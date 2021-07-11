Lincoln Clauss: “Risk failure!”

Risk failure! So many people said this to me in college and I ignored them entirely. Actors want to be right all the time, and we don’t want to embarrass ourselves. But oftentimes the most honest and genuine discovery comes from taking a risk and falling flat on your face.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lincoln Clauss.

Lincoln Clauss is currently making waves as Evan Blake, a nonbinary character, on the CW series “Batwoman.” A graduate of Ball State University’s theater program, Clauss has been seen in major roles at prestigious regional theaters across the country, including Peter Pan in Fly (La Jolla Playhouse), Bobby in Burn All Night (American Repertory Theatre), Trevor in Evocation to Visible Appearance (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Peter Pan in Peter Pan & Tinkerbell, Jesse in Borderline (Eugene O’Neill Theater Center), Young Father in Iron and Coal (Strathmore), Dennis in All Shook Up (Tent Theatre). He has also performed in various concerts, such as a featured soloist in Best of Broadway with Sutton Foster, and a Featured Performer in Times Have Changed, as well as an Opener at The Cabaret, Indianapolis, for Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter and Kelli O’Hara.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in central Indiana; a very typical midwestern suburb. My parents divorced when I was very young, and I was an only child, so I spent many of my younger years entertaining myself and traveling back and forth between my Mom and Dad. Growing up in Indiana, I was surrounded by that midwestern mentality. Like most people there, I never imagined myself leaving. I stayed all throughout my schooling, rarely venturing away from home. But I knew if I wanted to make this acting thing work, I needed to go — so, off to New York I went.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always feel a little ridiculous when I say it all began with “High School Musical” on Disney Channel, but that truly was the case. Anyone my age will tell you the culture was never the same after that. And then we did the stage version when I was in seventh grade. I played Ryan, with all the fun hats. I had never sung in front of people before then, and I knew my junior high bullies would have something cute to say. But it was so much fun. I eventually started doing shows in my local community theater and continued the trend with show choir and theater in high school. Those spaces felt so safe to me and getting to be someone else on stage and play pretend for a couple hours brought me a lot of joy. I realized that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, and I could get paid to do it!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting part of my career was last year. At the start of the pandemic, I had just opened an exciting new musical out in California, and suddenly the whole industry was shut down for the foreseeable future. As an actor who mostly works in the theater, I was pretty anxious. We were all anxious. I wasn’t picking up any new skills, I had zero motivation to stay creative, I wasn’t interested in doing any theater over Zoom. I just sort of wanted to be with myself and work on me. And then by some stroke of luck, I landed my role on “Batwoman.” It was a totally different medium that I wasn’t used to, we were wearing masks all day on set, and I was wearing a dress on camera…all unfamiliar territory to me. It completely took me out of my comfort zone in the best way. I learned so much about vulnerability and my own queerness, and how to bring that into my work moving forward. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, there are too many to count. One of the most embarrassing things that happened to me was in my very first television audition. The casting director said “action” and I shouted my first line looking straight into the camera lens, instead of the reader. I was so stressed out I forgot everything I had ever learned! Luckily he laughed with me (I think..?). But the lesson I took from that was to breathe and, uh, not stare down the camera.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well times are exciting now because live theater is finally coming back! Before the pandemic, I was flying around on-stage playing Peter Pan in a new adaptation, FLY, at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. I’m not certain what the future holds for the show, but I’m excited to find out! I’ve also been part of the development of another new musical for the past couple years, and in a few months, we’ll be doing an in person (!!) industry reading of the show, which will probably be my first time in a rehearsal room since before the pandemic! It’ll be nice to sing with people again.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

One of the best pieces of advice I received when I started this career was to focus only on what you can control. If it’s not within your control, it isn’t worth your energy. As actors it’s very easy for our egos to get in the way of that. “Will I get a callback? Will our show go to Broadway? Will this pilot get picked up? Will I be brought back for another season?” None of that is in your control. The only thing you can control is your attitude, and the quality of your work. That means being a good person, creating goals for yourself, taking class when you can, consuming multiple forms of art and media, and developing a real life outside of the industry. Oh, and go to therapy. Therapy is the best acting training you can get.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s incredibly important for film and television to be more diverse and inclusive. Stories impact so much of our society in terms of how we see ourselves, and how we perceive others. For much of the world, the content put out by the film and television industry is the only representation they see. I want what I’m watching on television to be a reflection of the larger world I live in. As a gay mixed kid growing up in Indiana, I wish I had seen more people like me on my screen, because I wasn’t exposed to that in my small town life. How many Trans folx would have felt empowered to come out earlier had Pose existed ten years ago? How many queer Black men felt seen after watching Moonlight? It’s one of my favorite parts about being on “Batwoman.” Seven-year-old Lincoln would’ve never imagined playing a genderqueer villain on a television show about a gay, Black, female superhero. That’s…amazing!

We’re seeing more diversity on our screens every day, but the real work needs to be done at the higher level; with the producers, show-runners, network/studio executives. Like most industries, those roles are predominantly filled by straight white men. We need more positions of power for BIPOC individuals, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, women, and those with disabilities. Bringing in more diverse, high-level creatives will inevitably usher in even more new and diverse talent. When these people are given a seat at the table you allow for more perspective, expanding the possibility for more honest, genuine storytelling. And that’s the goal, right? Truth.

Life imitates Art. Art has a real impact on the way we look at the world around us.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Actors are a very tiny cog in a very massive machine. Ultimately, you and everyone else in the room is there to bring life to a story. Everyone else behind the table; the director, writers, producers, etc, are all as nervous as you are to make this story work.

2. Find the joy. Everyone creates from a different place, but I’ve learned over the last few years that I do my best work (and have the most fun) when I find the joy in whatever I’m doing.

3. Save your money. This should be a no-brainer, but you never know when a project could fall through. Having that extra cushion will spare you a lot of unnecessary stress.

4. Risk failure! So many people said this to me in college and I ignored them entirely. Actors want to be right all the time, and we don’t want to embarrass ourselves. But oftentimes the most honest and genuine discovery comes from taking a risk and falling flat on your face.

5. Be self-aware. You have to understand how you present yourself in an audition room, what type of work you want to do, and what makes you unlike anyone else.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Listen, the hustle is hard, and it will never not be hard. The best advice I can give is to get comfortable not working. Most people will spend a good amount of time not working, and you need to find ways to lift your spirit so you can power through. When your spirit is down, it shows in your work. Find your special circle of friends, frequent your cute neighborhood bar, keep in touch with your family, travel when you can, eat really good food, read a lot, and GO TO THERAPY!

This will ultimately help serve your work. The more expansive your world, the more inspiration you have to draw from as an artist.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Hmmm… I’m not positive what the movement itself would be, but it would involve teaching the importance of empathy. A good actor understands the power of empathy. Acting is all about exploring human nature. Our work centers around delving deep into a character; understanding their flaws, their dreams, how they think, how they feel. It requires a sense of mindfulness and self-reflection; a major tool that can take your skill to the next level. Acting is also all about listening, observing, and being curious. We live in a time where everything is constantly moving around us, and much of our days are spent with our face in a phone. We’re more connected and disconnected than we’ve ever been. I think it’s important for people to do the work to be more open, observant, and understanding in order to make honest connections. Whether you’re an actor or not, it’s going to have a profound impact on your work, your relationships, and how you view the world around you. Let me say, it ain’t easy! My close friends will tell you I can shut down and disassociate pretty dang quickly. But when I make the effort to listen and observe, I connect with people way more easily. Imagine how much better the world would be if everyone practiced empathy…

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been fortunate to have so many important teachers and mentors throughout my life, but I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for the endless support of my parents. I imagine having a child pursuing something like acting can be rather nerve-racking. But my parents have believed in me every step of the way and have always trusted that I know what I’m doing (even when I didn’t necessarily trust myself).

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The ability to dream can save your life.”

Isn’t that so beautiful? One of my college acting professors said this to me once. I think it’s pretty self-explanatory, but all artists are following a rather massive dream. It’s easy to get bogged down by fear or rejection or ego, but the ability to move onward and keep that dream alive can truly save your life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to have a private lunch with Frances McDormand. But at a shabby dive bar with a $10 beer & hotdog combo. She’s my actor hero and I think she’d make me laugh a lot. I’m also not entirely convinced she’d show up, but that’s why we love her.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram @LincolnClauss.