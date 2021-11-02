Lillee Jean: “You need to find something, just one thing, that you can admire in yourself”

You need to find something, just one thing, that you can admire in yourself. It doesn’t have to be about beauty, it can be your intelligence, your accomplishments, no matter how big or small. Nobody can take that from you, and everyone has at least one thing that they can name, they just need to think about it. Working out always refocuses my energy, and makes me feel accomplished, and focused for my day.

Lillee Jean is a New York City influencer, entrepreneur, actress, model, beauty and lifestyle blogger, self-taught makeup artist, environmentalist, and anti-online bullying advocate. She focuses on creating beauty and health content for her YouTube Channel, as well as now hosts an online live celebrity web series on IG Live. Lillee Jean also uses her channel to advocate for mental health, as well as to talk to her fans about the effects of bullying and cyberbullying, weaving education into her conversations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

At the age of 9, I got interested in collecting dolls, American Girl and Barbie being some of my favorites. I am an imaginative person by nature, so one day, I decided to film my dolls in stop-motion videos, putting them into various situations, such as gymnastics school, etc. I uploaded my videos to an online blog, and the rest is history. I was hooked, and, fell in love with the art of the internet. To this day, my original videos, and blogs remain for people to view. My inspiration has always been my family and friends, who have encouraged me to get into different areas of art, fashion, and, beauty. I used to love to go to the Mac Stores in the malls to watch the makeup artists match colors for people, and do their makeup. I would say that Nikki Tutorials, definitely inspired the glamorous side of me. She is so inspirational, and talented, and so forthcoming in her videos, that I was intrigued to want to also do something similar to what she was doing. Jaclyn Hill was amazing too, with her blending skills, which were elaborate, but easy to follow. These are two women that definitely inspired me to start putting together makeup tutorials, which I would eventually put on YouTube and Instagram. As my fanbase grew, I became more emboldened to explore different techniques. When I was 15, my friends and neighbors would ask me to do their makeup for events. I was lucky enough to make this into a paid side business, while, going to school at the same time. This was definitely not what my parents thought my career path would be, figuring instead that I would, like most young people, go to College (something I strongly encourage my fans to do).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have been extremely supportive of my career choices. My mom has been my manager since 2019, and she has helped further my passion for the arts. She has been the hand holder, when my creativity was sapped from being cyberbullied, or when I was feeling less than creative for other reasons. Both my parents inspire me to keep moving forward, no matter how many times anyone might try to knock me down. They have taught me to make my own path, and to not allow anyone to make me feel less than. My favorite “pep-talk” from my mom is whenever I have felt bad about being attacked online, she always has told me that “nobody can erase me, only I can erase myself, and only if I choose to do so.” She has inspired me to be myself, embrace who I am, and understand that those who try to hurt me, really themselves are hurting inside, and compassion for others, that don’t fully understand why or what they are doing, is essential to growing and being me.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I was rushing to an event in the city, and was late, and ended up putting my makeup on in the car. Unfortunately, going across the 59th Street Bridge in New York City is never a smooth ride, and when my driver pushed on the brakes, the lipgloss I was applying, got glued to my hair (I had my hair down). I was freaking out, and after taking a lot of deep breaths, ended up wearing my hair up for the evening. The lesson learned, was to just laugh at the small stuff, and look at the bigger picture, what can I do in a situation that is stressing me out, after all, it is not a huge “thing” but a small thing in this life. Learning not to combust has been a lesson well learned to a healthier attitude in life.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I would tell anyone having a want, to be in this business, requires a lot of dedication and hard work. Most people think you just shoot an interesting or funny video, but there is a lot of behind the scenes that you don’t realize. For me, I don’t write scripts, I do everything on the fly, but I still plan what my content will be for days, photos, and video shoots. Then there is editing, and, promoting. By the time I’m done, it can be a 16–18 hour day to produce one YouTube video. I think that if someone is interested in being an influencer, they should stay the course, and realize that with anything worth working for, it will take some time to get to the moment, where, not only are you enjoying what you are doing, but you are reaping the monetary gain from it. I’ve since started branching out further into entertainment, with an IMDB-approved web series that focuses on current celebrities, and topics that are relevant to what they are doing in their industry. It is always super fun to have my fans come on as guests, to ask questions, and I’m very proud of what I have been building with the shows. We are in Season 2 right now, and planning for Season 3, as we speak.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I am dedicated to my fans. They always come first, so the most important thing to me, as a creator, is to always let them know, that without them, I would not exist online. I always take the time to interact with my fans, and having live sessions on my web series is a great way for me to connect with my fans, and have them talk about the things that are important to them.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

It can be challenging to keep yourself mentally healthy and prepared for anything in this industry. I always keep myself focused on the end game. What is important to my fans? What do they want to see? My fans define me, and my content, so to keep the “spark” alive with them, and with what I do, I daily meditate, ensuring I clear out any negativity from my system, so I am focused and fresh for what I want to tackle in the day’s work.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I always go to bed at night, clearing my thoughts of anything that might have disturbed me for the day. I don’t want to go to bed angry, it will only make me wake up grumpy, and less productive. I also take time out during the day, even if it is for five minutes to sit, and breathe. People think that is a funny thing to do, but it is really important to me, to not let anything overwhelm me, and the best way to refocus, myself is to just sit and take some deep breaths before moving on to my next task.

Can you share five ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You need to find something, just one thing, that you can admire in yourself. It doesn’t have to be about beauty, it can be your intelligence, your accomplishments, no matter how big or small. Nobody can take that from you, and everyone has at least one thing that they can name, they just need to think about it. Working out always refocuses my energy, and makes me feel accomplished, and focused for my day. I recommend Tabata. It is a quick way to get a workout with maximum results. Another thing I always do is to not self-sabotage myself. Cyberbullying has made me realize that I should stop doubting things I do. I need to embrace who Lillee Jean is, not who someone on the internet, that doesn’t know me, wants to see me as. I try to keep laughter in my day, even if I am having a moment that does not feel especially good, because mentally, any job, any negative atmosphere, can break you if you don’t learn the triggers to “fix” yourself. When I was in grade school, I got picked on a lot because I was a little overweight. I finally got fed up, and, confronted the person that was bullying me. She had a whole group of friends around her, and she was very cruel. It was the last year of grade school, and I just had enough with her taunts, and I said to her, you know “I may be overweight, but I can lose that weight, but you, you are ugly inside, and unless you change, you will always be ugly inside.” I remember that look on her face, realization, and I never forgot that, for the things I’ve done going forward.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

“The Art of War”, written by Sun Tzu is the most inspiring book I have ever read. Published in 1772, in English, it is a book that I refer to often when applying it to situations in my life. Originally written in the 5th century BC, it is a Chinese military treatise, written by one of the most renowned military strategists ever, Sun Tzu, which means “Master Sun”. Each chapter of the book is devoted to different sets of skills relating to warfare, and how it applies to military strategy and tactics. I bet that was not something you were expecting me to say, however, it is something that can be applied to business and legal strategy, as well as lifestyle, and it is, in my opinion, one of the most important books that have ever been written. As you know, I have been cyberbullied relentlessly by a mob of people, for no reason online. One of my favorite chapters is Weak Points and Strong, which explains opportunities to be taking in life. You know that the Art of War has been applied to many fields, other than the military. It teaches you how to outsmart one’s opponent without actually having to engage in physical battle. I can tell you that this tactic has saved my mental health many a day.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

One time I was asked to try a spa live snail treatment, which I was a little freaked out about, but also curious about. After researching that snail slime is very good for firming the skin, and retaining elasticity, I went for it and found it to be quite interesting.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am involved with two movements. One is of course online bullying and bullying in general, as well as environmental issues the world is facing right now. People don’t like to talk about bullying, because it makes them feel weak, and I have discovered those doing the bullying, actually are people who have been bullied, or are currently being bullied, thus gaining their “power” back by setting their frustrations out on someone else. I am also involved with the coral reef and plastic pollution. Climate change is real, and even educating just one person can make a huge difference.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Other than Kim Kardashian, I would probably say Lady Gaga. She is a brilliant strategist herself, like Madonna and Kim, reinventing herself and changing as times change. She is also extremely talented, and I admire, that she uses her talent to better the world, and, raise awareness on social issues.

