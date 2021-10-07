Lillee Jean: “I wish someone had given me a diagram to tell me the pitfalls of being in the limelight.”

I wish someone had given me a diagram to tell me the pitfalls of being in the limelight. I didn’t realize until this crazy ride started growing, that there would be so much controversy, innuendos and rumors created. I always thought people would fly on the side of decency, but to be honest, the internet creates monsters, that remain anonymous, to rear their heads, because they think nobody will ever find them.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a well-known American YouTuber and Instagram digital celebrity, that lives in New York. Her content varies but focuses mainly on beauty, health, and lifestyle tips and tutorials. She also blogs and vlogs on various subjects. You can catch her on her social media channels, as well as her self-produced, IMDB-approved web series, Lillee Jean TALKS! Live (which is in its second season), which airs live on her IG TV channel, as well as runs on her YouTube, and website.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Born and bred in New York City, I am an East Coast girl, that loves to blog and vlog about lots of various subjects, such as beauty, health, and lifestyle.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Discovering that I had to have oral surgery immediately, and transitioned into braces and Invisalign throughout the entire process. Lucky for me, I have the best fans anybody could ask for. They are taking this teeth journey with me, and, have shared stories, and their own fears along the way. I was a little worried at first that there would be a ton of negativity because of the braces, but instead, I was pleasantly surprised to find we all have the same fears in the end.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh my, probably the biggest mistake I made was not being efficient. Just like everyone starting out in a social media content career, I grabbed my iPhone and thought this was gonna be a no-brainer exercise to film, and blog. I learned my lesson well within a year’s time. Proper equipment is essential for time efficiency and quality, as well as for your sanity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am lucky to have a wonderful family, and, supportive friends, who have cheered on my successes as well as held me when I had “crashes, and burns.” The most important part of the journey, in any career, is to have people who support and love you.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I hope that my fans will not only feel the journey I am taking is interesting, but, to those who might be contemplating the same process, learning from my mistakes, and also giving them a knowledge of what to expect. I am blogging about everything, start to finish, raw footage.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Being in the right headspace. If I am feeling anxious, or anxiety sets in, I call it “dipping”. I always refocus myself back to ground zero, so I can go about my day. Feeding my body with food (never starve yourself), as well as feeding my mind with exercise and meditation are big ones for helping me stay the course. The organization is another of my must tweaks. I am as guilty as the next guy in having an explosion go off in my house, but at the end of the day, in order for me to focus, I always have to put everything back into order, chaos makes me feel suffocated. Plenty of sleep is key to feeling and looking your best. At least 8 hours in my opinion, if I don’t get that, I’m so grumpy, and I hate the regretful bags that end up attaching themselves to my lids. Another tweak, which most people never take the time to think about is unloading your worries. I call it my worry box, in my head. When things start becoming overwhelming to me, instead of allowing a potential crisis to overtake me, I say to myself, “what is the situation before me?” Can I resolve it now, or do I have to wait to make the situation better. Worrying about something you have no control over, in my opinion, is not healthy.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Mental health. People need to realize that illness can be not only not feeling well, but it can also be someone mentally feeling unwell. Sometimes the power of thought can be far stronger than the challenges your body might face.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish someone had given me a diagram to tell me the pitfalls of being in the limelight. I didn’t realize until this crazy ride started growing, that there would be so much controversy, innuendos and rumors created. I always thought people would fly on the side of decency, but to be honest, the internet creates monsters, that remain anonymous, to rear their heads, because they think nobody will ever find them. That being said, it also would have been great for someone to tell me that if this was going to happen, what steps to take. I wish I would have approached online bullying a little differently, that I have had to contend with. I should have ignored the behavior sooner, and moved quicker on having legal defense come in to stop the damage that was wrought for years. I think that in many ways we are meant to go through trials by God, and I have at times myself asked why this was happening to me, but now I realize it wasn’t just happening to me, it is happening to “a lot of me’s” in the world that is not with resources, nor protected.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Wow, that is hard since I am really into sustainability which goes hand and hand with the environment. It only takes one change to make change has always been my motto. So, if you swap out plastic bags today for reusable totes, you did something good. It is a toss-up, because besides that mental health to me is a huge issue. Both are equally important to me. Veganism is a choice, so I cannot comment, nor judge on that.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

