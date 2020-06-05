Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

LIMITLESS Leaders™ Connection: Mindset Matters

Mindset Matters. Your mindset is a way of thinking. It is a collection of your attitudes, thoughts and beliefs that shape your thought habits. It is what you think day to day that can be a driving force to your success. Our mindset is a mental inclination or disposition, a frame of mind. A very […]

By
ThriveGlobal Blogs 1200x675

Mindset Matters. Your mindset is a way of thinking. It is a collection of your attitudes, thoughts and beliefs that shape your thought habits. It is what you think day to day that can be a driving force to your success. Our mindset is a mental inclination or disposition, a frame of mind.

A very powerful aspect of mindsets is how quickly they can be shifted, and how powerful the consequences can be. Unlike skills that have to be practised again and again, mindsets sometimes show dramatic shifts.

It is imperative to develop a strong and disciplined mindset, as this gives you the ability and agility to own your thoughts and therefore your actions

“You’re in charge of your mind. You can help it grow by using it in the right way”- Carol Dweck

Going from working onsite to working remotely requires us to upgrade our mindset as does living in a time of such great uncertainty. This is where the transition and acceptance have to start. As much as working remotely requires a physical change in our work, it also requires a psychological one.

Our thoughts and the feedback we receive from others will determine how we feel and this creates self-awareness and the action we do or do not take and the attention we give things.

Controlling what you think and fostering a mindset that serves you can assist to adapt to new things successfully, such as working remotely and/or leading a remote team.

Take a moment:

  • What is an empowering thought I have in relation to working and/or leading remotely?
  • How does this make me feel?
  • What can I action right now?

As always, I’d love to hear what works for you and how you cultivate a mindset that sets you up for success?

Lead to be limitless.

Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

 

Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

 

What makes Renée stand out is that she has first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

 

At RG Dynamics the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational and intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs; never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

 

With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

 

Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner for over nine years. In 2016 she published her first book LIMITLESS Leadership™, a practical guide for exploring where you are at, and what you need to do and think about to lead for even more success, and in 2018, contributed to Leaders of Influence which shared insights from six Australian leaders!

 

Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

 

Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous, and the results summarised to help better understand where our market sits so that we can continue to provide, insights, tools and solutions to assist you to move up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

 

Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Mindset to Mindshift

by Renée Giarrusso
mindset-traps-metaphor
Community//

6 Most Common Mindset Traps and How To Avoid Them

by Mindset Mentor | Michelle McClintock
Community//

Inspired Leadership for Lawyers

by Charlotte Smith

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.