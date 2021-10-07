Lillee Jean: “Never lose focus of who you are”

Resilience. Never lose focus of who you are. If you allow the bad people to take who you are, well they’ve won. Refocus if you must, but never allow them to win. Build lasting business relationships. I’m friends with tons of people in different industries, music, art, makeup, dance, boxing, fitness, etc. Even though our industries can be different in many ways, we all have the same common thread, being entrepreneurs that guide us, and lead us back to each other. Another important thing to me at least, is when I have a particularly bad day, taking some time out for me time. If it means making myself feel good by watching a mindless cartoon, well I’m gonna do that, and if someone doesn’t think that is their norm, so be it, live your life, but don’t attempt to live or judge mine. I also think surrounding yourself with people who can uplift you and have your back when things are up or down is important. It is so important for family and friends to celebrate your successes as well as help you in times that can be low.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a young entrepreneur, who is well known for her digital social media content which includes beauty, health, and lifestyle tips and tutorials. She often reviews new products on her YouTube channel, as well as has her own IMDB-approved web series, Lillee Jean TALKS! Live (which is in its second season), which airs live on her IG TV channel, as well as runs on her YouTube, and website. She is known for exploring other subjects such as being safe during the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as dealing with mental health issues. She interacts daily with her fans on her social media platforms, to “check-in” and ensure they are doing fine.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I first got interested in the internet when I was in elementary school. There truly is a reason it’s called the “worldwide” web. So many places to explore, research, and have fun on. At an early age, I was enthralled with art, and, what you can do to touch others in different ways. I found the internet to be a way I could explore this passion within me.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

At 15, I had already started blogging online, and I was on a part-time basis creating makeup looks for a small client base. At some point, I started getting contacted by companies to showcase their brands on my Instagram, which, was growing rapidly. At this moment in time, I realized I wanted to get involved more with social media, and my first company was created. I later rebranded, mid-2020, and Lillee Jean Beauty, Inc. is the end result.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs definitely inspired me to want to work for myself. My grandfather owned his own businesses as a contractor to high-end clients, and my mom has run her own entertainment prop and antique business for as long as I have been born. Although it is a lot of hard work, being your own boss, there really is nothing more satisfying than working hard for yourself, and making your own money, while building a dream.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My mom has been a key player in encouraging my passion to be an independent person. She is someone I can always rely on to help me when I might be stumped on a problem, or to bounce ideas off of. When I first started out, my parents thought this was just a fun “project” that a young person took up. As I continued on, and, kept to a rigid schedule, I think the realization that I was always going to be in entertainment, and the arts set in for them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Being original is key. I try to make everything I do unique and different. If you think about it, there is not much variety in stories nor art in the world, so it is to the person creating it to make the experience unique for their fans.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity is key. My fans depend upon me to deliver honest reviews on the products I represent. They also expect me to give them a thorough review of a product. Maintaining my integrity is of the utmost importance to my fanbase, and me. I would also say my “self-awareness” of the power I wield in influencing my fan’s tastes, and interests is key. Last, I would have to say endurance. It takes a lot to stand before my fans every day, hoping beyond hope that they will continue to be interested and passionate about the things I find interest in. It is a process I go through, which defines who I am, and makes me hone my strengths and weaknesses in daily.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

When I first started out, I would ask other digital influencers what their best advice for someone who was growing a following would be. Someone once told me, (and I quote straight out of the movie “Field of Dreams”) “if you build it they will come”. Well, I waited and realized that was not true at all. I’m impatient by nature so, I took control of my own destiny. You need to promote yourself. When you decide to get involved, in any business really, you need to be married to it for a time, before it takes off. There are no guarantees in the world, but you can certainly leverage your odds by working hard. One of my favorite sayings is “work smarter, not harder”. But even with that advice, it is a lot of work, to get the ball rolling on a business endeavor.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Take time for yourself. Even if it means taking power naps (I’m a big fan), you need to recharge your emotional and physical batteries, quite often.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

You need to be honest with your fans. They need to know that when you endorse something, or when you review something, it means it is true. I would never misrepresent to anyone, a product, I didn’t believe in, or in a cause I didn’t feel.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think that most founders tend to overthink what they are doing. I believe in my gut and my instinct. If I believe in something, I go with it. I don’t analyze something until it is hard to envision what the vision originally was. I believe many entrepreneurs tend to go into hyperdrive, and, drive themselves insane with “the vision” they have of what will be. Hard work is important, but overthinking, can be overkill.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

When you are an entrepreneur, the only person you are really going to disappoint, or, bring down, in the end, is yourself. When you work for someone you always have that invisible parachute, where you get up, and go to work for someone, who is taking more risks than you are, but also is reaping more rewards than you ever will see. I have had tons of challenges, that could also be called setbacks and failures. For example, everyone knows I have been cyberbullied, but most don’t realize the depth and dedication this mob of people have taken this to. They have attempted to ruin my name, my career with brands I work with. I never have allowed any of these things to stop me, the Lillee Jean train from rolling down the track. If someone wants to “metaphorically” take me out, I don’t nowadays consider it a setback. I consider it a challenge to prove why I am Lillee Jean, and why I deserve to sit where I am sitting on the entrepreneurial stage. Someone with a regular job always has a backup of the company they work for, to enforce rules put in place by work laws, to protect them. Entrepreneurs do not have that same afforded luxury.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The first time I ever got invited to an event, I felt like a Queen! It was to a high-end makeup event, and I was walking on air for days, trying to find the right mix of outfit, with shoes. I was so excited, I got to the event two hours early and waited outside to be let in, and that was Winter, New York City cold baby!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When the cyberbullying reached a fever pitch, and brands were being written, as well as called non-stop, by fake accounts, with the most outrageous names you could ever imagine, I was in shock. I couldn’t believe that any brand would give somebody the time of day that not only didn’t have a photo, but, also was using the most craziest names you can think of to call themselves. That was an unusually low point in my life, and I felt quite fragile at that time. Nowadays, I just say, here is my lawyer on dial, he will deal with you via subpoena, if you want to get smart about it. As for companies that were judgmental and chose the path of least resistance, meaning not being annoyed on social media, I am better off for not working with them, and as I have grown I would never recommend their products to my fans, all 1 million-plus.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I merely said you are Lillee Jean, and if you are going to be treated this way, well we will find a different way to present you to your fans. That is exactly what I did, and what I do now. I create me, every day of the week, the best part of Lillee Jean (or as some of my fans call me LJ), the best version for myself and my fans, really.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Resilience. Never lose focus of who you are. If you allow the bad people to take who you are, well they’ve won. Refocus if you must, but never allow them to win. Build lasting business relationships. I’m friends with tons of people in different industries, music, art, makeup, dance, boxing, fitness, etc. Even though our industries can be different in many ways, we all have the same common thread, being entrepreneurs that guide us, and lead us back to each other. Another important thing to me at least, is when I have a particularly bad day, taking some time out for me time. If it means making myself feel good by watching a mindless cartoon, well I’m gonna do that, and if someone doesn’t think that is their norm, so be it, live your life, but don’t attempt to live or judge mine. I also think surrounding yourself with people who can uplift you and have your back when things are up or down is important. It is so important for family and friends to celebrate your successes as well as help you in times that can be low.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience to me is bouncing back even when adversity throws you curveballs. I believe everyone has these traits within them, and some just don’t know how to bring them out. When something hard happens to you, always recenter yourself and remember who you are, and what you are capable of. Nobody can take that from you. Nobody.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Even when I was growing up I had to deal with people making fun of me because I was a little overweight. It made me quite shy, and afraid to allow people to approach me. Through this experience, I grew out of the shyness, and, learned to exert my feelings. I now know that nobody is allowed to enter my space, and, tell me what to do, to manipulate my feelings, or views.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I do. Having a negative attitude is only going to bring me to a bad place. I’ve learned that the best thing to do when something seems impossible, is to say to myself, okay this is not the worst that can be, we will somehow find a way out of this, and I always do end up doing just that. Figuring out the answer to a perplexing situation, that seems impossible to win.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

If a leader seems like all is hopeless the people who believe in them, will naturally feel the same way. I never let a day go by where I allow myself to be defeated. Yes, I have moments. We are all human, and every one of us will go through the process, maybe some more than others in a week. The key is to bring yourself back from the edge as quickly as you can, and that is exactly what I do.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

One of my favorite sayings is from Confucius who said, “…your greatest glory is not in ever falling, but in rising every time we fall”.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!