Lillee Jean: “I think that parents can inspire their children by showing that they are making an effort”

As part of my series about what we must do to inspire the next generation about sustainability and the environment, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a social media digital content creator based out of New York City. She is also an actress, director, producer, with a well-known IMDB-approved web series, called “Lillee Jean TALKS! Live”, which you can view on her IG TV as well as her YouTube channel and website. She mainly focuses on makeup tutorials, product reviews, but also does segments on health and lifestyle vlogs and tips.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was born in New York City in 2001. I am on all major social media platforms, where I share with my fans product reviews, mostly on makeup and skincare, but I also love to talk about fashion, current events, and lifestyle. My channels are a safe place to talk about anything you want, at anytime, good or bad.

Was there an “aha moment” or a specific trigger that made you decide you wanted to become a scientist or environmental leader? Can you share that story with us?

I am always interested in factual programs, and I love watching documentaries. When I was 16 I came across a program on climate change. After that, I became self-aware of what was going on with our planet and decided to become more active in the climate change movement. Let’s face it, the main perpetrator of the problems we are facing is due directly to man’s irresponsibility. Just small changes can make the difference if we are all willing to try. When we went on lockdown, we all saw the significant changes that occurred, just in a month’s time. Pollution was clearing, the planet was healing. It is kind of a no-brainer, that man needs to fix the habits we’ve developed over time. Just a few changes make a difference.

Is there a lesson you can take out of your own story that can exemplify what can inspire a young person to become an environmental leader?

I believe in taking a stand for anything you believe in. I do believe in the human race, and I believe we are a resilient race, but we do need to become more bold and self-aware of what is happening around us. Leading by example is my way of making a change daily to better our environment.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

I try to talk to my fans, about sustainability as much as possible. I am always growing and learning myself, so my main objective is to show people that evolving and change are good. For instance, I am attriting everything I do to complete sustainable, and cruelty-free products. People I believe think that sustainability means they have to give up beauty and comfort which is simply not true. I like to show my viewers how I reuse items for upcycling as well as sustainable and affordable options.

Can you share 3 lifestyle tweaks that the general public can do to be more sustainable or help address the climate change challenge?

People need to think about their habits, something I now do and has become part of my everyday life. If we even take the step of limiting usage of plastic bags when shopping that makes a change for everyone. Renewable energy is something important that we need to adapt as a country, as well as worldwide. I think just simple lifestyle tweaks, like even walking instead of driving, will make a huge difference to our world if we all try.

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview: The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

I think that parents can inspire their children by showing that they are making an effort. Children will adopt whatever their families do, and it becomes a natural part of their life. Teaching their kids to shut off lights when not using them, using sustainable items, such as cloth bags, instead of plastic, to hold things, using glass instead of plastic when possible. These are all things that parents can teach their kids, to make a better world for them.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Most companies are recommitting themselves to a more sustainable objective nowadays. Not only is it on-trend with what people want to see, but consumers are interested in exploring this option nowadays, and even look for it in what they are buying. It is just not smart to not be ecologically on par with what is happening anymore in the world. We as a people demand the change to happen, it is just smart.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to the love and support of my family, who have supported me through all the trials I have gone thru, especially the cyberbullying I have endured.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be to encourage people to think more about climate change, and what is happening before our eyes. The earth has always changed, just review history and you will see that, but man has sped the process up, and we have the power to nurture and change it, with steps that are not that difficult.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

Nelson Mandela said “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” These words could not be more true. If you don’t at least try to make the change, how do you expect anything to move forward?

