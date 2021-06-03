Lily Dulan of Giving Grief Meaning: “Stay away from alcohol, drugs and addictive behaviors”

Remember that saying, no is a complete sentence, especially when you are in the first few months of grief. It is okay not to return calls or attend social engagements that make you feel uncomfortable.

Lily Dulan is an MFT Psychotherapist and Yoga Teacher whose book Giving Grief Meaning is well on its way to becoming a seminal work in the field of grief and transformation. She has received accolades from luminaries in the field of wellness and transformation such as Anne Lamott, Sharon Salzberg, Michael Beckwith, and Marianne Williamson — just to name a few. She created The Name Work® method of healing after the loss of her first daughter Kara Meyer Dulan to SIDS in 2009 and is the founder of the 501c3 foundation, The Kara Love Project which serves marginalized individuals and communities both locally and around the globe.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

A bit about my childhood backstory — I was an awkward child who didn’t feel like I belonged, and this followed me into young adulthood. I soon found peers who felt similarly and together we found escape through alcohol and drugs. Thankfully I had parents who insisted that I go to college where I discovered that I actually loved learning — but it is the school of hard knocks that started me on the healing path.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have many favorite quotes, but the late scholar and luminary Stephen Levine’s work is filled with wisdom and life lessons in and around working with our grief. He writes in his seminal work Unattended Sorrow, “Perhaps the most difficult balancing act we learn is to trust our pain, to let the healing in.”

His words gently teach me not to run from my pain, but to soften and let it in. I used to see my pain and suffering as something that was wrong with me. Coming up in the world I got the message that being vulnerable meant you were weak and that it was something to be laughed at. “Everyone laughs at you, you fool,” is what I told myself. In the early days I remember lying on my yoga mat in “relaxation” or savasana pose, afraid of my own emotions and bodily sensations. My default was to become irritable from the silence and blame whatever came up for me on the “bad yoga teacher,” rather than embracing difficult emotions and sensations and treating whatever I was feeling with love and compassion. Eventually I learned to trust my pain and see it as a roadmap to transformation, self-love, and healing. The Name Work® method which I describe in my memoir Giving Grief Meaning is the culmination of my work so far. I look forward to learning and growing more in what is now the second half of my life.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

When things get tough, I am able to rise to the challenge. The pandemic coupled with systemic violence and oppression in our world has many of us reeling with fear. One way that I work with my own fear is through being of service and looking towards the good even when I feel our world and individual lives are in trouble. This is one of the reasons we started a charity — The Kara Love Project is the foundation we created in loving memory of our precious girl. During Covid we faced challenges by teaming with Foster Nation. We came together to feed former foster youth students who were impacted by the covid crisis. Our Kara Love Project heeded the call right out of the gate by sponsoring students at Mission College and Compton College. We had a grassroots community drive to raise funds and help the students feel a sense of nourishment at the outset of covid. Many of them depended on meal vouchers from their colleges which were now gone. The program launched by Foster Nation’s Founder, Maggie Lin allowed students to order food free of charge from their phones from a variety of restaurants. The Kara Love Project is glad that we were able to help students come up for air in those first weeks so that they were better able to regroup and move forward. We also made phone calls in support of homebound seniors through a program led by LA Works. It broke our hearts that we couldn’t get in to physically see the seniors that Kara Love served, but we soon adapted by going online and supporting Spring Gross and her Y.U.M.M.Y. Program which brings yoga, music, movement, and meditation to those in need. Spring was able to take her program onto zoom and bring her incredible spirit to those who desperately needed community free of charge. We were also able to help support Bhakti Yoga Shala keep its online studio going. Founders Govin Das and his wife Radha were one of the first to reach out to the global virtual community and offer free online yoga classes. This dynamic duo and their teachers have kept a sense of community going strong. The challenge of covid has shown us that we can rise to the challenge and make a difference, especially in difficult times. The Kara Love Project and our team as individuals, continue to work with Foster Care Counts Guardian Scholars Program and have found new ways to teach The Name Work® online to a variety of populations. Although we are all ready to see each other in person, it has been great connecting with people all over the world online. Sustaining community has been a bumpy road, but we have risen to the challenge which feels good. I try to find the good in people and I do as the late master teacher Dr. Wayne Dyer encourages and “treat them as if that’s all I see.” When I place my attention on what is good and right in people, it has a tendency to have a positive ripple effect in my life and in the lives of others. Think of how you feel when you make someone see their own worth and then they pay it forward by caring for themselves and others. As they say, “like attracts like.” I don’t always have a sunny attitude, and can get as aggravated as the next person, but I do have a knack for finding the good in people and sharing with them the beauty that I see. This is why I love helping people find the beauty in the letters of their name through The Name Work. I am not afraid to cross pollinate and love connecting in new ways. I recently had a heartfelt collaboration with friend and incredible Yoga Photographer, Robert Sturman. “What does your book have to do with photography?” people asked. As a person who is a natural collaborator, this question seemed silly. I knew when I reached out to Robert, that we would find points of intersection and connection and we both decided to go for it! Our connection culminated with a show sponsored by The Kranzberg Arts Foundation and The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum. It was a potent experience, reading from my book, Giving Grief meaning and later taking in stunning visual images taken all over the globe of people from all walks of life practicing Yoga and embracing healing and change. From breast cancer survivors, to models and ballerinas, to police and prisoners — we all experience the joy of being human and we all suffer. To visually see others embracing the bittersweet path of healing gives us a gentler invitation to commit to doing the work and embrace the process of “Giving Grief meaning.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

My greatest loss is the death of our precious daughter Kara Meyer Dulan who died at home of SIDS at the tender age of two months old in 2009. Life as we knew it was shattered and I literally could not breathe.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of the eventwas waking up to see that she was gone and watching my husband try to revive her as I frantically called 911. His efforts were futile, and I will never forget seeing the life gone from her angelic face. This was the worst thing that could have happened to me, not to mention my once shiny, sure, and bubbly faith in a loving God felt siphoned out of me. It felt like I was walking with weights on in a galaxy full of sadness that knew no end.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term I felt like an angry God had taken my baby, and that I was being punished.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

After the dust settled, I began putting the tools I used as a Yogi and Psychotherapist into practice.

I would gradually develop the method in my memoir, The Name Work®. I didn’t know it then in my sadness, but healing was happening. As the dust settled, I gently asked myself to go within and feel whatever it is I was feeling, so that I could bring it into the light of healing. I also went weekly to my women’s group and to Agape International Spiritual Center. Slowly I began attending a nurturing Yoga Class and practiced making positive affirmations about myself and the world even when I didn’t believe them.

In time, I began using the letters in my daughter Kara’s name, to find a sense of peace in my world after losing her so suddenly. It started in very small ways and didn’t happen overnight, but gradually I began to work with the qualities in her name. Here’s how it looks:

K: Let me first be kind to myself so that I have the ability to be kind to others and the environment

A: Is for alignment — let me act as if the world is aligned even if I don’t feel it or can’t see it.

R: I take time each day to pause and regenerate by committing to practices that allow me to feel more spacious within.

A: I take what I have learned from a centered pause — out into the world of action.

As I began the long process of healing, I would eventually see that I could help others do this work as well. The A-Z dictionary of qualities that are at the back of my book were being written in my mind’s eye — and I slowly began showing others how they could use their own name or the name of someone they loved and lost to do this work as well.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I like to use the phrase that I was able to “move through” rather than let go of the negative aspects of Kara’s death. Letting go implies that I somehow got over it completely. I’m sure some would argue with me, but I don’t believe that a complete “letting go” is possible. I like the onion analogy, that my grief has many layers. It is constantly evolving and changing.

It has been said that grief is something that we carry with us throughout our lives, and I agree. There are aspects of my grief that were let go of or released in their own time, such as the need to count the exact number of days she has been gone, or to replay the vivid story of rushing to meet the glaring lights of the emergency vehicle, or re- remembering being jolted awake by my husband’s screams and the horror of seeing our precious angel’s face streaked with death. These images come up as I type. I can’t just let go of them. They stay with me, imprinted on my soul. What I can do is move through them by treating the tears that well up and the pain in my heart with love and compassion. I can do a sort of letting go when I sit with my feelings rather than fighting them. This creates spaciousness. I can then affirm with certainty that positive change is possible and that intense human emotions, no matter what they are, don’t last forever. As I answer this question, I gently place my concerns into the light of healing.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

We can create a shift by connecting with our own heartbeat and breath through simple restorative ujjayi breathing. Picture a white light surrounding you. Then take ten breaths in through the nose and out through the nose slowly and deeply to your own rhythm. You then may want to inhale with arms overhead and exhale deeply with arms at your side for another 10 breaths. Then let your breathing return to normal and see if you can feel your heartbeat. As you rest, if you are feeling an emotion like fear or simple restlessness or agitation don’t run from it. Rather greet it like you would a friend and “sit with it” and maybe even invite it for a cup of tea as mindfulness pioneer Sharon Salzberg advocates.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t credit my healing to one particular person. It takes a village. (-: Although a relationship with a good Therapist, and a special 12 Step home group, helped me to see that difficult emotions are Just like problems, if I don’t face them, they get bigger. When I watch my emotions come and go, they tend to morph and change — and even get smaller and less dire. What I like to call The LA Yoga, Wellness, and Recovery Communities all played a part in helping to pull me through. Included in this list is the Agape International Spiritual Center, the Vision of Reverend Michael Beckwith, and the heavenly music of Rickie Byars.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Was I able to re-frame the consequences of Kara’s death? It may seem strange, but I do see her passing as one of my life’s greatest teachings. I would do anything to have her back in my arms — still her passing birthed my life’s purpose. She made me a more compassionate and loving person who is committed to being a positive presence in this world. I wanted to give her life meaning through creating The Kara Love Project and doing acts of good in her blessed name.100% of the proceeds from the book go to support its work.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that when I make space for my grief that I have the capacity to feel more authentic joy. I dance and sing now, not to escape pain in drunken escapades like I used to — but as a testimony to the resilience of our human spirit. And it’s a beautiful dance. As many who work with grief say, I can feel my grief and live a fabulous life in the process.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Here are 5 things you need to heal after a dramatic loss or life change. You can find many of them in my book Giving Grief Meaning:

Remember that saying, no is a complete sentence, especially when you are in the first few months of grief. It is okay not to return calls or attend social engagements that make you feel uncomfortable. You also may have to release friends that can’t be there to support you. I had to release a number of friends who just couldn’t bear to witness my pain. They were in too much of their own. In time I learned to gravitate to those who can support me through cultivating a supportive community. If someone expects you to be “over your grief” before you are ready it may be time to move on. Their unwillingness to be present really says more about them than you. Fred Rogers writes, “People have said don’t cry to other people for years and years, and all it has ever meant is “I’m too uncomfortable when you show your feelings. Don’t cry” I’d rather have them say, “Go ahead and cry. I’m here to be with you.” Practice good hygiene by bathing, showering, and practicing self-care each day. Do some form of physical activity on most days, even if it’s just going for a walk. Hiking in the mountains above our home saved me. Walking and hiking helped propel me forward into opposite or “contrary action” when I wanted to stay in bed and cry all day. It also put me in touch with my heartbeat and breath even when I didn’t want to breathe. Feeling my heart beat and the pulse of being alive still is the key to my health and healing. If I became super depressed and missed a day, I didn’t beat myself up — but I made it a point not to make lying around and ruminating over my loss a pattern. Ruminating is different than talking through, writing, or working through it. Ruminating for me involved a lack of self-care and dark unchecked and rampant thoughts around the mystery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, God, Death, and The Universe. Stay away from alcohol, drugs and addictive behaviors. Many of us who are faced with sudden loss can fall prey to the dangers of addiction or accelerate the progression of an existing addiction. If you think you may be overconsuming alcohol or drugs seek help immediately. The only requirement to join many 12 step groups is a desire to be free of harmful substances. There are even 12 step groups for food, sex, and gambling. I made a commitment to stay sober during my grief and I believe this decision saved my life. Use everyday activities for healing. Even if you have to go straight back to work, it is important that you carve out some time for you and name it as self-care. Self-care can look like walking the dog, or even asking for privacy while doing the dishes, listening to your favorite music and focusing on the task at hand. At the beginning of Covid, I made doing the dishes my private time. I was taking a special chanting class in the morning and used the time to practice what I was learning. Because I named it a special time for me alone in the kitchen, the name “chore” switched to “precious private time” Join a support group. Whether it is through your church or temple, a local community center or grief group. Having the support of other women who have lost children is a big part of my healing. I also worked with a qualified therapist. To help people on their journeys I created The Giving Grief Meaning Collective on Facebook. It exists for people to share their grief in a private group. Although it should not substitute working with a therapist or grief group- it is a good place to be in a supportive community.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to shift the paradigm and definition around what grief is. Grief is not just about the loss of a person. Although the loss of our daughter is a part of my story — grief is multifaceted. The pandemic has shown us that Grief can come up around the loss of a job, a divorce, physical trauma such as rape, loss of a home or even loss opportunities due to disease, global violence, and or addiction.

Grief is not just something we “get over.” As a society, we seem to think that we should be happy all of the time. This is completely false. There is great strength and perspective that comes from facing what we need to change as a society and coming undone as individuals. Let us learn to see our nervous breakdowns as:” nervous breakthroughs” as rock star Anthony Kiedis so adeptly sings on The Red Hot Chili Peppers album Californication. I believe that engaging with self-healing practices like the Name Work Method can help get us there.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

My heart aches for Chrissy Teigen who recently lost her infant son. I would love to sit down with her and have a heart to heart. Here is The Name Work in loving memory of her son Jack. As we read Jack’s name, let us all hold Chrissy and her family in our hearts. And may we all strive to embody the qualities sourced through his name.

JACK

J: J is for Just- I trust that The Universe or God is good and just. I trust in the goodness of life.

A: A is for Aligned- I seek out people whose values are aligned with mine and go where the love is. I listen to my intuition and if something or someone doesn’t feel right, I allow myself to say no and move away.

C: C is for centered. I take time to pause and center by myself each day in a way that feels right for me.

K: K is for kindness. I treat myself with kindness and compassion, knowing that healing is a process. I am gentle with myself on the journey.

