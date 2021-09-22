Lillee Jean of Lillee Jean TALKS! Live: “Don’t be afraid to accessorize”

Don’t be afraid to accessorize. It will create a “moment”. You must create that mood to make a photo great, not just good.

Lillee Jean was born in New York City on April 18, 2001. She is a well-known social media celebrity, with long ties to the borough of Queens. She is a content creator, influencer, actress, model, entrepreneur, beauty and health blogger, and lifestyle vlogger. Self-taught in makeup, she is known for her easy-to-use makeup tutorials that can go from soft glam to full-on glamorous looks. Lillee Jean is also an advocate for cyberbullying and the environment. While she mainly focuses her content on beauty and health which airs on her YouTube Channel, she has created her web series, called Lillee Jean TALKS! Live, which airs live on her IG TV channel, as well as runs on her YouTube, and own website. She likes to explore other additional subjects on her channel, which range from digital art, too mental health, and, enjoys interacting with her fans daily to see how they are doing.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was always an artistic person, enjoying delving into painting, drawing, etc. When I got my first laptop, when I was a kid, I started getting into the online games that allowed you to dress your characters, and role play, such as Club Penguin. From there, I got more interested in makeup and fashion, and by the time I was 9 I was using my American Girl dolls to film on my iPhone stop-motion videos.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I guess I would have to say the five-year campaign on online bullying I have endured, that has encompassed attempting to sabotage my career, physically hurt me and my family, isolate and attempt to mentally destroy my being. That has been a surreal journey I have been on, and unfortunately am still fighting against. I am winning though. I have an amazing family and a wonderful fan base who are fiercely loyal. At one time, I would ask God why this was happening to me. I remember my mom telling that me that God “never gives us more than we can bear.” With that in mind, I believe my mission is to lead and show people that also are going through this sort of thing how to survive, and how to rise above what can be an extremely toxic environment that can destroy your well-being mentally and physically.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I make mistakes every day of my life, but I am always learning, and trying new things, so there is that. Probably would be when I was first starting out, my first “studio” was super hot, because it was on the top floor, close to the roof, even in the winter. It would become a sauna sometimes, and one day when I was filming, I didn’t notice that sweat was going down my armpits. By the time I was done filming, I uploaded without viewing, and there was a trail going down each armpit. It was not one of my most favorite moments.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I try to bring interesting relevant topics to every video I post. When I am doing live shows, I like to interact with my fans, and I regularly comment back and forth with them on my channels, to let them know I am a real person, and I do care. I think that makes me stand out from the rest of the crowd because I do take time out of the day to ensure that I am answering people, and not ignoring them. Always making sure the people who have helped elevate me, know how wonderful they are to me, matters.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do what you love to do. If you get times where you feel that you’re not having a good time, then you need to take a break. Emotionally being on camera, and playing your life out for the world can be hard, it is one I have chosen, a path that is comfortable for me, and even I take “life” breaks to ensure I am the best version of Lillee Jean for my viewers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Always my family. They are my bedrock, always there, no judgment just supporting my goals. I am so grateful for that.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I am, but right now I cannot reveal the work I am doing. Suffice to say that it will be meaningful, and will be impactful on the situation I have had to deal with for so long. I need to ensure that people don’t see me as fluff, but see me as a real person, who brings controversial issues to the forefront at all times.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I do try daily, to share only good positive messages, and to lead by example. I believe I have achieved this goal because I care so much about the content my fans view from me. I love when someone that follows me turns around and tells me that I have made a difference in their life. I have two people that are my super fans really, that have come out of their “shells” to start doing their channels. To me, that is the most rewarding thing I could hear of all.

Can you share “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Take Stunning Photos”. Please an example for each.

Pick complementary colors to your complexion, that will enhance you and your features. Don’t use colors that tend to wash you out; You need to always find the correct lighting. If the lighting is bad it will end up casting harsh shadows on the subject; Play around with angles. Not one angle will work for someone, you need to find the “best side” to you, to make it work; Elongate yourself — put your weight actually in your back leg so your front leg looks longer; Don’t be afraid to accessorize. It will create a “moment”. You must create that mood to make a photo great, not just good.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be for people to learn to respect each other. I truly believe that kindness and love can change the world.

