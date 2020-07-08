Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Limitless Leaders™ Connection: Culture is not limited to the workplace but also our homeplace

In the workplace, culture stems from the people, as it does at home, and with so much change happening in our lives and selves at present, now is the optimal time to review and reset culture.

Culture is not limited to the workplace but also our homeplace

Culture exists in both the workplace and the homeplace!

Culture is a bit of a buzz word, and it simply means the shared values, ideas and social behaviours of a community. Often applied to the workplace I reckon we need to consider what I call our “homeplace culture” too.

In the workplace, culture stems from the people, as it does at home, and with so much change happening in our lives and selves at present, now is the optimal time to review and reset culture.

Both a high performance and happy work culture can be replicated at home. Obviously different people are involved but the principals are the same.

Culture is the name for what people are interested in, their thoughts, their models, the books they read and the speeches they hear. – Walter Lippmann.

Whether in the workplace as a team or at home with your loved ones, house buddies or friends, take a step back to reset and realign the culture.

The 3 L’s to reflect on :

  1. LET IN new ways of working and thinking
  2. LET GO of what no longer serves you and those around you
  3. LET BE what is working and can continue

Take some time to review and realign:

Purpose

  • Why are we here?
  • What gets us out of bed in the morning?

Values

  • What is important to us individually and as a team?
  • How are we living these values?

Beliefs

  • What beliefs are serving us and limiting us?
  • What do we need to believe in?

Behaviours

  • What behaviours and ways of being are working?
  • What needs to change or be done differently?

Attitudes

  • What is the thinking of each other?
  • What motivates us and lights us up?

Lead to be limitless…

Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

What makes Renée stand out is that she has first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

At RG Dynamics the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational and intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs; never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner for over nine years. In 2016 she published her first book LIMITLESS Leadership™, a practical guide for exploring where you are at, and what you need to do and think about to lead for even more success, and in 2018, contributed to Leaders of Influence which shared insights from six Australian leaders!

Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous, and the results summarised to help better understand where our market sits so that we can continue to provide, insights, tools and solutions to assist you to move up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

