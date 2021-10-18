Lillee Jean: “Fortitude”

Fortitude. You should always remember, I repeat this a lot, that nobody can take you away from what you love to do. Nobody can take your strength, your talents. Nobody can destroy you. You can do it to yourself, but nobody else can, unless you give them that power.

Resilience has been described as the ability to withstand adversity and bounce back from difficult life events. Times are not easy now. How do we develop greater resilience to withstand the challenges that keep being thrown at us? In this interview series, we are talking to mental health experts, authors, resilience experts, coaches, and business leaders who can talk about how we can develop greater resilience to improve our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean Trueman was born in Westchester, New York on April 18, 2001. She is a well-known social media influencer who creates content on YouTube, Instagram, as well as owns her own corporation and two websites. Lillee Jean is a self-taught makeup artist, actress, model, director, writer, producer, and a strong advocate for climate change as well as pushing for stronger laws on online bullying. You can catch her web series Lillee Jean TALKS! Live on her IG TV Channel, her YouTube, and her websites.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory?

I always enjoyed the arts, even when I was very young. I come from a long line of artists in my family, and it was just a natural fit for me to attrition myself into the industry.

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Although I am only 20, I have actually been doing this for 11 years. Probably the most important lesson I have learned so far is patience and allowing others to help me, as I grow.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We try to be unique in our own way. I am quirky, I have my opinions, and I respect anyone who has a valid point, whether it is someone on my team, or it is someone offering a counterpoint to something I’ve said. I will not tolerate someone disrespecting and lying about anything. If you come to me with a forthright opposite opinion, I’m entirely open to listening to someone’s point of view. If you come to me with an opinion that you’d like me to adopt, i.e., “your truth, my truth, and the real truth”, you are not going to win me over. We are unique at Lillee Jean Beauty Inc because we are a small team of people who listen to each other, we work in symmetry, respecting each other’s views, and I hope, at the end of the day, other people see that, when I present myself to my fans.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful for my parents. They have supported me in anything I ever wanted to do. I think having a family is important. Having people who love you unconditionally and believe in you, is the most important thing anyone can obtain in this lifetime. I also have a fierce belief in the Lord and I make it a point to be thankful every day for the things I have received, and try to understand when things might not go exactly how I planned it.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I was very excited when I was offered this interview, having consistently been targeted by a small, depressed group of cybercriminals that hang out on the fringes of social media platforms using fake accounts, because they are afraid you might actually find them, and they would embarrass themselves and their families. They have, for the last few years of my life (since 2019), attempted to ruin my mental health, by creating psychotic rumors, that make absolutely no sense about me, my family, and my friends. They have attempted to ruin my professional life, with the same sick tactics. However, I have one thing they don’t have, and that is resilience. I refuse to allow anyone to ever take “me” away. I refuse to allow anyone, no matter how hard I might have to keep scrapping back, ever take my integrity, or my heart, or work away. That to me is resilience and quite frankly, just by talking about them, and letting people know what is going on, as well as speaking out on the subject as much as I can, gives me continual power over myself, and my career. Nobody can take me away from my goals, only I can allow that to happen, and through my resilience under pressure, I have sustained, and I will continue to grow and thrive.

Courage is often likened to resilience. In your opinion how is courage both similar and different to resilience?

Actually, I think courage and resilience are the same things. I don’t see a difference, it just might be a slightly different way of looking at things.

When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

I think of my mother. She has had to go through so much over the years, especially with this situation. At times, when I thought I could not go on, based on the situation she has always been cheering for me the loudest, someone who can be the voice of reason when I have felt powerless.

Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us?

No, I follow my own mind and heart, to be honest with you. I don’t need others to reaffirm how I run my life or anything I am going to do.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

When I was 15, I first started getting attacked online. I couldn’t believe anybody could be so evil and detached when it came to what they were doing. It was a deterrent for a while, but then I realized that nobody has a right to tell me I cannot exist, and do what I want to do, and love to do. I sure did bounce back and have been bouncing back ever since. These cybercriminals will never win the battle they waged because there is no battle for me. I don’t care what they do, I do care what they might do to someone else, thus my passion for speaking out, and letting people know that these things happen, and how I have dealt with it.

How have you cultivated resilience throughout your life? Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share a story?

When I was younger, my mom was very sick with cervical cancer. It was such a hard time because she was so ill, but she never stopped working. She is an inspiration to me for how hard she has always worked, and how her attitude has continued to be, with anything thrown her way, she was not going to let anything stop her, including being sick.

Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.

Not as easy as someone might think. It can be really hard to fight for yourself when you feel nobody gets what you are talking about, or has your back.

Fortitude. You should always remember, I repeat this a lot, that nobody can take you away from what you love to do. Nobody can take your strength, your talents. Nobody can destroy you. You can do it to yourself, but nobody else can, unless you give them that power. Power. You never let anyone step into your mind, your space, your anything, This world is big enough for everyone, and anyone that tries to take that from you should be aware, that you are fierce and you will reclaim your dominance. Fierce. Nobody can take the light that shines within you. Remember always where you came from and where you are going. Spirit. Never let anyone take your spirit. Your spirit is the light that shines within you to make anything you want manifest. Fight. The last is that nobody can enter your personal space. They need to know that if they do, you will fight for what is your right to have. You.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Having more resources available for people that have an issue on social media platforms, and the internet in general. Before all of this happened to me, it never occurred to me to think about this. But this is a rampant problem, and while they tell you there are resources out there to help you, if this should happen to you, I have found there is no resources. I am determined to change this.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Angelina Jolie is inspiring. She lends a lot of her time to working for human basic rights, she has weathered so many rumors, and lies that have been put out about her, and does it with her head held high.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!