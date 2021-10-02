Lillee Jean: “Be grounded”

Be grounded. Don’t let your successes go to your brain. Be open to everyone’s opinion, but know your worth, and that you are the brand, not the other way around.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a well-known American YouTuber and digital Instagram celebrity who brings makeup tutorials, lifestyle, and beauty blogging to the internet. She is an accomplished actress, model, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, influencer, and vlogger. Lillee Jean was born in New York and resides in the borough of Queens. Her content is relatable and often touches on current event topics such as the current pandemic that is globally happening, as well as climate change. She is an advocate for laws to change online bullying, something she has had to deal with herself, in her career. In 2020 she created a live web series, which she airs on her verified Instagram channel, called “Lillee Jean TALKS! Live”. It is also on her YouTube channel, as well as on her website, and is IMDB approved.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Born and bred in New York City, I have been blessed with growing up in an extremely diverse, multi-cultural state.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

That would have to be back in the Summer of 2019, when I had the opportunity to attend the Drunk Elephant Pop-Up store event, right in New York City. We spent three days at the Mercer Hotel, running back and forth to events. At one point, we were waiting for a car to take us to the next event, and as we were sitting in the waiting area, this tall stunning woman sat down across from me. I was just sitting on the edge of my seat, waiting, and she smiled and asked me how I was doing. I had some idle chit-chat with her, and then the person she was waiting for, came down from the hotel upstairs to get her, and she finally left. No clue who she was until one of the PR managers in charge of the event said to me that it was Cindy Crawford. I was so embarrassed, because here I was having small talk with this world-famous international model, and I didn’t even recognize her, because she was so fresh-faced, without all the fancy makeup and clothes. That was an “Oh Wow” moment for me.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we all share ideas. Everyone’s opinion is as important as mine, and everyone is family in our circle. The difference here is we mean it. Once you work for me, you are part of the tribe.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would say, my mom. She has been extremely supportive in everything I ever wanted to do. She has never discouraged me. I wanted to take gymnastics, my mom took me. I decided to flip all over the living room once I mastered a move, she applauded me. I wanted to take dance, she took me. I mean, everything I wanted, to further my career, she has been behind me telling me that I can be and do anything I want, only if I believe in myself. I am very blessed to be loved so much.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I am, and I would love to share, but right now, I’m afraid I have to keep this to myself. Suffice to say it is a documentary, and I am very excited if we get approved to share with you guys.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I do try, in any way I can, by giving moral support to my fans, I always try to reach out to them so they know how important they are to me. I am so excited for a few of them, who were so shy, and unsure of themselves. They shared their inner thoughts with me, and now two have started their own YouTube channels, and one is a blogger!

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

The most profound book, that I appreciate and refer to in many situations, is “The Art of War”, by Sun Tzu. I have applied many of his strategies to life situations, particularly the cyberbullying I have gone through. He did not believe in violence, but in order, and in understanding what your opponent is doing, good or bad.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

I am very proud of being 20, and being my own boss. It is something when I was younger I did not think of, but now that my career naturally took this path, I feel extremely rewarded, every day that I grow and bring content and entertainment to my fans. It can be difficult being so young because people don’t take you so seriously. I have a very young face, so sometimes, before I talk, a potential brand might ask my publicist or manager questions, instead of directing them towards me. Never gets me down, but it has been a difficult hurdle. It can be a little difficult when dealing with people I deal with in my company. Some are older, and I have found myself at times, catching myself, and not exerting who I am, because with age comes wisdom. I have, quickly learned (and I’m blessed on this point), to know my worth, and none of the people that are part of my team ever are disrespectful. It can be a hard balance though for somebody twenty-something to get the attention of people around them.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Be grounded. Don’t let your successes go to your brain. Be open to everyone’s opinion, but know your worth, and that you are the brand, not the other way around.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to talk with Alexandra Ocasio. She is strong, young, and smart, and has so many ideas brimming, to help the people. I think that would be the most interesting and rewarding luncheon I could ever have.

