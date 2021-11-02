Lillee Jean: “I wish someone would have told me that nothing was going to be that easy”

I wish someone would have told me that nothing was going to be that easy. I wish I would have known that you need not only hard work to succeed, but you need to mentally prepare yourself for what the world is, and presents itself as. These are two things that would have helped me quickly to find myself. I would tell anyone who wants to become a social media star, to be prepared for scrutinization of everything you do. The smallest thing will be perceived as something that is not correct, even when that is not your intention. Social media is not a free-for-all where you can have a great time, party online all day, and think that there is no hard work being done.

As a part of my series about leaders who are using their social media platform to make a significant social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a digital social media celebrity from New York. She is from the borough of Queens, and, is an actress, model, entrepreneur, beauty and health blogger, and lifestyle vlogger. She is self-taught in makeup, and, is also an advocate for bullying and the environment. Lillee Jean mainly focuses her content on beauty and health which airs on her YouTube Channel. She has created her own web series called Lillee Jean TALKS! Live, which airs live on her IG TV channel, as well as runs on her YouTube, and own website. She likes to explore other additional subjects on her channel which range from digital art, too, mental health, and, enjoys interacting with her fans on a daily basis to see how they are doing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I first got my very own laptop, I would use it to explore the internet. I ran across youtube, and started watching beauty guru makeup tutorials, and was intrigued at a young age, at the artistry and talent, that went into creating makeup looks. As I got older, I became more and more interested in the techniques I saw online, pioneered by some of the greats in Hollywood makeup, such as George Westmore, who was a makeup artist to the stars, and the first creator of a Hollywood “makeup studio”.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

As I said, I became enthralled with a particular youtube channel that showcased George Westmore’s techniques. I remember showing my mom the videos, and we marveled at how simple, yet effective his beauty tips were. A few years ago, I was fortunate enough to meet his great-granddaughter, McKenzie Westmore, who is also an accomplished actress, and, runs Westmore Beauty. At first, I just knew her as Kenz, and we laughed later when I actually found out my girlfriend was a part of one of my most favorite makeup artists’ family.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started out, I wanted to always look perfect for school. It was a process within itself, as it is for every young teenager, that starts wearing makeup. I remember one time not realizing I had put on too much foundation and powder, and by midday, I looked like a powdered doughnut on my clothes. Lesson well learned. Less is more!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Never worry about failure. If you do not try, you will never know if you will succeed at what your passions might be.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the core focus of our interview. Can you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?

I talk with my fans, literally on a daily basis, about various advocacy issues I am passionate about. Online bullying and bullying are two huge ones for me. From first-hand experience, I can tell you that cyberbullying can mess with your mental health, and health in general. I’ve endured almost four years of this sort of behavior, and I’ve survived even being doxxed and swatted. Cyberbullying is a huge issue, and one that has not been resolved, nor has anyone attempted, in my opinion, to take the ramifications of it seriously. I am fighting daily for laws to change, and for my story to be heard to inspire others to live. Some people have become so distraught they have killed themselves from being taunted by these mobs that are formed. I refuse to allow anyone else to become a casualty, without at least having my voice heard.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by this cause?

I can tell you that there are younger people that are my fans, in school, that have thanked me for being so open on the subject, as well as personally told me their stories. I am privileged to be able to hear their voices and hope that my story also inspires them to live, instead of someone living their life for them, through fear.

Was there a tipping point that made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in elementary school, I was bullied for being overweight. I became, for a time, very withdrawn within myself, however overcame that obstacle. Then, when the cyber-bullying started at 15, it was like reliving a raw wound. I decided to never let these people, who run under anonymous fake names, ever run my life again. They have periodically, doxxed, and swatted my family, taking shifts, on a day-to-day basis, in spreading rumors about me, defaming me, as well as talking about me, as if I don’t even exist. This has been my life for the last four years, and it has been a daunting experience, that has at times, almost broken me, which is exactly what they would want. I decided, as I got more and more verbally beat up, to never allow them to take me, take my vision, my career goals, or to sully my morals and principles.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I’d like to see a law put into place, that addresses online bullying, and actually works, as well as is enforced. Logic tells you to report this type of thing to the authorities; after all, nobody should have the right to stalk you, put your personal information up, call in fake police tips nor threaten you physically with either hurting you, or, even killing you. Seems that most people, including law enforcement, don’t take this too seriously, and it is a “dirty secret” in society that is not talked about. I hope to one day have a law put in place, called “Lillee’s Law”, that will have real consequences for those that torment others, for mere sport. This is a goal I have set for myself.

What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for a social good?

I talk about this issue often. I use my social media awareness, as well as have produced videos on this cause. I am currently in talks to have a documentary made on the subject, but I cannot talk about details right now, since nothing has been finalized.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me that nothing was going to be that easy. I wish I would have known that you need not only hard work to succeed, but you need to mentally prepare yourself for what the world is, and presents itself as. These are two things that would have helped me quickly to find myself. I would tell anyone who wants to become a social media star, to be prepared for scrutinization of everything you do. The smallest thing will be perceived as something that is not correct, even when that is not your intention. Social media is not a free-for-all where you can have a great time, party online all day, and think that there is no hard work being done.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Gonna sound cliche, but I would say more love in the world. More living, less not giving. People tend to judge each other, even with all these amazing “movements” that are out there. The truth is we all want to be accepted, and don’t know how to even begin to do so, simply because we need to learn to love ourselves first.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It would be that my space, my personal being, is a place where I will always find myself over and over again. Nobody can dissolve me, my beliefs, and who I am, as long as I always, every day of my life, remember who I am, where I come from. I credit my belief in God, as enriching and furthering that in my well-being.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

At this time, I’d have to say the President of the United States. We look for leadership, as well as inspiring ideas, from the leader of this great nation, and I believe that his progressive plans can lead to a better future.

How can our readers further follow your work online ?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilleejean/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGQF-GZ2oWfgb1NN3QtJJlA (Lillee Jean)

Websites: https://www.lilleejean.com and https://www.lilleejeanbeauty.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/REALlilleejean/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealLilleeJean

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/LilleeJean

Digital Art: https://www.deviantart.com/lilleejean

Giphy: https://giphy.com/lilleejean

Tenor: https://tenor.com/official/lilleejean

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10479689/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!