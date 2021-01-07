Lily Adrianne – Motivation Is The Stepping Stone Toward Your Dreams

At just 27 years Lily Adrianne, a model from New Zealand, owns 11 properties. After buying her first house in Auckland at 24 years she was motivated to buy even more property. There is nothing Lily Adrianne cannot pull off and that’s what makes her stand tall amongst her contemporaries.

Success often comes to those who take big risks, and big risks can result in epic failures. There are very few one-hit wonders, as most successful entrepreneurs have experienced failure at one point. Even if you have failed in the past, commit to your end goal and don’t think about those past failures or the possibility of failing again.

Living in this world can be two things: people either limit themselves within the confines of their present reality or push beyond the mundane to achieve greatness. Some are blinded continuously by the pains of their present misfortunes that they inhibit themselves to move forward. However, some exceptional individuals use these unfortunate experiences and turn them into one’s ultimate driving forces towards climbing the summits of success says Lily.

It is rightly said “ Where there is a will, there is a way”. To do anything, you have to be willing to do it in the first place. Which is when, as they say “you will win half the battle” . That will to do something would further lay out your objectives and the ways you can accomplish those objectives. Will is one thing which you must believe in, something that will further cement the importance of self motivation. How badly do you want to achieve your goals? How much are you willing to sacrifice in the short term to gain in the long term? Are you motivated enough to keep pushing, even when times seem bleak and all hope might be lost? Are you willing to give it all up just so that you can live a life on your own terms? Your friends? Your social life? Your car? Your house, even?

Adrianne says , if you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals. Goals are the stepping stones toward your dreams so in order to achieve them, you need motivation to keep you chugging along towards them. When you’re working towards something, it can be really motivating if you can see evidence that you’re making progress. Draw or create a visual representation of how you’re coming closer to achieving the goal you’ve set yourself.

When we are inspired, excited, getting more than expected results from something we get motivated. Such as it’s inspiring when you read stories and beliefs of successful people. It’s inspiring when you see someone achieving something great and feeling happy. That’s the way we feel motivated and it helps us to achieve our own goals Lily quoted.