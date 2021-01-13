Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Limitless Leaders™ Connection – GIFT MINDSET® The perfect team gift for 2021

Limitless Leaders™ Connection – GIFT MINDSET® The perfect team gift for 2021

As we reflect on this time last year, a lot has changed for all of us. Overall, people have grown in more ways than one, through different experiences and situations. From facing challenges and new ways of working and thinking to achieve success in or out of work, everyone has learnt something and has a story to tell.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Renee Giarrusso - Gift Mindset 12 Gifts

As we reflect on this time last year, a lot has changed for all of us.

Overall, people have grown in more ways than one, through different experiences and situations. From facing challenges and new ways of working and thinking to achieve success in or out of work, everyone has learnt something and has a story to tell.

Challenges teach us what is possible, and successes get us to go that one step further.

It’s the lessons from these experiences that can make a difference in our lives and others. As I call them, these lessons or gifts can come in many forms; we have to be open to seeing them. They come from people and situations and can be from the past, the present or the future. By adopting the Gift Mindset®, we get to live our legacy now by sharing these lessons and create a workplace culture of purpose, connection and contribution.

To embrace these gifts, we need to raise our awareness, accept these lessons and apply the gifts they present both in and out of the workplace.

We need, in other words, to adopt and foster a Gift Mindset®.

Our gifts can fall into 12 key categories “The 12 Gifts”, that are the soft skills we need to deepen and build upon in any role. Too often hard skills (technical) become the focus and now more than ever, we need to unwrap and reveal the 12 Gifts.

I am so passionate about this message that I have written a book on it, “Gift Mindset® Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution.” This is being published and shared with the world late February!

This book is for you…

  • if you want to embrace challenges and successes and unwrap and share the gifts within
  • if you want to create a team and workplace culture of openness, connection and collaboration
  • if you are caught up in the “doing” of life and need to reflect on the “gifts that have got you to where you are now
  • if you would like to build on key life skills and explore the 12 key gifts to incorporate these into your life and leadership
  • if you are ready to deepen your self-awareness and acceptance of life’s lessons and share these to contribute to others
  • if you are ready to break down the barriers, you may face, and reap the benefits

If you are looking for a great way to ramp up the gift of connection, growth and gratitude within your workplace, then give your team the gift of the Gift Mindset® to kick start 2021.

In this thought-provoking book, I teach you how to adopt the Gift Mindset to learn from these experiences and appreciate them as gifts. Many workplace cultures are transactional, and performance-focused, adopting a Gift Mindset® culture promotes openness, connection and collaboration.

The stories, interviews, insights and practical tools can be easily applied to take your life, leadership and organisation to the next level.

Are you ready to unwrap your gifts?

Lead to be limitless…

    Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

    Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

    Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

    What makes Renée stand out is that she has first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

    At RG Dynamics the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs; never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

    With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

    Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner for over nine years. In 2016 she published her first book LIMITLESS Leadership™, a practical guide for exploring where you are at, and what you need to do and think about to lead for even more success, and in 2018, contributed to Leaders of Influence which shared insights from six Australian leaders!

    Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

    Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous, and the results summarised to help better understand where our market sits so that we can continue to provide, insights, tools and solutions to assist you to move up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

    She published her first book, Limitless Leadership, in 2016 and was a contributor to the Leaders of Influence anthology. In 2021 she published her 3rd book “Gift Mindset”-Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution. Pre-order your copy here.

    Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

    Share your comments below.

