Lillee Jean: “We can learn to respect each other”

As part of our series about 5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean was born in New York City on April 18, 2001. She is a well-known social media celebrity, with long ties to the borough of Queens. She is a content creator, influencer, actress, model, entrepreneur, beauty and health blogger, and lifestyle vlogger. Self-taught in makeup, she is known for her easy-to-use makeup tutorials that can go from soft glam to full-on glamorous looks. Lillee Jean is also an advocate for cyberbullying and the environment. While she mainly focuses her content on beauty and health which airs on her YouTube Channel, she has created her web series, called Lillee Jean TALKS! Live, which airs live on her IG TV channel, as well as runs on her YouTube, and own website. She likes to explore other additional subjects on her channel, which range from digital art, too mental health, and, enjoys interacting with her fans daily to see how they are doing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I am a New York girl through and through. Grew up in Queens, one of the boroughs in New York City. Queens is rich in so much history. For example, we have a Quaker House in Downtown Flushing that was founded in 1642. I remember my parents taking me to all the historical sites in the borough, and being astounded that I was able to see this, and be apart of it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The Art of War”, by Sun Tzu. I was introduced to the book in my early teens, and I remember having to write a report on it for school. Afterwards I read it again and have since referred to it, as I have grown in my business. Although the book was written by a Military general, it really is a life lesson book, that applies the theory of maintaining peace and social order without violence.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Taken straight from Sun Tzu, it would be “Know thy self, know thy enemy. A thousand battles, a thousand victories.” When you think about what he is saying here, it is not violent. It is simply to understand your opponent and be prepared for whatever lies ahead by knowing the person you are up against, and you will win what you want, without violence.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, being a leader means being able to direct people, without panic, in any circumstance. Even if I, myself, might freak out inside, I never let my team know.

In life we come across many people, some who inspire us, some who change us and some who make us better people. Is there a person or people who have helped you get to where you are today? Can you share a story?

I have been blessed to meet so many people in the last few years, who have different life experiences, but all have the same goals as mine. Each and everyone has become my friend, so no, there is no one particular person, but people, who are friends, that have become part of my extended family.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

We need to focus on healing the divide that has occurred. We had a very volatile last four years, which proved how divided our country is, and how we haven’t come as far as we thought we have. Everyone says having the “conversation” with each other, is the first step, but I disagree.

We’ve talked about the first step, we were supposed to take these first steps during the 1960s, when equality for all people was supposed to be achieved, and yet we remain in the same place we were.

I don’t believe you can change ingrained hostility and social unacceptance. What we can change, through education, and this is entirely only my opinion, is the actions of others, that are in a place of authority, as well as educate the new younger generations, to be better people, to understand the wrongs, so they don’t commit the wrongs that have been made in the past.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

People just hate to hate. I don’t even think they know why half the time, they are acting this way. Poverty, anguish, hostility, there can be a hundred different reasons for this all coming to this point. The bottom line is people are fed up with seeing other people hurt, due to inequality, and hate. We need to educate those who will learn, specifically the young people of today, and we need to move forward, and make some radical changes immediately. Not debate these things in court, but take action so things such as an insurrection, do not happen again.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

I try, every day, that I talk with my fans, to foster a harmonious environment, where everyone knows we are one person, one love. I can only do what feels right to me, and project that out to the people that touch my life daily. I try, that is what I can do, as a person with a platform. Keep on trying, and striving every day for the same thing.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

We can learn to respect each other. If someone looks like they’re struggling lend a hand, even if it is not money, perhaps even spending time talking to them, would make the difference; Learn to look at each other as one, not separate because your hair is different, or you speak a different language or have different customs; Become community-driven. Where I live it is very diverse, and we all try to help each other out, whether it is shopping for a neighbor, or dropping someone off going to work; Continue to spread the love, be there for each other.

All so simple and attainable if we all try.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

There has to be a want to do these things. You cannot force people to become the epitome of something you want. They have to want to make a change. Lead by example. Look at the Covid Pandemic. Some refuse to get shots until it is too late, then the message they leave is please get vaccinated. Maybe that is a coded message from God, I don’t know, but the thing is before it is too late, and somebody else gets hurt, we need changes to happen. Each of us can push for those changes, we just have to keep trying.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am always optimistic. I have great faith in mankind.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell them this. Only you can lead by example. Only you can live a better life and show others how you choose how to live. With hope, that makes an impact on who they will be going forward.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Meghan Markle. She is someone that does not preach. She shows by example, that is a true princess, and I admire her, and would love to see her goals, and thoughts for the future. I am also impartial to her since her daughter Lilibet is sort of named like me.

