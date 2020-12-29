Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Limit the mobile usage..

Time isn't the main thing, Its the only thing - Miles Davis

Nowadays everything come in handy. Easily we get anything, from talking, getting news around the world, ordering food from where we are, getting everything from where are… This is the stage we can’t live without mobile. Its a digital drug, we all seeking pleasure when are with mobile, scrolling the mobile and spending our precious time. They are our time consumers. It look lot of our time, without knowing this simple fact we keep on scrolling.

My advice to myself and to you all my dear friends please limit your mobile time, don’t let your precious time vanished by simply scrolling your mobile, checking social media, mails. Try to schedule a time to see you your mobile, check social media. If you follow this you surely get enough in hand.

I started small like not to take mobiles from 9 pm to 9 am. Scheduled my lunch time for checking the social media, mails. Really that worked well. Believe it I finished most of my works without any distractions. Keep practising, keep following save your precious time from the time consumer whom we call as mobile phone.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

