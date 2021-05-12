Linda Miller of Pure Rosy: “Integrity”

Integrity: Be honest when things go wrong, and use it as a learning experience. Your clients will have a stronger bond with you if you can own up to a mistake that happened on your clock — engage them to help you find the best possible solution together. This is a very powerful way to cement their trust in doing business with you.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Linda Miller.

Born in Montreal and raised in the NYC borough of Queens, Linda Miller’s early eye for fashion and head for business led her to her first NY fashion industry job right out of college. Miller learned from a generation of fashion merchandisers, designers, and marketing executives at a variety of public and private companies that stocked the shelves of the bricks-and-mortar retailers that dominated the retail landscape at the time.

Over the ensuing decade-plus, Miller took on more senior sales and marketing roles and product development roles and developed extensive expertise in operations and overseas production. Miller left the industry for a time to raise a family and took a renewed interest several years ago in the intersection between fashion, sustainability, social media marketing, and women’s health, wellness, and empowerment. She raised an initial round of seed capital for her Pure Rosy™️ brand of “Pro-Planet Underwear with Benefits” and has begun to roll out the company’s first three styles of a period panty which matches ultimate absorbency with a top drawer fashion score.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After a reprieve from the industry to get married and travel a bit, I became pregnant with triplets. It was quite a life-changing experience. Fast-forward many years I found myself handing my twin daughters a not-so-discreet black bag filled with tampons, pantyliners and pads so they’d be ready for their first period. All I remember thinking was, “This is crazy!” I was handing my daughters a small pharmacy worth of disposable items, all of which had little regards for comfort, a fashion score of zero, and were single-use products headed straight to the landfills. As teens who both suffered from the irregular menstrual cycles of PCOS, they would often end up wearing these menstrual products every day for months on end, never knowing when they would need them or when they would go into the trash unused.

Although I’d been encouraged by the entrepreneurial women ushering in a new wave of innovation like cups and other underwear, I still felt that they hadn’t mastered the winning formula, as there wasn’t a sustainable product that was stylish, comfortable and easy to use — that I felt good about my daughters having to wear almost every day. So, I turned to my love of fashion and industry know-how to make something that they’d feel great in all month long.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I’d love to think the most interesting story is yet to come, but I will say that as we started working on finding the right manufacturing partners to help us develop the technology we found that it was a hard concept for men to grasp. It really underscored to me how little men understood the challenges that women go through every month — from the little things like not knowing if you can go swimming one day because you’re about to get your period, to not feeling your best in the bedroom since you don’t have any leak-proof underwear that you really feel sexy in. It wasn’t until we found a manufacturer partner who was founded by an all women team and had women in executive roles that the light bulb turned on and everyone in the room truly understood the need for a fashionable product that would support women during every day of the month.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was asking potential talents I wanted to hire to sign an NDA before telling them the basic details about the concept. It’s really hard for people to get excited about the possibility of working on your product if they have no idea what exactly it is they might be working on. I learned that if you ask the right questions and give just the basic details about your concept you will know if this person is a good candidate for your team and they will want to sign a non disclosure just so they can work with you because they are excited about the idea.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Coming out of the fashion business I am naturally drawn to beautiful designs. I find myself marveling over solutions that complement us and make us feel great about ourselves. Color, for me, is one of the most important elements of a design; there’s black, and then there’s a black beauty. One might see these two colors as the same, but the rich tones and pigment in dyes are very much the essence of a beautiful garment — as is the cut and fabric that makes it up. This was the design concept behind Pure Rosy and we why stand apart from the rest. We set out to create a functional garment that provides period protection and promises of eco-friendly but is also sleek, sexy, complimentary for all shapes and sizes, and truly beautiful.

Our philosophy is to grow our brand organically by reaching out to our intended demographic of strong and empowered menstruators directly through social media. As a brand with a strong focus on positivity, inclusivity, and humanitarianism, we aim to share posts that will allow women and all other menstruators to feel welcomed and encouraged to join our community.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This is such a great question as I have often found myself wondering the same thing during this 4-year process of developing our technology and setting up the business. I eventually realized that it was really easy to experience burnout when I wore too many hats. In my case, I was often on with manufacturing partners well into the middle of the night, and working on the business plan during the day; there never seemed to be a calm moment for me. That has changed. Now, I take a break every day to work out for at least 30–40 mins, I turn off my computer and my phone at the end of the day. In order to enforce these work habits, I have delegated some of the more niche tasks of the business to other team members, who I know could do it more effectively or efficiently than I could — especially while I was juggling so many other things. Setting myself up with a structure for my workday — as if I commute to an office and then come home for dinner and to see my family — allows for more balance in my life, and therefore I work more effectively.

Additionally, I would say that having great working partners is key — Work with creatives and talents who have the same work ethics that you do, and who bring something meaningful to the table that you can really benefit from so that you know you don’t have to micro-manage them, and instead, can work together in a more collaborative and creative capacity. TLDR? Set yourself some healthy time limits and stick to them through every phase of the process, and surround yourself with people whose work ethics and creative goals align with what you need to make your business solve the problem that inspired you to get to work.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Long before we launched, when Pure Rosy was still just a concept, we had a mission to help elevate women and other menstruators globally — specifically, we wanted to help young girls from impoverished countries stay in school, by providing them with menstrual products that they feel confident in. In order to do this, we partnered with The D.A.R.E. Women’s Foundation to create the Maggie fund. D.A.R.E. is a non-profit organization that supports Tanzanian women, who are often denied opportunities for education and extracurricular activities once they start menstruating, and therefore face immense challenges when trying to achieve financial independence. Through the Maggie fund (named after a brave mogul who shared with us her own story about the shame and suffering that her school put her through when she began to menstruate) we will be sharing Pure Rosy products as well as financial donations from our customers to help young girls feel safe and empowered to continue their education.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t stop swinging for the fences for fear of failure.”

During my professional career, I left a very secure and financially rewarding position to launch a junior and children’s products division at a company that had never branched into this product category before. I took a very talented young creative designer with me and within 11 months time, we generated sales to the tune of 11M dollars. We knocked it out of the ballpark! It was incredibly rewarding on a personal level. It was a big career risk, but one I feel tremendous pride in having taken.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I definitely see sustainable fashion innovations coming to the forefront, and I’m so happy to see it! A perfect example of that is the recycling of single use plastics from landfills into beautiful fabrics, like the ones we will be using in our next batch of styles. Our goal is not only to drastically decrease the amount of single-use products that end up in landfills by eliminating the need for pads and tampons but to use the plastic that’s already there to create something new, too. We’re very excited to see more and more companies joining us in the search for sustainable fashion solutions!

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Passion for fashion is top of my list. Trends change quickly in this industry — but luckily, an experienced fashion industry executive will know where to look to beat the trends. So get excited about them! You’re about to get very well acquainted.

Know your competition (and their clientele) well: This important lesson came from my first mentor in the fashion industry. He would tell me to take the afternoon and to go into stores, see what products customers were buying and take note of who those customers were. Watching consumers make their purchasing decisions in real-time showed us exactly what gaps existed in our competitions’ inventory, that we could solve on our own.

Learn from the experts you are surrounded by: My first female boss was tough as nails. She told me on my first day, “I’m going to be the toughest boss you ever had — but this will become the most valuable learning experience you will have had thus far in the industry”. The days were long and exhausting but she gave me the foundation that I needed to one day become my own boss. Now I can truly appreciate the hard lessons that I learned under her wing.

Relationships: Cultivate all of your relationships carefully — with buyers, manufacturers, talent, neighbors, and everyone that you meet along the way. The people who know you and your passion for your missions are your biggest asset; if they feel welcomed by your business, they will feel inspired to welcome others into it, too. I remember one major retailer that I had personally recruited early on in my career telling me, “Your company is not the reason we do business with your company: You are.” That spoke volumes to me, and it has taught me that your success has a direct relationship with the relationships around you.

Integrity: Be honest when things go wrong, and use it as a learning experience. Your clients will have a stronger bond with you if you can own up to a mistake that happened on your clock — engage them to help you find the best possible solution together. This is a very powerful way to cement their trust in doing business with you.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the fashion industry is making a big shift towards online shopping, which is beneficial for everyone involved. D2C and E-commerce purchases have been steadily increasing since COVID and has opened opportunities for new, smaller brands to gain exposure. I believe that this is an important opportunity for larger retailers, too, because it allows them to scale back their brick and mortar presences and feature a more varied selection of items online, which will ship directly to the consumer, thus creating a more efficient and effective shopping experience for them, and limiting the amount of inventory that retailers have to purchase in advance to fill their stores. The old model causes a tremendous amount of products to be purchased well in advance of demand, leaving many of the items to get drastically marked down or even go straight to a landfill without ever being worn.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If everyone was equally educated on menstrual health — boys, girls and everyone in between — there would not be the stigma and shame that comes with menstruation. With just as many women in the world as men, it’s time we put a global education system in place that will help normalize and encourage young people to speak openly and freely about one of the most natural, beautiful and quintessential characteristics of human life.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram

www.instagram.com/pure.rosy/

Facebook

www.facebook.com/pages/category/Clothing–Brand-/Pure-Rosy-100864682011258/

Tik Tok

www.tiktok.com/@purerosy

Website

www.PureRosy.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!