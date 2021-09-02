Lina Condes: “There is nothing you cannot do!”

There is nothing you cannot do! You can be everything you want to be! This life is too precious to spend the time on people who don’t deserve you and drain your energy! Meditate more! Dream more!

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Lina Condes.

Lina Condes is a contemporary American artist (of European heritage) known for her stick figure sculptures. Condes earned her MFA in Fine Arts, Interior and Furniture Design from Kiev University of Technology and Design. Born in the countryside of Cherkassy City, she grew up in a family of professors of physics and math, which is what drew her understanding of an industrial material for her future sculptures from an early age.

Lina’s work is conceptually positioned at a heavy-light, high-low axis. The sculptures are created using common industrial stainless steel, fiberglass wood and stone, through which she seeks to authentically represent the emotional and mental lives of modern people. Condes focuses on ‘mental states’, different emotions and psychological conditions that she attempts to represent by blending materials, shape and colour. In a way, she works with metal and wood as if they were bronze and marble. Currently, Lina is working on sports series which she visualizes to be placed outside the most important stadiums around the globe as well as The Olympics.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in the countryside of Cherkassy City, Ukraine, in a family of a professor of physics and math, which is what drew my understanding of an industrial material for my future sculptures from an early age.

There has always been a creative atmosphere in my parents’ house. My mother and I loved to draw sketches and sew dresses for me. The eclectic Rococo interior in our house developed in me abstract thinking. I loved to spend hours looking at the painted ceilings in every room and analysing every curve.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I earned my MFA in Fine Arts, Interior and Furniture Design from Kiev University of Technology and Design. I was working as an interior designer for a couple of years while making paintings for my friends and family.

A couple of years later a famous Ukrainian sculptor saw my works and offered to make an exhibition which is how I got my start.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The art world has brought me to the most extraordinary and ultra VIP places such as a private dinner under the painting by Leonardo Da Vinci at the Royal Academy of Arts where I met notable collectors including Christopher Le Brun, President of the Royal Academy of Arts and Magdalena Gabrielle, the Academy patron.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The new sports series I am working on today are entirely dedicated to architecture, movement through sports activities — which I find fundamental to my research — thinking about our sped-up reality and the daily competition of a contemporary human.

These sculptures are strongly inspired by the Italian Renaissance. In my anatomic studies, i investigate the lineage of traditional figurative sculpture by masters such as Giorgio Vasari and Leonardo Da Vinci and update it using contemporary technologies. In a way, I work with metal and wood as if they were bronze and marble. In referencing both old masters and digital communication via steel pipes, I destabilized the figure and play with the dynamics of the human form in art history. The resonance with the old masters also speaks to the current moment. I suggest a new dignity and sense of tradition for this contemporary reality. My figures are both heroic and ironic — strong monumental players in a brave new world. These artworks uphold the illusion of an eternal perfection which can be strived for and achieved. These sculptures are allegories for our times.

I focus on ‘mental states’, different emotions and psychological conditions that I attempt to represent by blending materials, shapes, and colors.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

As an artist, I was twice invited to Britain’s annual Serpentine Summer Party where I met actresses Lara Stone, Jenna Coleman, Olivia Grant, and models, Adwoa Aboah, Olivia Arben, and important politicians. As part of the event, the new Serpentine Pavilion was presented by the youngest architect Frida Escobedo.

I’ve also been to one of the desirable charity events hosted by Naked Hart Foundation owned by Natalia Vodianova where I met Liv Tyler, several Victoria Secret models and a lot of actors.

Randomly at the gallery in NYC, I met David Duchovny who told me that he also has Ukrainian roots.

Because of art, I became good friends with the famous music executive, Charlie Walk.

Traveling around Europe for art events I had the pleasure to meet some of the most important artists of today! During my solo show at Venice Biennale in 2017, one of the guests who arrived at Palazzo Pisani was Anish Kapoor. I had the pleasure to be invited by Magdalena Gabriel to the VIP preview and dinner celebrating the exhibition “Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable, “ in Venice where I first met Damien Hirst and where all week we were celebrating the opening of my exhibition together with Lady Monica Bacardi, Magdalena Gabriel, Daniel Lismore and Prince EA.

It’s a long list of events and adventures I already have been to!

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I was born a creative! I can get my inspiration from anything and everywhere. From a tree in Zanzibar, from a cab in London, from an industrial building in Ukraine or the mountains in Switzerland. I love to travel and can see the beauty in different odd objects.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I support charity organizations around the world. I donate. I help kids. I help people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Yes.

There is nothing you cannot do! You can be everything you want to be! This life is too precious to spend the time on people who don’t deserve you and drain your energy! Meditate more! Dream more!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be about kids, happy childhood and it would be about technology and art.

