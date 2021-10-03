Lillee Jean: “Learn to breathe”

Learn to breathe. Take at least ten minutes out of your day to breathe, and refocus your energy.

As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is an American content creator known for her beauty, skincare and lifestyle content she features on her YouTube, website, and Instagram channels. She is also known as an accomplished writer, producer, director, actress, model, young entrepreneur, and blogger. Lillee Jean loves to add some fun into her video, and often cosplay’s a character, such as her recent one, Sandy from Grease. Her content remains relevant to world concerns, as well as making it fun for her fans. Lillee Jean currently has a live web series she created, called “Lillee Jean TALKS! Live” that is IMDB accredited, and features well known actors, singers, as well as innovators in the entertainment industry. Currently she is in the midst of filming Season 2.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started out watching videos on YouTube when I was younger. I was about 9 when I got interested in stop-motion photography and looked up several YouTuber’s who were doing this at the time. Because I am a girly girl, I ended up also watching a ton of beauty videos, most makeup tutorials. I was enthralled with Nikkie Tutorials, and how effortless, but beautiful she showed makeup could be. After that, I was hooked.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed?

I think everyone feels that way, at one time or another. The one thing I learned, which is truly the basis of how I survive in this crazy world, is to tell myself, that somethings are potential, and may or may not happen, and somethings I can’t control, and have to wait for a circumstance to right the wrong being done. Literally the long and the short of it is “don’t sweat the small stuff”. I think that anxiety and depression can create a lasting effect on people feeling rushed. Mental healthcare is important and one thing I also advocate for.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness?

Feeling anxious, from being pressured to do something can leave long-term medical conditions such as depression, heart attack, causes high blood pressure and can even cause a stroke. It is really important to recognize what is going on and try to rectify it before you end up getting sick.

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down?

I’m not saying people should be lazy, but definitely if we took a little more time to “smell the roses”, and let things flow in a more natural pattern, we would be healthier for it. I really believe that a person needs to just give themselves permission to wait on a situation, and for situations not readily resolved, know that it is there, but don’t obsess over it.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed.

Can you share with our readers 6 strategies that you use to “slow down to do more”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Access what you are facing. Is it a crisis that must be handled immediately? If so, you need to calmly create a list of all the things you need to do to reach the attainable outcome. If it is something bothering you, I believe you need to give yourself permission to acknowledge that, and find a solution to the problem in your space and time. If someone is demanding something of you personally, you need to access what they are asking you, and if it is beneficial to you mentally and physically. If it is something making you uncomfortable you need to acknowledge that to yourself and say “NO. I do not accept what you are telling me or ordering me to do.” You have to be the one to control yourself, not allow others to take that right from you. Never let anybody tell you something you must do. All requests from you are and should be collaborative. I refuse to allow anyone to push me around, and order me to do something I don’t want. Learn to breathe. Take at least ten minutes out of your day to breathe, and refocus your energy. Remember that there is nothing more important than your own sanity. Only you can keep your mind and body strong.

Being 20 in a business world, can be extremely challenging. People older tend to try to talk over me, even though they know I’m the final say in a project. I’ve been given in the past unrealistic goal dates for collaborations, and I simply refuse to allow myself to be used that way. If I can make something happen to accommodate someone, of course I will, but I will not push my mind nor my body to it’s limits, just because it makes someone else happy.

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

To me it is following my gut on something that I am involved with. I am always mindful of upsetting anyone. It is so important to recognize, and support people around you.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

I think if people would become more self-aware of the things around them, the people around them, their day would be far lighter, and with less stress.

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work?

Nowadays, I follow my mind and gut more than my heart. The practicality I apply in my everyday life, is important. People are always trying to take advantage of someone, so I always am mindful of the people I care to spend time with, and work with.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices

I enjoy listening to “The Daily Meditation Podcast” on Apple Podcasts. They are insightful and they subscribe to having the right mindset at all times.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Probably going to shock you, but Charles de Gaulle said “France has lost the battle but she has not lost the war”. I always tell myself that, sans “France” that it is important to win the war, not the battle. I’ve been through a lot with online bullying, and people attempting to reduce my accomplishments as well as ruin my career. I apply this in my thinking, and I always tell myself, really only I could destroy myself if I allow that to happen. I am winning the war, by handling the people who are online stalking with indifference, and proactivity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Probably would be for mental health. It is something that is not talked about in a flattering light, and I think it is really important to educate people.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!