Lillee Jean: “Keeping a healthy outlook on life”

Keeping a healthy outlook on life. I try to not obsess over things I used to. I am still a workaholic, and I still like anyone, get a bit stressed out, but I have started to let go a bit, and learn I cannot do it all, and yes, tomorrow really is another day. I also often say to myself now, if I have no control over a situation, instead of obsessing over it, I look for a solution. If I cannot find that solution at that point, then I just relax and I wait for things to simmer down.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a well-known American beauty guru, who provides content on her social media platforms. She focuses on makeup tutorials, general beauty, skincare, and lifestyle content. She is also a writer, producer, director, actress, model, young entrepreneur, blogger, and lifestyle vlogger. Lillee Jean is a well-known advocate on online bullying (being someone who has been exposed to this herself), as well as bullying, and environmental issues. She currently has a live web series, that is Season 2, called “Lillee Jean TALKS! Live” (IMDB accredited), and features well-known entertainers, as well as innovators in the arts. Her scheduled showtimes can be viewed on her media website.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born the year that 9/11 happened, just 6 months old, and from what my family tells me, I was in New York City when the horror occurred. I cannot remember a thing from this day, but of course, I am okay, and so are all my family members. I remember growing up and learning about this when I was a child, and thinking how could anybody be so callous and cruel to do such an act. I think that this has endured with me when it comes to my activism on online bullying. The sheer fact that people in general don’t think before they commit errors that can be irreversible in a lifetime, has stayed with me forever.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Nikkie Tutorials was a big inspiration to me when I was growing up. I used to love to watch her makeup tutorial videos on YouTube, and once I came across her, I was hooked. Not only is she gorgeous, but she was so relatable and fun, and made everything so easy to do.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I think the support of my family, in general, guided my path. There has never been a time in my life when my parents ever told me I couldn’t be something I wanted to be, or I couldn’t do something I wanted to try.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Probably would have to say the time I thought I was videotaping a tutorial and I never turned the camera on. That was a big blooper.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was 14, my class was assigned the book “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” by John Boyne to read. As someone who is half Jewish, I found the book compelling, and sad. It is a cautionary tale and one that has stayed with me, since reading it. The book opened me up to embracing my Jewish religion, and being who I am.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I like something John Lennon once said, which I repeat to myself often. He said, “Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.” If you think about that, well it’s so profound. We spend so much of our time, planning, obsessing, that we forget to live.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Working on a documentary right now, which will explore online bullying. As someone who has experienced a lengthy campaign, that was called a “crusade” to ruin my life, I know how devastating this can be. I think it will be a worthy documentary, and talking piece. It is relevant to what is happening right now in the world today, and hopefully, it might make someone think before they do something, they might regret.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

For me to be mentally well, I need to be whole and one inside. It is something I strive for daily, and one of the tricks I like to use to center myself is to simply take some moments during the day to breathe. I find, if I just take 10 minutes out of my day to decompress down, I can refocus my energy. Mental wellness is such an important thing for all of us to talk about. I do feel that we have come so far in this conversation, and people have learned to normalize this talk a lot better. It is a real “thing”. If you are mentally feeling down, you are not going to function. There is no way around that.

I think mental wellness goes hand and hand with physical wellness and vice versa. If you are mentally defeated, your body is going to feel defeated. If you take care of your physical being, your mind also will feel a whole lot better. For me, I like to use Tabata to strengthen my inner core, plus it is a lot of fun, and not tedious. Emotionally I tie all of this into physical and mental health. Emotions are all part of the process. As for spiritual, well I talk to God daily, and I know that God can hear me. I believe in the power of prayer.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I literally will just focus on God, and speak out in my mind my thoughts. Whatever is plaguing me, well it always comes to the center once I focus on my spirituality.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Exercise. I know everyone hates the word, but Tabata can be a lot of fun. It is a high-impact HIT exercise cycle, and it is fast-paced, which I like. It makes me not think about what I am doing, and I just go with it. I also love to use for strength training my friend Ian Kay’s Beckford Bar. It is an amazing upper body workout that can be done easily anywhere you go.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Everyone loves sweets and gooey things. Fortunately for me, I was never the kid into candy and soda. I was however the kid who loved potatoes and bread. I just simply cut it out of my diet, because I felt sluggish and didn’t enjoy that feeling. I seriously don’t even miss that part of my foodie life. A typical meal for me is made up of small meals I eat during the day. I enjoy grilled chicken wraps, salad, soups. I like to stay away from anything fatty because I have a gastric issue, that gives me hiccups, and gas if I eat too much of something, even salad!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Keeping a healthy outlook on life. I try to not obsess over things I used to. I am still a workaholic, and I still like anyone, get a bit stressed out, but I have started to let go a bit, and learn I cannot do it all, and yes, tomorrow really is another day. I also often say to myself now, if I have no control over a situation, instead of obsessing over it, I look for a solution. If I cannot find that solution at that point, then I just relax and I wait for things to simmer down.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Happy people have happier lives. I love to laugh and smile, and I cannot imagine a world where somebody wouldn’t’ want to feel that joy in their life.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Being in touch with the universe is important. Respect other’s beliefs, even if they don’t align with your own, and stick with people who make you happy.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Sunshine, grass, sunny days, all of these things bring a smile to my face. I cannot imagine anybody not enjoying the feeling of the sites and exciting smells that are out in the world.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be for people to stop obsessing so much over things that don’t matter, and instead focus on things that are impactful and meaningful to them and their life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I very much admire Lady Gaga. She is someone motivated, who worked hard to get where she is at. She is so talented, and gives so much back to society, with her charities, and even her comments to her fans. I would love to meet her and have a girl’s gab session for sure.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilleejean/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGQF-GZ2oWfgb1NN3QtJJlA (Lillee Jean)

Websites: https://www.lilleejean.com and https://www.lilleejeanbeauty.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/REALlilleejean/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealLilleeJean

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/LilleeJean

Digital Art: https://www.deviantart.com/lilleejean

Giphy: https://giphy.com/lilleejean

Tenor: https://tenor.com/official/lilleejean

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10479689/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.