Lillee Jean: “The best way to get your mojo back is to find something that you can do, when you have that moment to be by yourself, to do something that will make you feel relaxed”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a model, actress, self-taught make-up artist, content creator, beauty blogger, environmentalist, anti-bullying and cyberbullying advocate. Her content on her YouTube and Instagram[ channels focus on beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle. She also focuses on educating her fans on cyberbullying, (she, has been stalked and cyberbullied, as well being attacked for being Jewish, with anti-semitic slurs and threats being made towards her.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I started out when I was 9 years old, exploring the internet, and got interested in fashion, beauty and lifestyle from there. I always was into different things that were associated with the arts, whether it was painting, dancing, sculpting, etc. When I was younger, I used to love to play around with makeup to see what combinations I could come up with, like my favorite beauty gurus. It is a little cliché, but from there I became fascinated with textures, and how colors could be blended and mixed together to create various looks and beautiful sometimes illusions.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My parents. They always were behind me 100 percent, telling me to pursue whatever made me happy. I cannot ever remember a time where my folks told me no when it came to the arts, and the things I became interested in. Just having that nurturing love, and power of belief behind me has always fueled my drive to where I want to be.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Again always my parents, supplying the love and determination for me to become the best version of me. I am very lucky, they have always encouraged anything that I believed in.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Pretty much when you start out, you’re learning, so everything you can do can be a hit or a miss. I think one of the worst mistakes was when my studio was on the top floor of a house we lived in. It was extremely hot, and I forgot to put the air conditioner on for the room. By the time I got in to start working the next day, all of my lipsticks had melted down in the tubes. It was, suffice to say a tragic and costly mess.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Actually from the Dalai Lama, who said “the purpose of our lives is to be happy.” This is such a profound statement, and simple in its context. If we all just took a deep breath and looked around, and let ourselves enjoy our lives, well everything would be so much better.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Some of the most important and interesting projects, of course, are my plans for Season 2 of my live talk show I started on my IG Live TV. I love meeting interesting people from all walks of life. We have a lot of fun and planning out who fits in the lineup, is what is plaguing me right now. I have some very exciting fun guests coming on for the Season, and I know everyone will enjoy participating in the live.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My determination to never let anything get in my way. I have gone through a period of serious cyberbullying, and even have some PTSD from it, but I refuse to allow anyone to take away my dreams, and what I love to do. I’m a tenacious person by nature, and it is pretty hard to take me off my axis. I think that this has served me best in all decisions I have made in my life so far.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

In my business, the constant recording, and events you go too, plus interacting on a regular basis with people, can be taxing on your mind and body. I try to keep an even balance, so that I can be the best version of me, and present myself appropriately at all times. It is a hard balance, but I always take a deep breath moment, for myself, even if it is just ten minutes, to power down, and recharge.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

To me, burnout is just breaking apart. Becoming catatonic to your surroundings because you are so weary from working, and surviving in the world, with all of its problems.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Recharging and refreshing. I do that daily, and I suggest everyone takes the time, even like I said, ten minutes a day, to refresh your mind and your body.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I don’t believe that is the answer at all. Yes, there are times you just have to get through that one moment, where you are stressed and under pressure, but must finish a project, but there is never a time, that you cannot take a decompressed moment, to just breathe and reassess your situation. I realize I am luckier than most since I work for myself, but even at work, just go out to the bathroom, put cold water on your face, and take that moment for yourself.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Stress from deadlines. In entertainment, a lot of it, from my experience is the scrutinization you get from people who don’t even know you.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The best way to get your mojo back is to find something that you can do, when you have that moment to be by yourself, to do something that will make you feel relaxed. For me, I love to just watch something mindless, that reminds me of something happy, like a campy comedy show, or movie. Just that one act, is uplifting, I believe for anyone.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It is always helpful to have a good support system. I appreciate when my friends and family just let me be by myself for a time, to just reconnect with my inner thoughts and being.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I think that you can pretty much see when someone is losing steam. I’d love to see employers become more proactive towards their staff, giving them a few hours off, to get off early and decompress. Sometimes the ends meet the needs. For example, someone might say to me, well you are losing money if that person leaves early, but the truth is, I’m not. I am giving them the space, that safe space, to reconnect and come back the next day refreshed, and happier.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think that it is important for employers to participate in wellness classes. We all burn out, even the people that run the show, so to speak. It would be a step in the right direction for employers to learn how to handle the “burnout” with their employees better.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Probably that they shut down, and it is hard to get them to reset themselves so they can move forward. This is why I am such a huge proponent of taking some moments for myself.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be to participate in helping people move towards their potential. You need to learn how to just decompress, become one with yourself, and know that it is okay if you are feeling bad right now, tomorrow is another day.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Senator Elizabeth Warren. She is inspirational, she is tough, and she knows what the people need, and what would make the most sense for this country. I would love to participate in something that she was hosting, such as a town meeting.

