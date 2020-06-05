LIMITLESS Leaders™ Connection: Mindset Matters

Mindset Matters. Your mindset is a way of thinking. It is a collection of your attitudes, thoughts and beliefs that shape your thought habits. It is what you think day to day that can be a driving force to your success. Our mindset is a mental inclination or disposition, a frame of mind.

A very powerful aspect of mindsets is how quickly they can be shifted, and how powerful the consequences can be. Unlike skills that have to be practised again and again, mindsets sometimes show dramatic shifts.

It is imperative to develop a strong and disciplined mindset, as this gives you the ability and agility to own your thoughts and therefore your actions

“You’re in charge of your mind. You can help it grow by using it in the right way”- Carol Dweck

Going from working onsite to working remotely requires us to upgrade our mindset as does living in a time of such great uncertainty. This is where the transition and acceptance have to start. As much as working remotely requires a physical change in our work, it also requires a psychological one.

Our thoughts and the feedback we receive from others will determine how we feel and this creates self-awareness and the action we do or do not take and the attention we give things.

Controlling what you think and fostering a mindset that serves you can assist to adapt to new things successfully, such as working remotely and/or leading a remote team.

Take a moment:

What is an empowering thought I have in relation to working and/or leading remotely?

How does this make me feel?

What can I action right now?

As always, I’d love to hear what works for you and how you cultivate a mindset that sets you up for success?

Lead to be limitless.