let them be curious ask questions, let them be funny and encourage the bonds they share with their classmates as they make you all laugh. It’s good for your heart and soul to laugh. Music, meditation and nature are great ways to lift the mood it gets children grounded and ready to focus and it brings joy. Sometimes we might stop the class and play a silly song to get the kids up and moving and laughing just for the fun of it. Try it, it works. Sometimes the class as a whole has a beautiful flow cherish those moments they do happen.Take the time to see it and appreciate it. Remember it’s not about getting kids to follow your rules it’s about getting them to follow their heart and when they do that they naturally go with the flow. When respect is there they naturally respect others around them it’s beautiful. Sit close to the kids who need a bit of extra encouragement or guidance. Remember it can be hard for you as a teacher to handle so many different personalities. But each child has some beautiful gifts to offer it’s up to you to help them find them and embrace them. Sometimes the most challenging kids end up being the most sensible , authentic, grounded, loving humans because it’s teachers like you who sat with them. Sat with an open heart and said I am here for you, I get you, let’s get through this and let’s thrive.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

It’s not about the money to attract top talent. it’s about the heart. If teachers don’t have the heart to share their ideas and interests then how can they inspire the love of learning in children. No one does anything great if their heart is not in it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Go with the flow” sometimes as a teacher you have a plan read. Ready set teach and literally none of that happens and you think what, why, ugh or you can see the small flow to get you moving in another direction completely off the charts and you can see that real actual learning takes place. It’s good to have a plan but let that plan be flexible so you can go with the flow.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oprah she and I are on the same page about schools and the heart of learning.

